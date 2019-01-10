Svensson Averages 252 Through Two Rounds to Lead PBA Oklahoma Open

SHAWNEE, Okla. (Jan. 9, 2019) – Sweden’s Jesper Svensson continued to set the pace after the second round of qualifying in the PBA Oklahoma Open Wednesday, averaging 252 for two rounds to lead 24 players who advanced to Thursday’s cashers round.

Averaging 259 after Tuesday’s first round, the two-handed left-hander, who owns seven Go Bowling! PBA Tour titles, compiled a 3,529 14-game two round pinfall total. He bowled games of 236, 230, 265, 234, 258, 255 and 237 in the second round.

“When 230 is your low game you can’t complain,” said the 23-year-old Svensson. “My focus is good and I’m confident on every shot. I’m able to stay ahead of my game and what I need to do as the round progresses so if I don’t throw a strike I’m getting nine which makes it easy to adjust from there.”

Svensson holds a 101-pin lead over four-time tour winner Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., who finished with a 3,428 pinfall after the second round. Butturff had games of 234, 198, 244, 255, 278, 221 and 258 in the second round.

In what turned out to be a disappointing runner-up finish in the season-opening PBA Hall of Fame Classic last Sunday when he opened twice in the title match to lose to winner Bill O’Neill, the 24-year-old Butturff is hoping to make amends in the Oklahoma Open.

“You have to have the mindset to let it go especially when you’re bowling week-in and week-out,” said the 24-year-old left-hander. “I had my 15 minutes of disappointment but that’s history now. All I can do is give 100 percent on every ball I throw.”

Four-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte of Australia moved from a tie for 20th after the first round to third after bowling games of 246, 236, 245, 212, 253, 277 and 279 in the second round finishing with a 3,381 pinfall.

Svensson, Belmonte and Butturff all made the championship round in the Hall of Fame Classic.

The top 16 players after the cashers round will advance to the first match play round Thursday afternoon and the second match play round Friday morning that will determine the top five for the stepladder finals which will air live on FS1 Sunday at 11 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT).

The qualifying rounds of the Oklahoma Open also determine the standings for the Mark Roth-Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship.

With the conclusion of Wednesday’s second round, Svensson and partner Kyle Troup continued to top Roth-Holman Doubles qualifying after two rounds with a combined 6,643 pinfall total leading 12 doubles teams advancing to two Baker format match play rounds on Friday and Saturday that will determine the top five teams for the taped FS1 telecast at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT) on Sunday. The Doubles Championship will air on FS1 Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. ET (noon CT).

All preliminary rounds of the Oklahoma Open and Roth-Holman Doubles Championship are live-streamed on FloBowling.com.

PBA OKLAHOMA OPEN

FireLake Bowling Center, Shawnee, Okla., Wednesday

Second Round Standings (after 14 games. Field cut to top 24 for Thursday’s cashers round)

1, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 3,529.

2, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 3,428.

3, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,381.

4, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,378.

5, Dom Barrett, England, 3,375.

6, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,363.

7, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 3,353

8, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 3,348.

9, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 3,305.

10, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,301.

11, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 3,300.

12, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 3,298.

13, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, Nev., 3,284.

14, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 3,265.

15, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,249.

16, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 3,246.

17, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 3,240.

18, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 3,230.

18, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 3,230.

20, (tie) Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., and Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 3,227.

22, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 3,222.

23, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 3,217.

24, Patrick Girard, Canada, 3,216.

Failed to advance:

25, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 3,212.

26, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 3,208.

27, (tie) AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,206.

29, Sam Cooley, Australia, 3,191.

30, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 3,179.

31, Mitch Hupe, Canada, 3,171.

32, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 3,170.

33, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 3,169.

34, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,168.

35, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 3,163.

36, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 3,161.

37, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 3,160.

38, (tie) Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., and Andres Gomez, Colombia, 3,153.

40, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 3,150.

41, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 3,142.

42, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,135.

43, Stuart Williams, England, 3,133.

44, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 3,130.

45, Rhino Page, Orlando, 3,121.

46, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 3,115.

47, (tie) Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 3,114 and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,114.

49, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,113.

50, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 3,106.

51, Richie Teece, England, 3,102.

52, Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 3,087.

53, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,084.

54, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 3,081.

55, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 3,078.

56, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 3,065.

57, Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 3,063.

58, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 3,049.

59, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 3,043.

60, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 3,040.

61, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 3,036.

62, (tie) David Krol, Nixa, Mo., and Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 3,035.

64, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 3,034.

65, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 3,033.

66, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 3,028.

67, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 3,021.

68, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 3,020.

69, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,018.

70, Stephen Pavlinko, Sewell, N.J., 3,016.

71, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 3,014.

72, (tie) Greg Young, Viera, Fla., and Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 3,010.

74, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 3,003.

75, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 3,002.

76, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,000.

77, A.J. Rice, Salem, Ala., 2,999.

78, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,998.

79, (tie) Arturo Quintero, Mexico, and Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,997.

81, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,971.

82, Jason Sterner, Fayetteville, Ga., 2,941.

83, Justin Knowles, Okemos, Mich., 2,915.

84, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,904.

85, Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., 2,896.

86, Paul Brewbaker II, Taylor, Mich., 2,893.

87, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,880.

88, Austin Boulds, Creal Springs, Ill., 2,876.

89, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 2,869.

90, Justin Wyman, Fairport, N.Y., 2,846.

91, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 2,816.

92, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 2,807.

93, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 2,780.

94, Allan Smith, Killeen, Texas, 2,750.

95, Eduardo Astiazaran, Tucson, Ariz., 2,723.

96, Kenneth Bland Jr., San Antonio, Texas, 2,643.

MARK ROTH-MARSHALL HOLMAN PBA DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP

Second Round Standings (combined pinfall totals after 14 games. Field cut to top 12 doubles teams that will advance to Friday’s Baker match play rounds)

1, Jesper Svensson, Sweden/Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 6,643.

2, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas/Sam Cooley, Australia, 6,569.

3, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo./Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 6,544.

4, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz./Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 6,541.

5, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa./Jason Belmonte, Australia, 6,534.

6, Dom Barrett, England/Osku Palermaa, Finland, 6,517.

7, Patrick Girard, Canada/Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 6,516.

8, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky./Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 6,509.

9, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, Nev./Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 6,501.

10, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla./Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 6,479.

11, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas/Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 6,470.

12, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill./Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 6,418.

Failed to advance:

13, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill./Richie Teece, England, 6,407.

14, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas/Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 6,373.

15, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind./Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 6,365.

16, Rhino Page, Orlando/Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 6,329.

17, Francois Lavoie, Canada/Stuart Williams, England, 6,312.

18, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas/Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 6,275.

19, Arturo Quintero, Mexico/Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 6,262.

20, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn./Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 6,257.

21, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y./Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 6,256.

22, Charlie Brown Jr., Grandville, Mich./Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 6,254.

23, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio/Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 6,233.

24, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich./Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 6,209.

25, Christopher Sloan, Ireland/Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 6,198.

26, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa/Mitch Hupe, Canada, 6,185.

27, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich./Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 6,181.

28, Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y./Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 6,165.

29, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C./Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 6,163.

30, A.J. Rice, Salem, Ala./Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 6,159.

31, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan./Martin Larsen, Sweden, 6,158.

32, (tie) Andres Gomez, Colombia/Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., and Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio/Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 6,150.

34, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn./Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 6,096.

35, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,/Patrick Hanrahan, Witchita, Kan., 6,091.

36, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas/Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 6,070.

37, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J./Stephen Pavlinko Jr., Sewell, N.J., 6,056.

38, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J./Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 6,043.

39, Greg Young, Viera, Fla./Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 6,012.

40, Austin Boulds, Creal Springs, Ill./Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 5,876.

41, Jason Sterner, Fayetteville, Ga./Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 5,821.

42, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill./Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 5,801.

43, Allan Smith, Killeen, Texas/Kenneth Bland Jr., San Antonio, Texas, 5,393.

300 games – Marshall Kent, Nicholas Pate, Darren Tang