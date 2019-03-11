Starting Today: WSOB X Set to Deliver Five Consecutive Nights of TV Coverage

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (March 17, 2019) – The 10th anniversary PBA World Series of Bowling is headed into another historic chapter of national television coverage when FOX Sports airs the championship finals of the PBA’s Cheetah, Chameleon and Scorpion Championships live on FS1 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern from Thunderbowl Lanes.

Each of the three PBA animal pattern championships – named for specific lane conditioning patterns used for their respective events – will be preceded by a full day of single-elimination match play (airing live on FloBowling, PBA’s online video streaming partner) to determine the four FS1 finalists later the same night.

FS1’s WSOB coverage will continue Thursday with the stepladder finals of the PBA World Championship, the season’s third major at 8 p.m. followed on Friday by a special USA vs. The World team event featuring American vs. international World Series stars to conclude the first-ever package of five consecutive nights of PBA television coverage.

As top qualifier for the World Championship stepladder finals, which were determined Saturday, defending champion Australian two-hander Jason Belmonte finds himself once again one match win away from a record 11th career PBA major title. Joining Belmonte in the finals will be No. 2 qualifier Matt McNiel, No. 3 qualifier Bill O’Neill, No. 4 qualifier Jakob Butturff, and No. 5 qualifier BJ Moore.

The title match of the World Championship finals will pay a $1 million bonus if a player can bowl a 300 game.

The animal pattern championships have been a key component of the WSOB since its inaugural event at Thunderbowl in 2009. In addition to awarding titles as events on their own merit, players must compete at a high level across the challenging oiling patterns to reach the World Championship finals.

PBA World Series formats and events have changed over the years, but the animal patterns have always been an integral part of challenging the versatility of player skills. This year is no different.

PBA CHEETAH CHAMPIONSHIP

(A part of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, Mich., Monday, March 18 (all times ET)

Round of 16 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play, noon, live on FloBowling)

Match 1 – Rhino Page, Orlando, vs. EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind.

Match 2 – Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., vs. Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas.

Match 3 – Dom Barrett, England, vs. David Haynes, Las Vegas.

Match 4 – Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., vs. Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo.

Match 5 – Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., vs. Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y.

Match 6 – Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., vs. Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla.

Match 7 – BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., vs. Matt McNiel, Minneapolis.

Match 8 – Darren Tang, Las Vegas, vs. Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa.

Round of 8 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play, 3 p.m., live on FloBowling)

Match 1 – Page-Tackett winner vs. Holliman-Barnes winner.

Match 2 – Barrett-Haynes winner vs. Miller-Sherman winner.

Match 3 – Blanchard-Angelo winner vs. Allen-Daugherty winner.

Match 4 – Moore-McNiel winner vs. Tang-O’Neill winner.

Championship Round (live on FS1, 8 p.m.)

Seeding Round: Round of 8 winners, one game to determine seeding positions for stepladder matches.

Match 1 – Player #4 vs. Player #3.

Semifinal Match – Winner Match 1 vs. Player #2.

Championship – Winner Semifinal Match vs. Player #1.

PBA CHAMELEON CHAMPIONSHIP

(A part of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday, March 19 (all times ET)

Round of 16 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play, noon, live on FloBowling)

Match 1 – Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., vs. Jimmy Cook, Indianapolis.

Match 2 – Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., vs. Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia.

Match 3 – Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., vs. Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y.

Match 4 – AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, vs. Mitch Hupe, Canada.

Match 5 – Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., vs. Andres Gomez, Colombia.

Match 6 – Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, vs. Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla.

Match 7 – Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., vs. Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y.

Match 8 – Matt McNiel, Minneapolis, vs. Jason Belmonte, Australia.

Round of 8 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play, 3 p.m., live on FloBowling)

Match 1 – Russell-Cook winner vs. Sherman-Ismail winner.

Match 2 – O’Neill-Pepe winner vs. Chapman-Hupe winner.

Match 3 – Daugherty-Gomez winner vs. Barnes-Duke winner.

Match 4 – Pfeifer-Shafer winner vs. McNiel-Belmonte winner.

Championship Round (live on FS1, 8 p.m.)

Seeding Round: Round of 8 winners, one game to determine seeding positions for stepladder matches.

Match 1 – Player #4 vs. Player #3.

Semifinal Match – Winner Match 1 vs. Player #2.

Championship – Winner Semifinal Match vs. Player #1.

PBA SCORPION CHAMPIONSHIP

(A part of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday, March 20 (all times ET)

Round of 16 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play, noon, live on FloBowling)

Match 1 – Jason Belmonte, Australia, vs. BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa.

Match 2 – Thomas Larsen, Denmark, vs. Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz.

Match 3 – Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., vs. EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind.

Match 4 – Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, vs. Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa.

Match 5 – Kurt Pilon, Sterling Heights, Mich., vs. Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C.

Match 6 – Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., vs. Shawn Maldonado, Houston.

Match 7 – Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., vs. Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill.

Match 8 – Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., vs. Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas.

Round of 8 (best-of-five-game single-elimination match play, 3 p.m., live on FloBowling)

Match 1 – Belmonte-Moore winner vs. Larsen-Butturff winner.

Match 2 – Kuba-Tackett winner vs. Bohr-O’Neill winner.

Match 3 – Pilon-Troup winner vs. Anderson-Maldonado winner.

Match 4 – Duke-Prather winner vs. Kent-Simonsen winner.

Championship Round (live on FS1, 8 p.m.)

Seeding Round: Round of 8 winners, one game to determine seeding positions for stepladder matches.

Match 1 – Player #4 vs. Player #3.

Semifinal Match – Winner Match 1 vs. Player #2.

Championship – Winner Semifinal Match vs. Player #1.

PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

(A part of the 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour)

Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, March 21 (stepladder finals, 8 p.m. ET)

Match 1 – No. 5 seed BJ Moore vs. No. 4 seed Jakob Butturff

Match 2 – Winner of Match 1 vs. No. 3 seed Bill O’Neill

Semifinal match – Winner of Match 2 vs. No. 2 seed Matt McNiel

Championship match – Winner of semifinal vs. No. 1 seed Jason Belmonte

USA vs. The World Team Competition

Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, Mich., Friday, March 22 (tape-delayed telecast to air at 8 p.m. ET)

USA (Bill O’Neill, EJ Tackett, Tom Daugherty, Anthony Simonsen, Kyle Sherman) vs. The World (Jason Belmonte, Australia; Andres Gomez, Colombia; Dom Barrett, England; Sam Cooley, Australia; Pontus Andersson, Sweden). U.S. team captained by PBA Hall of Famer Marshall Holman, World team to be captained by Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli.