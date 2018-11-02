USBC Hall of Famer Betty Kuczynski Dies at Age 78

ARLINGTON, Texas – Betty Kuczynski, a United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame member from Lyons, Illinois, died Sunday. She was 78.

Inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame in 1981 for Superior Performance, Kuczynski left her mark on the sport of bowling during a tremendous run in the 1960s.

Kuczynski, the first recipient of the Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow award in 1961, claimed her biggest win on the lanes at the 1965 USBC Queens. The victory helped her claim the Bowling Writers Association of America (BWAA) Woman Bowler of the Year honors that season.

Kuczynski broke through for her first professional title at the 1964 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) National Championships. She would claim her lone USBC Women’s Championships title during the 1966 event in New Orleans, where she helped Chicago’s Gossard Girls win the Classic Team title.

Kuczynski won the 1962 and 1964 Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA) doubles titles with fellow hall of famer Joy Abel, and she also claimed the BPAA team titles in 1965 and 1966.

In addition to her spot in the USBC Hall of Fame, Kuczynski also earned induction into the Chicagoland and Illinois State USBC Halls of Fame.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 18, from 3-8 p.m. at Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 W. Cermak Rd., Berwyn, Illinois, with the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home.