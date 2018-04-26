USBC Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2018

RENO, Nev. - The United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame grew by six members on Wednesday with the induction ceremony of the 2018 class at the Grand Sierra Resort.

The 2018 USBC Hall of Fame Class includes Tennelle Milligan and Danny Wiseman, who were elected in the Superior Performance category, Kendra Gaines and John Janawicz for Outstanding USBC Performance, Jeri Edwards for Meritorious Service, and Tim Mack in the Pioneer category.

Wiseman, 50, of Baltimore, joined the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 2013 and was rated No. 42 on the list of the PBA's 50 Greatest Players in 2008. He made his television debut in his hometown, capturing the first of his 12 tour titles at the 1990 Fair Lanes Open. He won the 2004 USBC Masters and was runner-up at the 2009 Masters, and in 2013 became the first bowler selected to the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame.

"I am honored, humbled and so grateful," Wiseman said. "Growing up, I never dreamed I would be in a room accepting an honor like this. I didn't start bowling believing I'd be in any halls of fame. I just wanted to knock over pins."

Milligan, 41, of Mansfield, Texas, won the U.S. Women's Open and Hammer Players Championship in 2000, and earned the nickname "Major Milligan" after winning her third major, the 2005 USBC Queens. She won 27 medals, including 13 gold, as a six-time Team USA member, and has four USBC Women's Championships titles.

"Tonight, I am humbled and privileged," Milligan said. "Someone once told me that you don't have to tell everybody that you're good, they'll tell you. To those who voted me into this exclusive club, I guess you told me."

Mack, 46, of Indianapolis, won more than 70 titles on five continents and in more than 30 countries to help pave the way for bowling to become a more global sport. Before there was a World Bowling Tour, he won the Bahrain Open, Indonesian International Open and Qatar Open, events now recognized as PBA Tour titles. He bowled for Team USA at the 2003 World Bowling Men's Championships in Malaysia, winning a gold and four silver medals.

"What an honor and privilege to be among this wonderful class of inductees," Mack said. "Not only are they amazing people in bowling, but they are my friends. I'm beyond humbled and honored to be in this class."

Gaines, 44, of Orlando, Florida, owns four Women's Championships titles and in 2000 recorded the first 800 series (812) in the event's history. She won two Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour titles and had second-place (2003) and third-place (1998) finishes at the USBC Queens. She was a five-time member of Team USA.

"This is such a tremendous honor for me, to be inducted into this elite club," Gaines said. "My first thoughts when receiving the phone call was, 'I'm in THE USBC Hall of Fame with Dick Weber, Earl Anthony, Lisa Wagner, Betty Morris - oh my goodness!' These are people I looked up to as a little girl."

Janawicz, 45, of Winter Haven, Florida, has won three USBC Open Championships titles, and two were done in record fashion. He won the 2004 singles title with a then-record 858 series and led Lodge Lanes Too when it posted a then-record score of 3,538 in winning the 2013 team title. He is an eight-time member of Team USA.

"I never dreamed of making the USBC Hall of Fame when I was younger, but I kept working on my craft and as the accolades started to build up, I kind of knew it was possible," Janawicz said. "I knew I just had to stay the course, and tonight I cross the finish line."

Edwards, 55, of Medina, Ohio, served as Team USA head coach from 2004-2009, guiding the team to more than 90 medals, including 47 gold medals. She led the program's transition when pro players were allowed to compete in international events starting in 2008. She also served stints as Junior Team USA head coach and Team USA assistant coach.

"Once you're a part of Team USA, you always are a part of Team USA," Edwards said as she thanked the collective Team USA family. "The things that happen with the squad, and the competitions that you share, there's just nothing like team competition and really laying it out on the line with everybody."

With Wednesday's six inductees, there will be 425 members of the USBC Hall of Fame - 220 for Superior Performance, 118 for Meritorious Service, 50 Veterans, 21 Pioneers and 16 for Outstanding USBC Performance.

The USBC Hall of Fame was created in 2005 by merging the former American Bowling Congress and Women's International Bowling Congress Halls of Fame.

Visit BOWL.com/HallOfFame for more information and the complete list of USBC Hall of Fame members.