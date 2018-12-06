USBC Cup Highlights 2019 PBA Summer Tour

CHICAGO (Dec. 5, 2018) – Expanding upon what already will be an historic year of competition, Professional Bowlers Association CEO and Commissioner Tom Clark has announced a six-city, eight-tournament summer series as part of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule that will include a $40,000 USBC Cup points competition.

The 2019 PBA Summer Tour will award eight PBA Tour titles beginning with the 20th anniversary PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles in Houston in July and continuing with stops in Chesapeake, Va.; Wilmington, N.C.; Middletown, Del., and Coldwater, Ohio, before ending in late August with the FloBowling PBA Summer Swing which will include two animal pattern events and the Aurora Open finale in Aurora, Ill. Complete tournament schedules and formats will be announced later.

Open to PBA members as well as non-members, all eight events will be streamed live from first ball to last by PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com.

All summer tour events except the Aurora Open will be classified as Tier 3 points events under the PBA’s Tier 1-2-3 points system. The Aurora Open will be a Tier 2 event. The top five PBA members at the end of the summer tour will share in the $40,000 USBC Cup prize fund – including $20,000 to the points leader. The USBC Cup points bonus, sponsored by the United States Bowling Congress, will be part of the summer tour for the next three seasons. All competition points earned during the summer tour will also apply to 2020 DHC PBA Japan Invitational and 2020 PBA Tour Finals eligibility.

2019 GO BOWLING! PBA SUMMER TOUR SCHEDULE

July 25-28 - Storm PBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles, Copperfield Lanes, Houston, Texas

August 9-11 - PBA Chesapeake Open, AMF Western Branch Lanes, Chesapeake, Va.

August 12-14 - PBA Wilmington Open, Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center, Wilmington, N.C.

August 16-18- PBA Gene Carter's Pro Shop Classic, Mid-County Lanes, Middletown, Del.

August 21-23 - PBA Bowlerstore.com Classic presented by Moxy Xtra Pair, Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio

August 24-31 - FloBowling PBA Summer Swing (Wolf Open, Bear Open, Aurora Open), Parkside Lanes, Aurora, Ill.