Tommy Jones Paces PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open Qualifying

WILMINGTON, N.C. (May 19, 2018) – Eighteen-time Professional Bowlers Association titlist Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., finished his eight-game qualifying round with a 279 game Saturday to roll into an 88-pin lead in PBA’s Xtra Frame Wilmington Open Saturday at Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center.

Jones, 39, rolled games of 200, 208, 256, 243, 247, 278, 235 and 279 for an eight-game total of 1,946 pins, averaging at a 243.25 pace to easily lead the top 32 qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s 9 a.m. cashers round. Chris Polizzi of Spring Hill, Fla., a six-year PBA member who won his only title in a PBA South Region tournament in Valdosta, Ga., in March, finished with 1,858 pins, six ahead of 2018 United States Bowling Congress Masters champion Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich.

Puerto Rico’s Cristian Azcona, with 1,843 pins, and two-handed player Tim Foy Jr. of Seaford, Del., with a 1,836 total, round out the top five. Defending Wilmington Open champion Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, qualified for the cashers round in 24th place, 240 pins behind Jones.

The Wilmington Open is the second of eight PBA Xtra Frame Tour events in 2018 and a part of the Go Bowling! PBA Tour. Competition continues Sunday with the four-game cashers round at 9 a.m. The top 16 after 12 games will bowl a three-game round at 11:30 a.m.; the top eight after 15 games bowl two more qualifying games at 1:30 p.m., and the four bowlers after 17 games advance to the stepladder finals at 3 p.m.

For Xtra Frame subscriptions, visit xtraframe.tv. Subscriptions are available for three days ($3.99), 30 days ($7.99) or for a full year at a cost of about $1.25 per week.

PBA XTRA FRAME WILMINGTON OPEN

Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center, Wilmington, N.C., Saturday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 8 games; top 32 advance to Sunday’s cashers round at 9 a.m. ET):

1, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,946.

2, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,858.

3, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,852.

4, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,843.

5, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,836.

6, Eric Cornog, Cherry Hill, N.J., 1,835.

7, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,793.

8, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,787.

9, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,784, $100.

10, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,781.

11, Sean Wilcox, Altamonte Springs, Fla., 1,767.

12, n-Brian Locke, Raleigh, NC, 1,762.

13, Kole Payne, Charlotte, N.C., 1,752.

14, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,750.

15, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 1,748.

16, Bobby Hall II, Landover, Md., 1,745.

17, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,741.

18, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,728.

19, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,726.

20, Lee Vanderhoef, Canton, Ga., 1,715.

21, Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,712.

22, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,711.

23, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,710.

24, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,706.

25, Zachary Seals, Kingsland, Ga., 1,702.

26, Richie Teece, England, 1,697.

27, Brandon Curtis, Manson, N.C., 1,696.

28, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,688.

29, Cody Mullis, Crystal River, Fla., 1,685.

30, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 1,683.

31 (tie), Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., and Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 1,679.

Failed to advance:

33, Jason Zook, Tampa, Fla., 1,677.

34, Kyle Cook, Centerville, Ohio, 1,674.

35, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,663.

36, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,647.

37, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,646.

38, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,637.

39, n-Anthony Marino, Elk Grove, Ill., 1,632.

40 (tie), Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa.; Dan Hochstein, Canton, Mich., and Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,631.

43, n-Adam Van Fleet, Haw River, N.C., 1,619.

44, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,617.

45, Zack Brown, Holly Springs, N.C., 1,615.

46, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 1,614.

47 (tie), Chris Barry, Black Mountain, N.C., and Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,595.

49, Brian Hall, Macedon, N.Y., 1,590.

50, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 1,584.

51, CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., 1,582.

52, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,569.

53, Marty Berke, Allentown, Pa., 1,565.

54, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,554.

55, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 1,547.

56, Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,545.

57, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,543.

58, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,542.

59, Daniel Blakeslee, St. Marys, Ga., 1,539.

60, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,523.

61, n-Mike Albert, Little River, S.C., 1,520.

62, Adam Chase, North Babylon, N.Y., 1,516.

63, David McCay Jr., Fredericksburg, Va., 1,510.

64, Marcus Collins, Pawleys Island, S.C., 1,508.

65, Kelly Lake, East Palatka, Fla., 1,506.

66, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,498.

67 (tie), Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and David Bleggi, Jacksonville, N.C., 1,495.

69, Joseph Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,492.

70, James Grover, Breinigsville, Pa., 1,489.

71, Ben Zakrocki, Philadelphia, 1,485.

72, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,480.

73, Nick Christy, Newport, N.C., 1,467.

74, ss-Kenny Shoulars, Wilmington, N.C., 1,459.

75, Leonardo Apollonia, Raleigh, N.C., 1,458.

76 (tie), James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., and Jason Gittleson, Southern Pines, N.C., 1,456.

78, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 1,450.

79, Cody McCowin, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1,447.

80, Joey Burruel, Glendale, Ariz., 1,431.

81, Richard Horsley, Holly Springs, N.C., 1,426.

82, Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,422.

83, Brian Levine, Knightdale, N.C., 1,418.

84, n-Larry Schroeder, Winston Salem, NC, 1,413.

85, Brett Caramagno, Goose Creek, S.C., 1,408.

86, Richard Martinez, Ballston Spa, N.Y., 1,391.

87, n-Brian Lamb, Rock Hill, SC, 1,389.

88, Charles Beam Jr., Mount Holly, N.C., 1,381.

89, Leonard Freeman, Riegelwood, N.C., 1,368.

90, ss-Jim Price, Harrrisburg, N.C., 1,279.

91, Lawrence Hamilton, Newport, N.C., 1,269.

92, Naime Esteves, Clifton Park, N.Y., 1,263.

93, Dennis Jacques, Surfside, S.C., 1,251.

94, Louis Carrai, Wilmington, N.C., 1,228.

95, Larry Soncrant, Palatka, 1,152.