USBC Board Extends Chad Murphy’s Tenure as Executive Director into 2020

ARLINGTON, Texas – Chad Murphy has agreed to a three-year contract extension to continue as Executive Director of the United States Bowling Congress (USBC). The agreement extends Murphy’s tenure as Executive Director into 2020. Murphy was first named Executive Director in June of 2014.

Reporting to the USBC Board of Directors, the Executive Director serves as an officer of the corporation and has overall operational responsibility for staff, programs, finance, and execution of the strategic plan.

“This last three years, really the last seven, went by fast, and it’s been incredibly rewarding working alongside our staff here at USBC and IBC Youth,” Murphy said. “It’s been an honor and a privilege. I’m looking forward to working even closer with our board, our association leaders, the members, as well as all our certified centers over the next three years, building a better USBC we can all be proud of and a brighter future for our sport.”

During Murphy’s tenure, in collaboration with industry partners and association leaders, USBC has delivered major new initiatives including:

Relaunch of the PWBA Tour

Relaunch of the U.S. Open and and U.S. Women’s Open

Successful rebrand of the organization – #AFutureForTheSport

23-event CBS Sports Network television package

Record participation in USBC Junior Gold and Collegiate programs

Creation of the USA Bowling Youth Championships

A new division structure for the USBC Open Championships

The highest USBC Open Championships participation in five years

Technology improvements including a redesigned BOWL.com, new online tournament registration system and WinLABS software for local associations

USBC Association Leadership Academy, providing education opportunities to USBC associations

USBC Association Resource Center housed at BOWL.com

USBC delegate approval to merge all state and local associations

Gold medals for Team USA in the World Championships, Pan American Games and QubicaAMF World Cup

“Over the past three years, the USBC staff has delivered consistent improvement in operational execution and customer service under Chad Murphy’s leadership,” USBC President Frank Wilkinson said. “The USBC Board of Directors has great confidence in the staff and this agreement shows our desire to maintain stability in our leadership for years to come.”

Murphy first joined the International Bowling Campus (IBC) in 2010 as Director of Youth for the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA). He became IBC Director of Youth Development in 2011, at which time he assumed management of USBC youth programs as well.

He is a former Team USA member and his playing honors include a silver medal at the 1998 World Tenpin Team Cup in Amsterdam. He also was part of the Ebonite Nitro/R’s team that won two Grand Championships at the Brunswick World Team Challenge Series in 1994 and 1996.