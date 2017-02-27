USBC Hall of Famer Betty Mivelaz Dies at Age 86

ARLINGTON, Texas – Betty Mivelaz of Tujunga, Calif., a United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famer, died Feb. 26. She was 86.

Mivelaz had a banner year on the lanes in 1967, winning the Professional Women’s Bowling Association National Championship and capturing a Classic Team title at the USBC Women’s Championships in Rochester, N.Y. She was inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame in 1991.

Her run at the 1967 Women’s Championships also included two additional top-10 finishes. She finished tied for third in Classic All-Events and took seventh in Classic Doubles.

Those performances earned Mivelaz a spot on the Bowlers Journal International All-American team in 1968.

Mivelaz was a force on the West Coast, winning 10 Western Women’s Professional Bowlers titles to go along with numerous state and local wins. She was selected to the California Bowling Writers All-Star Team from 1966-1975, and earned Southern California Bowler of the Year honors in 1968.

She also is a member of the Southern California, San Fernando Valley and California Halls of Fame.

Services will be held Saturday, March 18, starting at 11 a.m. Pacific at The Old Church at the San Fernando Mission, 15151 San Fernando Mission Blvd., Mission Hills, CA.

For more information on the USBC Hall of Fame, visit BOWL.com/HallOfFame.