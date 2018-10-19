Tackett Becomes 2018 PBA Tour’s First Three-Time Winner with Bear Open Victory

OWASSO, Okla. (Oct. 18, 2018) – EJ Tackett of Bluffton, Ind., won the FloBowling PBA Bear Open Thursday to become the first three-time winner of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season.

In the second tournament of the FloBowling PBA Fall Swing at The Lanes at Coffee Creek, Tackett successfully defended his Bear Open title from 2016 by beating top qualifier Stuart Williams of England, 212-197, in the title match for the 12th win of his career.

Despite an open in the 10th frame, Tackett had struck in the seventh, eighth and ninth frames which gave him enough of a lead to clinch the win. Williams, who was trying for his second career tour title, opened in the seventh frame when he left the 2-4-8-10 split and was unable to close the gap.

“You hate to win a match with an open in the 10th frame,” said Tackett, the 2016 PBA Player of the Year. “I was fortunate that the strikes in the seventh, eighth and ninth gave me enough of a cushion and set me up to be in good position for the win even though it wasn’t pretty at the end.”

As the season’s only three-time winner, Tackett becomes a top contender for PBA Player of the Year honors with just the FloBowling PBA Tulsa Open and U.S. Open left in the season.

“I’m the first to win three but you can’t be sure of anything at this point especially with two big tournaments left,” Tackett said. “I’ve been doing a good job of giving myself the best chances to succeed all year and I’m going to have to continue to do that down the stretch.”

Tackett, the No. 2 qualifier for the finals, advanced to the title match by winning the semifinal against Kris Prather of Plainfield, Ill., winning a one-ball roll-off 9-8 after a 245-245 tie.

Prather was coming off a season’s best third-place finish in the Wolf Open which concluded Tuesday.

Prather, the No. 3 qualifier, beat Wolf Open runner-up Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich., a two-time winner this season that includes the USBC Masters, 199-194, in the second stepladder match to advance to the semifinal.

In the opening match, Anderson, the No. 4 qualifier, beat No. 5 qualifier one-time tour winner Richie Teece of England, 202-178, to advance to the second match against Prather.

The finals were conducted on PBA’s Bear 39-foot lane condition pattern.

Top 18 Advance to FloBowling Tulsa Open Match Play

After the combined 24-game qualifying totals from the Wolf and Bear events, Prather leads the field of 18 players who advanced to Tulsa Open match play with a 5,476 24-game pinfall total (228 average). All five Bear Open finalists made the cut to match play with Anderson finishing qualifying in second with 5,470, followed by Tackett in third with 5,457 and Williams fourth with 5,419. Teece advanced by finishing in a tie for 11th with 5,223.

Wolf Open winner Anthony Simonsen earned the 18th and final qualifying position with a 5,172 pinfall.

The first of two six-game round robin match play rounds begins Friday at 9 a.m. CT with the second round at 2:30 p.m. The final match play round gets underway Saturday morning 9 a.m. which will determine the top five players for the Tulsa Open stepladder finals at 12:30 p.m.

The 18 players who advanced to match play and the five who advance to the stepladder finals will have the added challenge of bowling on the Bear 39-foot lane condition on the left lane and the Wolf 33-foot lane condition on the right lane in each match.

The entire Fall Swing is streamed live on Xtra Frame on FloBowling which is providing multi-stream coverage of every lane of competition. For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com. Lanetalk is providing Fall Swing tournament statistics which can be accessed by visiting the Lanetalk link on the pba.com homepage.

FLOBOWLING PBA BEAR OPEN

The Lanes at Coffee Creek, Owasso, Okla., Thursday

Final Standings

1, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind. $10,000

2, Stuart Williams, England, $6,000

3, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., $4,000

4, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., $3,500.

5, Richie Teece, England, $3,000.

Stepladder Results

Match One – Anderson def. Teece, 202-178.

Match Two – Prather def. Anderson, 199-194.

Semifinal – Tackett def. Prather, 245-245 (Tackett won one-ball roll-off 9-8).

Final – Tackett def. Williams, 212-197.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

(after 12 games. Top five advance to stepladder finals)

1, Stuart Williams, England, 2,814.

2, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 2,736.

3, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,713.

4, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,707.

5, Richie Teece, England, 2,675.

6, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,659, $2,000.

7, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,649, $1,500.

8, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,643, $1,000.

9, Jason Sterner, Covington, Ga., 2,640, $950.

10, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 2,630, $900.

11, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,610, $850.

12, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,595, $800.

13, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,592, $790.

14, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,582, $780.

15, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,577, $770.

16, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,558, $760.

17, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 2,556, $750.

18, (tie) Dom Barrett, England and Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,549.

20, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,546.

21, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,545.

22, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,542.

23, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,541.

24, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 2,531.

25, (tie) Arturo Quintero, Mexico, and Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,524.

27, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 2,522.

28, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,517.

29, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 2,508.

30, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 2,496.

31, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,495.

32, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,494.

33, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 2,489.

34, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 2,488.

35, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 2,485.

36, Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,465.

37, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,448.

38, (tie) Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., and Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,446.

40, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,440.

41, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2,438.

42, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 2,436.

43, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 2,423.

44, (tie) Christopher Sloan, Ireland, and Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 2,413.

46, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,409.

47, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 2,407.

48, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 2,405.

49, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 2,400.

50, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,395.

51, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 2,385.

52, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 2,382.

53, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 2,374.

54, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 2,370.

55, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,369.

56, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,368.

57, Francois Louw, South Africa, 2,360.

58, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,359.

59, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 2,357.

60, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,354.

61, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,351.

62, (tie) Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., and Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 2,350.

64, (tie) Stephen Pavlinko Jr., Sewell, N.J., and Rhino Page, Orlando, 2,343.

66, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 2,336.

67, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,335.

68, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,334.

69, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 2,332.

70, Kenneth Ryan, Morganville, N.J., 2,326.

71, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 2,313.

72, AJ Chapman, St Paul, Minn., 2,311.

73, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 2,310.

74, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,298.

75, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,296.

76, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,295.

77, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 2,288.

78, Dakota Vostry, Chicago, Ill., 2,283.

79, Graham Fach, Canada, 2,282.

80, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,276.

81, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,272.

82, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2,271.

83, Andrew Silverman, Akron, Ohio, 2,264.

84, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,263.

84, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia, 2,263.

86, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,254.

87, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 2,227.

88, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,208.

89, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,187.

90, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 2,174.

91, James Sitters, Australia, 2,145.

92, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 2,139.

93, George Duke, Vidor, Texas, 2,131.

94, Matt Wozney, Clayton, Del., 2,121.

95, Kenneth Bland Jr., San Antonio, Texas, 2,078.

96, Steve Britton, Grand Prairie, Texas, 2,016.

97, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 1,966.

98, Michael Foster, Tulsa, Okla., 1,801.

99, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 1,209.

FLOBOWLING TULSA OPEN RESULTS

(after 24 games of qualifying from Wolf and Bear Open events. Top 18 advance to Friday’s first round of match play)

1, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 5,476.

2, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 5,470.

3, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 5,457.

4, Stuart Williams, England, 5,419.

5, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 5,336.

6, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 5,317.

7, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 5,297.

8, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 5,278.

9, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 5,253.

10, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 5,229.

11, Dom Barrett, England, 5,223.

11, Richie Teece, England, 5,223.

13, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 5,217.

14, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 5,205.

15, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 5,190.

16, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 5,189.

17, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 5,174.

18, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 5,172.

Did not advance:

19, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 5,157, $2,200.

20, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 5,150, $2,300.

21, JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 5,140, $2,000.

22, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 5,138, $1,900.

23, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 5,130, $1,850.

24, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 5,122, $1,800.

25, Jason Sterner, Covington, Ga., 5,121, $1,750.

26, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 5,109, $1,700.

27, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 5,103.

28, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 5,100.

29, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 5,096.

30, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 5,091.

31, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 5,070.

32, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 5,066.

33, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 5,064.

34, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 5,058.

35, Rhino Page, Orlando, 5,053.

36, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 5,040.

37, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 5,027.

38, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 5,025.

39, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 5,016.

40, Graham Fach, Canada, 5,003.

41, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 5,002.

42, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 4,997.

43, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 4,967.

44, Sam Cooley, Australia, 4,959.

45, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 4,958.

46, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 4,943.

47, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 4,932.

48, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 4,930.

49, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 4,929.

50, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 4,925.

51, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 4,910.

52, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 4,906.

53, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 4,901.

54, AJ Chapman, St Paul, Minn., 4,900.

55, Francois Louw, South Africa, 4,898.

56, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 4,885.

57, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 4,882.

58, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 4,874.

59, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4,873.

60, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 4,863.

61, (tie) Daniel Fransson, Sweden, and Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 4,857.

63, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 4,856.

64, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 4,855.

65, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 4,837.

66, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 4,833.

67, Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 4,829.

68, (tie) Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, and Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 4,818.

70, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 4,816.

71, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 4,800.

72, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 4,781.

73, (tie) Pontus Andersson, Sweden, and Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4,757.

75, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 4,743.

76, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 4,739.

77, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 4,733.

78, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 4,727.

79, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 4,720.

80, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 4,705.

81, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 4,683.

82, Stephen Pavlinko Jr., Sewell, N.J., 4,657.

83, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 4,651.

84, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 4,650.

85, Dakota Vostry, Chicago, Ill., 4,627.

86, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 4,612.

87, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia, 4,609.

88, Kenneth Ryan, Morganville, N.J., 4,597.

89, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 4,505.

90, George Duke, Vidor, Texas, 4,389.

91, Matt Wozney, Clayton, Del., 4,326.

92, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 4,310.

93, Andrew Silverman, Akron, Ohio, 4,278.

94, Kenneth Bland Jr., San Antonio, Texas, 4,263.

95, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 4,094.

96, Steve Britton, Grand Prairie, Texas, 4,008.

97, James Sitters, Australia, 3,940.

98, Michael Foster, Tulsa, Okla., 3,406.

99, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 3,527.