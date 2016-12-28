US Bowling Corporation Acquires Murrey International

Business

by Bob Johnson ago0

    The new year begins with one long-established family business acquiring another as US Bowling Corporation has acquired Murrey International.

    Both companies provide capital equipment and other services to the bowling industry, and both are based in Southern California — Murrey in Los Angeles, and US Bowling in Chino.

    Following is the text of US Bowling’s media release.

    – – – – –

    US Bowling Corporation has announced that the company has acquired full ownership of Murrey International Bowling Company.

    Murrey International was founded in 1938 by the late Gordon Murrey, and is known worldwide for manufacturing world class bowling equipment. For nearly 80 years, Murrey International has been a force in the world of bowling manufacturing and has developed a line of world class bowling products that have become competitive in all areas of modernization and new center construction around the world. In particular, Murrey International has been an industry leader of synthetic lanes and has installed thousands of their bowling lanes around the world.

    In addition to the Murrey lanes, US Bowling will also incorporate Murrey’s new MGM5000 Pinspotter to their line of bowling products. When added to the line, it will give US Bowling the ability to offer customers a complete new bowling center package to compete with any competitor around the world.

    “We are extremely excited to welcome Bill Snoberger, National Sales Manager of Murrey International, to the US Bowling family,” said David Frewing, President of US Bowling. “We have a long-running relationship with Murrey International, as they have been providing their world class bowling lanes to us for nearly 15 years. We are extremely excited about the addition of Bill and what he brings to our organization.

    “Over the next six weeks, everything we’ve acquired in this transaction will be moved to US Bowling’s facility, 45 miles to the east,” Frewing said. “We also intend to retain several other of Murrey’s key personnel.”

    Frewing stressed that the Murrey brand will live on.

    “It has great value worldwide, including with the military,” Frewing said. “For Murrey customers, it’s business as usual. The toll-free phone number will remain and Bill Snoberger will be available to discuss all the Murrey Bowling Products.”

    The deal also brings US Bowling access to Murrey’s vast distributor network.

    “We’re happy to have a company such as US Bowling take over Murrey’s line of bowling products and maintain the continuity with the Murrey brand name,” said Patrick Murrey, President of Murrey International. “I think, too, that Daroll and David Frewing have a lot of the same family values that we do.”

    Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, although David Frewing would only comment that it was an all-cash deal.

    Bob Johnson

    Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

