The Bowlers Journal Podcast: Diana Zavjalova

Did you know that Diana Zavjalova has enjoyed the success she’s experienced on the PWBA Tour despite bowling with a wrist she has broken twice? Did you know that she did at least as much skateboarding as bowling back in her teens? Maybe the hairdo gives away some of the grit and character those two anecdotes illustrate, but her bowling gives away something else: She is at least as talented a bowler as she is colorful a person. That personality came through in her recent conversation with BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione following her third PWBA Tour victory, which came last weekend at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open. You can listen to that conversation with the former collegiate bowling standout, two-time USBC Queens champion and now three-time PWBA Tour titlist below: