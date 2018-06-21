The Bowlers Journal Podcast: Keith Hamilton

For the latest edition of The Bowlers Journal Podcast, BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione caught up with Luby Publishing President Keith Hamilton during the trade show portion of Bowl Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center last week. Hamilton happened to have just received the 2018 BPAA Media Award during the awards ceremony at Bowl Expo, and he also had just presided over the International Bowling Media Association’s Board Meeting and its Annual Membership meeting during Bowl Expo as well. Manzione spoke with him about the IBMA’s Chuck Pezzano Media Scholarship, the 2018 Media Award that Hamilton received, and how important it is for bowling media to identify tomorrow’s bowling writers among today’s youth. You can listen to the conversation here: