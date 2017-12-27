Tennelle Milligan, Danny Wiseman Elected to USBC Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON, Texas – Tennelle Milligan of Arlington, Texas, and Danny Wiseman of Baltimore have joined the 2018 United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame class after their election in the Superior Performance category.

Milligan and Wiseman were among nine bowlers on the Superior Performance national ballot voted on by a panel of USBC Hall of Fame members, USBC Board members and veteran bowling writers.

The duo will join the four selections of the USBC Hall of Fame Committee – Jeri Edwards, Kendra Gaines, John Janawicz and Tim Mack – to complete the 2018 USBC Hall of Fame class.

The induction ceremony for the 2018 USBC Hall of Fame Class will take place April 25 at the USBC Convention at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Milligan, 40, who currently works as director of operations for the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour, is a three-time major winner, capturing the U.S. Women’s Open and Hammer Players Championship titles in 2000 and the USBC Queens in 2005. She also won the 2003 Greater Memphis Open on the women’s pro tour and the 2007 European Women’s Masters.

As a six-time Team USA member, the right-handed Milligan won 22 medals, including nine gold. She won team gold at the 1999 Pan American Games and captured the singles and doubles titles at the 2007 Pan American Games.

She has 20 top-10 finishes in USBC Women’s Championships competition, including Classic Team titles in 2000 and 2003, a Diamond Team title in 2014 and a Diamond Doubles title in 2015.

Wiseman, 50, was elected to the Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Fame in 2013. He is a 12-time champion on the PBA Tour and has made 48 television appearances. The right-hander, rated No. 42 on the PBA’s 50 Greatest Players in 2008, also has captured 12 PBA regional titles.

He won his first PBA Tour title in his television debut at the 1990 Fair Lanes Open in his hometown. He would win 21 of his first 26 matches on television, the winningest television record in PBA history at the time.

Wiseman won his only major title at the 2004 USBC Masters, which was held on specially constructed lanes at Miller Park, home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. He was the runner-up at the 2009 Masters.

He was elected to the Greater Baltimore Bowling Association and Maryland State BA Halls of Fame in 2009, and, in 2013, he became the first bowler selected to the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame.

The men’s national ballot for Superior Performance this year had six nominees. In addition to Wiseman were: Dave Ferraro of Kingston, New York; Bryan Goebel of Wichita, Kansas; Randy Pedersen of Clermont, Florida; Mike Scroggins of Amarillo, Texas; and Mark Williams of Beaumont, Texas.

The women’s national ballot included Milligan, Marianne DiRupo of Succasunna, New Jersey, and Tammy Turner of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Through 2017, there are 419 members of the USBC Hall of Fame – 218 in Superior Performance, 117 in Meritorious Service, 50 in Veterans, 20 in Pioneers and 14 in Outstanding USBC Performance.

The USBC Hall of Fame was created in 2005 by merging the former American Bowling Congress and Women’s International Bowling Congress Halls of Fame.

For more information on the USBC Hall of Fame, visit BOWL.com/HallofFame.