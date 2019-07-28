Sydney Brummett, Kris Prather Retain Lead in SABC Mixed Doubles

HOUSTON (July 27, 2019) – Kris Prather of Plainfield, Illinois, and partner Sydney Brummett of Fort Wayne, Indiana, set the pace after Friday’s first qualifying squad and withstood challenges after three more squads, including two Saturday, to earn top qualifier honors for the 2019 Storm PBA-PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles with a combined 3,222 seven-game pinfall total.

Brummett, looking for her first PWBA title, bowled a 1,499 pinfall for her seven games and Prather, the 2019 PBA Playoffs champion, bowled 1,723 on Friday’s A squad at Copperfield Bowl. Brummett had games of 187, 201, 199, 247, 233, 214 and 218 and Prather bowled games of 239, 234, 278, 269, 216, 257 and 230.

Brummett and Prather will lead 40 doubles teams into Sunday morning’s semifinal round at 8:30 a.m. CT. After the semifinal, the top eight teams will advance to an eight-game round-robin match play final round starting at 12:30 p.m. Final standings will be based on total pinfall, including match play bonus pins, for 20 combined doubles games.

Moving into second after Saturday’s final D squad were Erin McCarthy of Omaha, Nebraska and AJ Johnson of Oswego, Illinois, combining for a 3,185 pinfall. McCarthy, trying for her second PWBA Tour title, bowled a 1,505 pinfall and Johnson, trying for his first PBA Tour title, bowled 1,680.

Rounding out the top five were defending champions three-time PWBA Player of the Year Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill. and 2019 PBA Tour Finals winner EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Indiana, 3,138; Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Florida and three-time PBA Tour winner Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Arizona, 3,116, and six-time PWBA Tour winner – including five majors – Kelly Kulick, Union, New Jersey and PJ Haggerty, Roseville, California, 3,106.

The tournament is part of the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour and is streamed live in its entirety by the FloBowling streaming service. For subscription information visit FloBowling.com.

STORM PBA-PWBA STRIKING AGAINST BREAST CANCER MIXED DOUBLES

Copperfield Bowl, Houston, Texas, Saturday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 7 games, top 40 advance to Sunday’s semifinal cashers’ round)

1, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind. / Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 3,222.

2, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb. / AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,185.

3, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill. / EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 3,138.

4, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla. / Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 3,116.

5, Kelly Kulick, Union, N.J. / PJ Haggerty, Roseville, Calif., 3,106.

6, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio / Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Little Elm, Texas, 3,067.

7, Jasmine Coleman, Manteca, Calif. / Vernon Peterson, Winter Haven, Fla., 3,056.

8, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,034.

9, Anita Arnett, Houston / Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 3,023.

10, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va. / Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 3,020.

11, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 3,016.

12, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia / Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,998.

13, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas / DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,997.

14, Katie Garcia, Wichita, Kan. / Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas, 2,989.

15, Giselle Poss, Nashville, Tenn. / Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 2,977.

16, Emily Eckhoff, Wheat Ridge, Colo. / Fero Williams, Norman, Okla., 2,956.

17, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah / Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,951.

18, Nicole Trudell, Bridgeport, Conn. / Matt Dzikiewicz, Rocky Hill, Conn., 2,947.

19, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y. / Richie Teece, England, 2,945.

20, Alexis Tatrow, Wichita, Kan. / Kevin Tatrow, Wichita, Kan., 2,940.

21, Lauren Hoffman, Monroe Township, N.J. / Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash., 2,938.

22, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif. / Sam Cantrell, Roseville, Calif., 2,931.

23, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia / Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 2,929.

24, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio / Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,923.

25, Birgit Poppler, Germany / Jason Sterner, Rochester, N.Y., 2,918.

26, Amanda Vermilyea, Apple Valley, Minn. / Thomas Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,909.

27, Lauren Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn. / Steve Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah, 2,904.

28, Julia Bond, Aurora, Ill. / Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,899.

29, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y. / Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,895.

30, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif. / Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,887.

31, Bryanna Cote, Red Rock, Ariz. / Stuart Williams, England, 2,886.

32, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif. / Michael Villarreal, Norwalk, Calif., 2,884.

33, B Squad, Kerry Smith, Lititz, Pa. / John Furey, East Windsor, N.J., 2,884.

34, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago / Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,879.

35, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,871.

36, Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb. / Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,869.

37, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,867.

38, Anggie Ramirez, Colombia / Matt Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 2,866.

39, KT Simpson, Emmett, Idaho / Matt Russo, Millstone Township, N.J., 2,866.

40, Amanda Falk, Tucson, Ariz. / Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,864.

Did not advance:

41, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa. / Brad Kemp, Ephrata, Pa., 2,863.

42, Amy Dillon-Bruce, Wichita, Kan. / Mike Wolfe, Floyds Knobs, Ind., 2,862.

43, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas / Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,858.

44, Verity Crawley, England / Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,856.

45, Shynia O'Neal, Maumelle, Ark. / Mykel Holliman, Memphis, Tenn., 2,855.

46, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas / David Scardaville, Houston, 2,853.

47, Tina Williams, Pflugerville, Texas / Eric Traylor, Houston, 2,851.

48, Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I. / Randy Miles Jr., New Braunfels, Texas, 2,846.

49, Katie Thornton, Savannah, Ga. / Benjamin Martinez, Mexico, 2,846.

50, Anna Groce, Morrisville, N.C. / Zack Brown, Raleigh, N.C., 2,841.

51, Sierra Kanemoto, Dayton, Ohio / Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 2,841.

52, Karsyn Lukosius, Brick Township, N.J. / Steve Pavlinko Jr., Deptford, N.J., 2,837.

53, Sarah Klassen, Canada / Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,837.

54, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah / Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 2,833.

55, Angela Chirpich, Urbandale, Iowa / Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,825.

56, Jovan Ebalaroza-Flores, San Antonio / Vaughn Cruz, San Antonio, 2,817.

57, Jackie Evans, Acton, Mass. / Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 2,816.

58, Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md. / Alex Cavagnaro, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,815.

59, Daria Pajak, Poland / Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela, 2,815.

60, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas / Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,812.

61, Kristal Wilson, Wichita, Kan. / Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 2,810.

62, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo. / Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas, 2,805.

63, Natalie Goodman, O'Fallon, Ill. / Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,800.

64, Pamela Alvarez, Mexico / Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,793.

65, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va. / Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 2,791.

66, Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Fla. / Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,791.

67, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla. / Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,791.

68, Tannya Lopez, Mexico / Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas, 2,789.

69, Grace Hall, Lewisville, Texas / AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,789.

70, Carol Norman, Houston / Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas, 2,787.

71, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia / Joe Hostetler, Louisville, Ohio, 2,783.

72, Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y. / Jonathan Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 2,776.

73, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y. / Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas, 2,758.

74, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill. / Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 2,756.

75, Amanda Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Bryan Thompson, Chicago, 2,755.

76, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta / Robert Michalojko, Mars, Pa., 2,753.

77, Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo. / Kris Koeltzow, Wheat Ridge, Colo., 2,749.

78, Trista Kimmes, Eagan, Minn. / Briley Haugh, Faribault, Minn., 2,740.

79, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Chris Castro, Plano, Texas, 2,728.

80, Heather D'Errico, Rochester, N.Y. / Matt McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 2,725.

81, Isabella Correa, Colombia / Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,723.

82, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y. / Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,720.

83, Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa / Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis., 2,713.

84, Caroline Lagrange, Canada / Raymond Lussier, Canada, 2,712.

85, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif. / Nathan Van Putten, Conroe, Texas, 2,698.

86, Tinickia Fleming, Columbia S.C. / Kendle Miles, Brigham City, Utah, 2,698.

87, Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla. / Austin Boulds, Creal Spring, Ill., 2,696.

88, Felicia Wong, Canada / Mitch Hupé, Canada, 2,694.

89, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas / Timmy Crites, Dallas, 2,690.

90, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash. / Ryan Zagar, Racine, Wis., 2,689.

91, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas / Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 2,688.

92, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn. / Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 2,681.

93, Kayla Crawford, Silvis, Ill. / Brent Boho, Colgate, Wis., 2,677.

94, Kerry Moreland, Tomball Texas / Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 2,677.

95, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas / Allan Smith, Killeen, Texas, 2,676.

96, Kayla Ovesny, Norman, Okla. / Alex George, Wichita, Kan., 2,674.

97, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis. / David Eggert, New Lenox, Ill., 2,667.

98, Amanda Flood, Bradenton, Fla. / Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas, 2,666.

99, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J. / Brett Cooper, Aurora, Colo., 2,663.

100, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark. / Alan Chetister, Benbrook, Texas, 2,661.

101, Catherine Rawsthorne, Lewiston, Idaho / Rob Gotterbarn, Garden City S., N.Y., 2,659.

102, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis. / Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas, 2,657.

103, Rita Heger, Spring, Texas / Jacob Heger, Spring, Texas, 2,656.

104, Brittany Himmelreich, Schuylkill Haven, Pa. / Jeffrey Smith, Lititz, Pa., 2,650.

105, Jennifer Schwartzkopf, Brighton, Colo. / Keith Guerrero, Parker, Colo., 2,647.

106, Christine Gill, Lebanon, Ill. / Omar Arnett, Houston, 2,645.

107, Brandi Branka, Belleville, Ill. / Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., 2,630.

108, Diana Jessie, Dallas / Toney Nelson, Grapevine, Texas, 2,624.

109, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas / Jerod Hromek, Towanda, Kan., 2,624.

110, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas / Troy Boyd, League City, Texas, 2,619.

111, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas / Danny Inocencio, College Station, Texas, 2,615.

112, Caitlyn Johnson, Beaumont, Texas / Eric Martinez, San Antonio, 2,615.

113, Kim Wallace, Richmond, Texas / Brett Stephen, Houston, 2,611.

114, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas / Billy Rogers, Mesquite, Texas, 2,610.

115, Jennifer Haggitt, Springfield, Ohio / Michael Haggitt, Springfield, Ohio, 2,609.

116, Gretchen Anderson, Pasadena, Texas / Charlie Mills, Pasadena, Texas, 2,605.

117, Karla Alsgood, Rio Linda, Calif. / Bubba Harrison, Citrus Heights, Calif., 2,602.

118, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas / Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas, 2,601.

119, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas / Jay Nephew, Houston, 2,600.

120, Brandi Macon, Lubbock, Texas / Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 2,595.

121, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Gregory Young Jr., Viera, Fla., 2,593.

122, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas / Johnathan Norman, Houston, 2,586.

123, Summer Salak, Killeen, Texas / Thomas Young, Houston, 2,580.

124, Cassandra Shivers-Williams, Norman, Okla. / Gid Rash, Longview, Texas, 2,576.

125, Tawni Vollmer, Tecumseh, Mich. / Shane Holt, Lake Wales, Fla., 2,565.

126, Ashley Blakley, Houston / Marvin Biagas, Houston, 2,555.

127, Madysen Keller, Indian Trails, N.C. / Matthew Stephens, Houston, 2,552.

128, Paola Limon, Mexico / Raindey Chavez, Venezuela, 2,546.

129, Sonya Taylor, San Antonio / Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,535.

130, Denisyha Waller, Markham, Ill. / Russell Elsner, Houston, 2,535.

131, Kylie Mogard, Las Vegas / Dallas Leong, Las Vegas, 2,530.

132, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio / Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio, 2,529.

133, Pam Lawrence, Hutto, Texas / Ron Willard, Houston, 2,525.

134, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo. / Daniel Pickerel, Saint Joseph, Mo., 2,524.

135, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas / William Titus, Houston, 2,517.

136, Jeanette Van Gundy, San Antonio / Ryan Whitney, Hurst, Texas, 2,514.

137, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas / Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,514.

138, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio / Luis De Leon, San Antonio, 2,512.

139, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash. / Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash., 2,493.

140, Wendy Arnold, Magnolia, Texas / Shawn Stark, Tomball, Texas, 2,480.

141, Alexes Burton, Dallas / Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas, 2,478.

142, Alexandra Mosquera-Jimenez, Colombia / David Tullos, Spring, Texas, 2,472.

143, Beate Jager, Germany / Ralf Jager, Germany, 2,467.

144, Ritzel Velarde, Skokie, Ill. / Alexander Jensen, Chicago, Ill., 2,465.

145, Cearstyn McGhee, Seabrook, Texas / Boyce Lejeune, Pearland, Texas, 2,450.

146, Britney Russell, Houston / Kevin Foerster, Katy, Texas, 2,439.

147, Amber Stoltz, Houston / Jason Roznovsky, Jersey Village, Texas, 2,403.

148, Halie Summers, Houston / Joe Rasmussen, Tomball, Texas, 2,402.

149, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas / Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,400.

150, Diva Gwiscz, Houston / T.J. Thompson, Houston, 2,399.

151, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas / Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,399.

152, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla., 2,395.

153, Barbara Bias, Houston / David Banks, Houston, 2,374.

154, Brittany Torres, Houston / Frank Rose, Houston, 2,373.

155, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif. / Jack Bevelhymer, League City, Texas, 2,353.

156, Tiara Jenkins, Baltimore / Cam Blazek, Littleton, Colo., 2,341.

157, Tiffany Jefferson, Houston / Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla., 2,339.

158, Whitney Harris, Converse, Texas / Scott Dodson, Waxahachie, Texas, 2,314.

159, Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas / Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas, 2,311.

160, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas / Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas, 2,257.