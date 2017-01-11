Turbo Extends Sponsorship Agreement with Kegel

Turbo has announced a multi-year contract extension of its sponsorship agreement with Kegel. The agreement will position Kegel as the title sponsor of the Turbo Tech Collegiate Expo Collegiate Coaches Dinner Reception through 2020.

“Turbo and Kegel have been great friends and allies for many years,” said Turbo President Lori Mraz. “We are delighted to solidify a long-term partnership agreement with Kegel.”

The Turbo Tech Collegiate Expo debuted in 2011, and has become one of the premier events for prospective collegiate bowlers and coaches. Growing in both size and scope in each successive year, the event will attract more than 200 bowlers and high school and collegiate coaches. This year’s Collegiate Expo is scheduled for July 11-13 at Game of Wickliffe in suburban Cleveland.

“The synergy between Kegel and Turbo is a perfect fit,” said Chris Chartrand, President and CEO of Kegel. “We’ve been strategically aligned with Turbo since our founding. Kegel is extremely focused on competitive bowling and our interests are very much aligned with Turbo’s.”

As with previous agreements between Turbo and Kegel, the partnership will incorporate a number of other elements. Turbo will provide product support to Webber International University’s men’s and women’s bowling programs, and to special events hosted by Kegel Connection Pro Shops.

The sponsorship agreement will also see the Turbo Tech Training Facility in Chesterfield, Mich., become one of the first to install Kegel’s new Specto Bowling System. Specto was unveiled at International Bowl Expo in 2016, and will be utilized at Turbo Tech as a coaching tool to measure all phases of ball motion on the lane.

“Specto uses Lidar technology, which is the same technology used in self-driving vehicles,” said Chartrand. “Specto’s sensors are measuring a bowler’s delivery every six inches. So not only can we measure where the ball is from the foul line to the pin deck, but also how the ball is moving through the pins.”

Bowlers will be able to see their performance evaluation from up to 35 different data points with precision accuracy from one single shot. Users can see their performance evaluation and focus on their weak spots with online tips from our coaches.

“You can compare your speed, rev rate and accuracy against the top bowlers in the world,” said Chartrand. “With Turbo Tech installing the system, we’ll be able to bring more bowlers closer to our game through instruction and innovation.”

Mraz says that with this sponsorship, Turbo and Kegel will continue together to promote bowling as a competitive and lifetime sport.

“The positive collaboration between both organizations allowed us to be comfortable expanding our sponsorship,” said Mraz. “We share similar sentiments in regards to education, improvement, and a simple passion for the sport. Kegel’s presence is a true asset to the Collegiate Expo.”