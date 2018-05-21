Thailand’s Annop Arromsaranon Wins PBA-WBT Busan Cup

BUSAN, Korea (May 26, 2018) – Thailand’s Annop Arromsaranon defeated top qualifier Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, 221-208, to win the PBA International-World Bowling Tour Busan Cup Saturday on bowling lanes constructed outdoors in Pusan Gwangalli Beach Park in Busan, becoming the second bowler from Thailand to win a PBA Tour title.

In the sweltering heat of the outdoor setting, Simonsen left splits he was unable to convert in the fourth and fifth frames as the 33-year-old Thai opened a 44-pin lead and raced away to victory despite leaving a “big four” 4-6-7-10 split in the eighth frame. He claimed the 30 million won (US$27,875) first prize and joined 2017 PBA-WBT Thailand winner Jojoe Yannaphon as Thailand’s second PBA Tour title winner.

Simonsen, a 21-year-old two-hander, had earned the top qualifying position for the four-man stepladder finals with a six-game, 1,480 total posted at Rainbow Square Bowling Center.

In the preliminary matches, Korea’s Choi Seokbyeong defeated countryman Choi Wonyoung, 247-217, to start the Busan Cup’s Open Division finals. Arromsaranon then eliminated Choi Seokbyeong in the semifinal match, 215-203.

PBA-WORLD BOWLING TOUR BUSAN CUP

Pusan Gwangalli Beach Park, Busan, Korea, Saturday

Final Standings:

1, Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, $27,875.

2, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, $13,900.

3, n-Choi Seokbyeong, Korea, $7,430.

4, n-Choi Wonyoung, Korea, $4,645.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – S. Choi def. W. Choi, 247-217.

Semifinal Match – Arromsaranon def. S. Choi, 215-203.

Championship – Arromsaranon def. Simonsen, 221-208.