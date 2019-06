Anthony Simonsen def. Stu Williams, 287-278, using the World Bowling scoring system to wrap up Weber Cup XX for the USA team over Team Europe. In the first-to-18-wins format, the Americans prevailed, 18-14, after beginning the day with a 14-9 lead. The Americans' win evens the Weber Cup series at 10-10. Be on the lookout for a full report on Weber Cup XX in the August issue of Bowlers Journal International.