Tackett Leads PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic

WILMINGTON, Del. (Aug. 18, 2018) – EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., finished Saturday’s seven-game qualifying round with games of 269, 288 and 269 to take a 99-pin lead over the 50 players who advanced to Sunday’s cashers’ round in the 10th anniversary PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic at Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment Center.

Tackett and Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich., two of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour’s three two-time titlists, will continue their bids to become the season’s first three-time winner when the Delaware tournament continues Sunday morning. Anderson advanced in a tie for 30th place. The other two-time winner in 2018, reigning PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte of Australia, isn’t bowling in Delaware.

Tackett, who led off his round with games of 248, 234, 257 and 204, kicked his game into high gear for the final three games to finish with a 1,769 pinfall total – a 252.71 average – to break open a close battle with Jason Sterner of Atlanta, who finished with 1,670 pins. Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, was third with a 1,623 total followed by Brett Spangler of Niles, Ohio, with 1,612 pins and PBA Tour rookie Kamron Doyle of Brentwood, Tenn., with 1,610 pins.

Defending champion Sean Rash of Montgomery, Ill., advanced in 15th place with a 1,556 total.

After Sunday’s four-game cashers round at 9 a.m., the field will be cut to the top 16 players for match play beginning at 1 p.m. The top four players after 23 games, including match play bonus pins, will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. All times are Eastern. PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling will cover all rounds using its new “FloZone” coverage system which gives viewers the opportunity to follow all of the action simultaneously on 10 pairs of lanes.

The 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour continues with the PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic from Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 25-26.

For FloBowling subscription and schedule information, visit FloBowling.com.

PBA XTRA FRAME GENE CARTER’S PRO SHOP CLASSIC

(A 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour event)

Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment Center, Middletown, Del., Saturday

First Round (After seven games. Top 50 advance to Sunday’s cashers round)

1, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,769.

2, Jason Sterner, Atlanta, Ga., 1,670.

3, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,623.

4, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,612.

