TONIGHT on CBS Sports Network: Tackett Battles Belmo in PBA Tour Finals Championship Match

ORLANDO, Fla. – Reigning PBA Player of the Year E.J. Tackett of Huntington, Ind., will meet Australia’s Jason Belmonte in the three-game total pinfall match to decide the title in the inaugural Main Event PBA Tour Finals, the Professional Bowlers Association’s newest showcase event, Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports Network.

The PBA Tour Finals will air following a one-game contest between Group One runner-up Jesper Svensson of Sweden and Group Two runner-up Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., to decide third- and fourth-place in the elite eight-player tournament. Tackett and Belmonte earned their berths in the title match as the winners of the Group Two and Group One stepladder rounds leading up to the finale.

Tackett and Belmonte, two of five players in the PBA’s 58-year history to win both Rookie and Player of the Year awards, have met twice previously in title matches with Belmonte winning both times. Belmonte defeated the previously undefeated Tackett in the title match of the 2014 USBC Masters in North Brunswick, N.J., 221-177, and later in the same year, beat Tackett in the PBA Oklahoma Open title match in Shawnee, Okla., 193-145.

Entering the championship match, Tackett and Belmonte also are early leaders in the 2017 PBA Player of the Year competition as two-time titlists. Tackett won the DHC Japan Invitational in January and the FireLake PBA Tournament of Champions in February. Belmonte won his seventh and eighth PBA major championships in the Barbasol PBA Players Championship followed by the USBC Masters two weeks later where he became the Masters’ first four-time winner.

At stake in the PBA Tour Finals title match is a $30,000 first prize plus a third 2017 PBA Tour title for the winner.

Each of the CBS Sports Network telecasts will be re-broadcast. Check your local listings for times and dates.