TONIGHT on CBS Sports Network: More Main Event PBA Tour Finals Action

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Professional Bowlers Association’s eight leading players in combined earnings over a span of the past 30 months will complete the round robin match play qualifying portion of the new Main Event PBA Tour Finals Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports Network, with the Group One pod of four stars trying to catch Sweden’s Jesper Svensson while Group Two will try to slow down leader EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind. Both players were undefeated in the opening two-match round.

The second of five telecasts from Main Event Entertainment, airing Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. EDT, will determine the match-up positions for the four players for the Group One and Two stepladder rounds that will air on June 13 and June 20, respectively.

In the unique event, the eight PBA stars were assigned to two four-man pods for four head-to-head matches, each awarding 50 bonus pins for a match win. Group One includes Australia’s Jason Belmonte, Svensson, Texan Anthony Simonsen and Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill., and Group Two includes Tackett, the reigning PBA Player of the Year; Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C.; Dom Barrett of England, and Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Tuesday’s CBSSN matches will include Belmonte vs. Svensson and Simonsen vs. Rash in Group One, and Tackett vs. Barrett and Ciminelli vs. Jones in Group Two. Both groups will then be re-arranged based on total pinfall after three matches for a final position round match. Final pinfall at the end of match play will determine the order of matches for the Group stepladder finals: the no. 4 qualifier in each Group will one game against qualifier no. 3; qualifier no. 2 will bowl a match against the winner of the first match, and the top qualifier will bowl the winner of the semifinal match in a two-game final match.

The Group One and Group Two stepladder finals on June 13 and June 20 will narrow the field for the June 27 finale. The Group One and Group Two runners-up will bowl a one-game match on the June 27 telecast to decide third and fourth places in the Main Event PBA Tour Finals and the winner of each Group stepladder will meet in a three-game, total pinfall match to decide the $30,000 first prize and PBA Tour title.

Each of the CBS Sports Network telecasts will be re-broadcast. Check your local listings for times and dates.