Turbo Signs Macpherson, Moore and Vergos to Staff Contracts

PBA player B.J. Moore and amateur bowler Pete Vergos join hall of famer Wendy Macpherson as the most recent players to sign staff contracts with Turbo brand bowling accessories.

Macpherson is a USBC Hall of Fame member who owns five USBC crowns. In her legendary career, she claimed 20 PWBA titles, including six majors. She was named PWBA Player of the Year four times (1996, 1997, 1999 and 2000), and was selected as the Bowler of the Decade for the 1990s.

“I am thrilled to be part of Turbo,” said Macpherson. “Joining Turbo feels like a natural partnership. I’ve seen firsthand how Turbo equipment has helped players of all skill levels, and I’m looking forward to being part of the team.”

As a part of signing with Turbo, Macpherson will be participating in Turbo’s Driven to Bowl Clinics. The clinics are set up through Turbo Xtreme Dealer locations, and help bowlers gain a better understanding of mechanics, lane play and ball motion.

“I do a lot of coaching and I’ve seen Driven to Bowl Clinics for many years,” said Macpherson, a USBC Silver-certified instructor. “I admire how they make the game fun and accessible to fans. It’s going to be great working with Carolyn Dorin-Ballard and the entire Turbo family.”

Moore is a rising star on the PBA Tour. He made two telecasts at the 2016 World Series of Bowling, his highest finish being second in the Scorpion Championship to go along with a fourth-place finish in the Cheetah Championship.

“I’m extremely excited to sign with Turbo,” said Moore. “When they say they are for the bowlers, they truly are for the bowlers.”

Moore knows something about the team environment. His Shipyard Dallas Strikers team won the PBA League Elias Cup championship back-to-back in 2016 and ’17.

“My goals for this year may sound cliché, but I want to be great,” said Moore, a two-time PBA Regional titlist. “It’s a vague description, but it has a huge meaning behind it. Joining the Turbo team and using the best accessory products is a big step along that route.”

Vergos is a member of Junior Team USA 2017, and has 76 perfect games to his credit. The 19-year-old was featured on NBC’s “Today” program in 2014 for his bowling skills.

“It’s truly an honor that Turbo is willing to take a chance on me,” said Vergos, who will retain his youth status, but plans to bowl PBA regionals as well. “I’m looking to hit as many tournaments as I can this year, and Turbo’s endorsement gives me the drive and motivation to perform at the highest levels. I want to bowl well for myself and to make Turbo proud.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Wendy, B.J. and Pete to our team this year,” said Lori Mraz, President of Turbo Bowling Accessories. “Turbo has long been known for signing many of the best amateur talent that have gone on to achieve greatness in the professional as well as world ranks. We also continue to sign proven champions who are not only competitive, but also are working within the industry to promote the sport.”