Three candidates slated for USBC board election; 8 legislative proposals to be decided

ARLINGTON, Texas – Three candidates have been slated for the three open positions on the United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors and eight legislative proposals will be determined by delegates to the 2018 USBC Convention and Annual Meeting, which will take place April 23-26 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Current USBC board members Jay Daryman of York, Pennsylvania, and Karen Jost of Tumwater, Washington, were slated by the USBC Nominating Committee along with Dennis Hacker of Perryville, Missouri, for the three open spots on the USBC Board. The USBC Nominating Committee can slate up to two candidates for each open board position.

Daryman seeks his second term to the USBC Board. He was elected by delegates in 2015 and has served on the USBC Nominating, Legal and Legislative, and National Policy committees. He is a Maintenance Support Specialist for Exelon Nuclear, where he has worked since 1980.

Jost, first elected by delegates in 2012, seeks her third term on the USBC board. She has served on the Nominating, Strategic Planning, Executive Director and Board Evaluation, Association Outreach, and Awards and Recognition committees, and currently serves on the Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) board. She is a Health Services Analysis Program Manager for the Department of Labor and Industries.

Hacker, who seeks his first term on the USBC Board, currently serves on the Missouri State USBC and Cape Girardeau USBC boards. He is the director of research for Pinnacle Research Group, an independent full-service market research firm.

The eight proposed amendments to be voted on by delegates are two proposed changes to league rules, three proposals for tournament rules changes and three bylaws proposals. League and tournament rules will require a majority vote to pass, while bylaws proposals require two-thirds votes for adoption.

Among the notable proposals is a change to national bylaws that would make terms for the USBC president and vice president become two-year terms with a limit of one term. Currently, the president and vice president are elected by board members for one-year terms and are limited to three terms in those positions. Also, a new tournament rule has been proposed that would require all tournament managers to be members of USBC.

Voting on legislative proposals and the USBC Board elections will take place Thursday, April 26, during the USBC Annual Meeting. Additional candidates for the USBC Board may run from the floor if they provide notice of their candidacy to the committee by March 27. Go to BOWL.com/Convention for the Nomination from the Floor form. Biographies of the slated candidates soon will be available.

Go to BOWL.com/Convention for the complete list of proposed amendments and more information about the USBC Convention.