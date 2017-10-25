USBC Inks Deal with CBS Sports Network for 2018, 2019

CBS Sports Network will remain the home of major bowling events in 2018 and 2019 after agreeing to a two-year deal with the United States Bowling Congress, highlights of which include live telecasts on five Saturdays, expanded coverage of the PWBA Tour and the top collegiate and youth events.

The stepladder finals of the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2018 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour majors – USBC Queens, U.S. Women’s Open, PWBA Players Championship and PWBA Tour Championship – will be televised live in 2018.

In addition, the PWBA Tour will have expanded live coverage in 2018. The finals of three standard events will be shown live as part of the agreement that features live television coverage of the final six events of the PWBA Tour season.

The CBS Sports Network schedule will kick off with the women’s finals of the Intercollegiate Singles Championships on April 24 and will be followed in successive weeks by the ISC men’s finals, Intercollegiate Team Championships women’s finals and the ITC men’s finals. The TV schedule will conclude with the live finals of the U.S. Open on Oct. 31.

The title matches of the Junior Gold Championships presented by the Brands of Ebonite will be televised for the fourth consecutive year. Each division – under 12, under 15 and under 20 – will have a TV show dedicated to the boys and girls title matches.

The USA Bowling National Championships presented by Sixlets® once again will have TV shows for the under 12 and under 15 title matches. The national tournament for four-member youth teams has been part of the CBS Sports Network television package since its inaugural event in 2016.

The 2018 television schedule will show five Saturday finals live and additional events in primetime.

Eight of the 17 events on the 2018 television schedule will be televised live.

The complete 2018 CBS Sports Network television schedule:

Tue., April 24 – Intercollegiate Singles (women), Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, Neb., 8 p.m.

Tue., May 1 – Intercollegiate Singles (men), Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, Neb., 8 p.m.

Tue., May 8 – Intercollegiate Team (women), Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, Neb., 8 p.m.

Tue., May 15 – Intercollegiate Team (men), Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, Neb., 8 p.m.

Tue., May 22 – USBC Queens, National Bowling Stadium, Reno, Nev., 8 p.m. (live)

Sat., June 30 – U.S. Women’s Open, Boardwalk Bowl, Orlando, Fla., 5 p.m. (live)

Tue., July 24 – Junior Gold (U12), ITRC, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Tue., July 31 – Junior Gold (U15), ITRC, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 4 – PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole Lanes, Seminole, Fla., 5 p.m. (live)

Tue., Aug. 7 – Junior Gold (U20), ITRC, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 11 – PWBA Twin Cities Open, Cedarvale Lanes, Eagan, Minn., 5 p.m. (live)

Tue., Aug. 14 – USA Bowling (U12), ITRC, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 18 – PWBA Columbus Open, Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, Ohio, 5 p.m. (live)

Tue., Aug. 21 – USA Bowling (U15), ITRC, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 25 – PWBA Players Championship, Plano Super Bowl, Plano, Texas, 5 p.m. (live)

Tue., Sept. 4 – PWBA Tour Championship, site to be determined, 8 p.m. (live)

Wed., Oct. 31 – U.S. Open, Northrock Lanes, Wichita, Kan., 8 p.m. (live)

The PWBA Tour, U.S. Open, Junior Gold Championships and USA Bowling National Championships are collaboratively funded by USBC and the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

Visit PWBA.com for more information about the PWBA Tour, including the 2018 schedule, player profiles and more.

Visit BOWL.com/Collegiate to learn about the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships, and go to BOWL.com/Youth for more information about the Junior Gold Championships presented by the Brand of Ebonite International and the USA Bowling National Championships presented by Sixlets®.