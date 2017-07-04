The BJI Podcast with Guest Marshall Kent, 2017 PBA Oklahoma Open Champion

BJI Editor Gianmarc Manzione was able to catch Marshall Kent as he was on the road the day after he won the PBA Oklahoma Open title, his second PBA title in three weeks following his win in the Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open down in Texas. Marshall says that a few weeks ago he would have given himself a C+ as a grade for his overall performance on the PBA Tour so far in his burgeoning career. But now? He gives himself an A, and who could blame the kid with the streak he’s put together this summer. But it did not come easily. So unhappy was he with his game before heading down to Lubbock that he put in 15 hours of practice prior to that stop and finalized some tweaks he made to his footwork and his swing plane that he says have him striking more than ever before in his life. But the success he’s having also is the result of some big changes to his perspective in life generally that have refurbished his mental game and turned him into a player that may be one of the most interesting to keep an eye on for the rest of this season. Click/tap below to hear the full podcast.