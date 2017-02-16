State Farm CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational to Air Friday at 9 p.m. E.T. on ESPN

LOS ANGELES – For the first time, the State Farm CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational moves to a prime time time slot this Friday on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET from Lucky Strike LA Live as part of ESPN’s NBA All-Star weekend coverage.

Tournament host, L.A. Clippers 9-time All-Star guard Chris Paul, defending champion and former NFL All-Pro receiver Terrell Owens, Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts, Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson and Grammy nominated music producer D.J. Khaled headline the list of celebrities who will team up with PBA Tour stars in the eighth fundraiser benefiting the Chris Paul Family Foundation which is dedicated to promoting education, health, sports and social responsibility.

The alternate frame doubles format competition will feature the following teams:

Khaled and 2016 Player of the Year and PBA World Championship winner E.J. Tackett.

Celebrity Invitational defending champions Owens and Hall of Famer Pete Weber.

Paul and former Player of the Year 18-time Tour winner Chris Barnes .

Betts and former Player of the Year 18-time Tour winner Tommy Jones.

Anderson and former Player of the Year 11-time Tour winner Sean Rash.

In addition to the doubles competition the celebrities will compete in the All-Star Celebrity Shootout that will also include L.A. Clippers guard Austin Rivers, Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute, Black-ish TV star Miles Brown and actor J.T. Jackson.

CP3 PBA Celebrity Invitational Past Winners:

2016 – Pete Weber/Terrell Owens

2015 – Ronnie Russell/French Montana

2013 – Chris Barnes/Chris Hardwick

2012 – Pete Weber/Jerry Ferrara/Blake Griffin

2011 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2010 – Jason Belmonte/Chris Paul

2009 – Jason Couch/LeBron James