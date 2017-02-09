Solid Round Good Enough to Boost Belmonte Into Barbasol PBA Players Championship Lead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Feb. 8, 2017) — Trying to end a two-year drought without a Professional Bowlers Association Tour title, three-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte of Australia put together a solid second round to move into the Barbasol PBA Players Championship lead Wednesday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

Playing an extreme inside line, Belmonte finished the day with a 3,739 16-game overall pinfall total (233.6 average) bowling games of 245, 259, 248, 202, 220, 268, 200 and 257 in Wednesday’s second round.

“I was kind of on autopilot today,” said Belmonte. “I was able to migrate pretty far inside, which is where I like to play. Because not that many players play that far left on the lane, for me, it’s kind of like bowling on a fresh condition every time we move to another pair.

“I really wanted to get off to a good start because when you bowl the longer format tournaments you can’t always rely on the big game,” the 12-time Tour titlist added. “It was a good consistent round and I avoided the real bad game.”

Belmonte’s last title came when he won his second consecutive Tournament of Champions in February 2015. He is trying for his seventh major title having won three consecutive USBC Masters (2013, 2014, 2015) in addition to his 2011 Players Championship title.

“I had a lot of expectations last year and because of that I took my focus off the prize,” said Belmonte who earned three consecutive Player of the Year crowns which came in 2013, 2014 and 2015. “I admit I put pressure on myself and I let it get to me. The goal shouldn’t be the award at the end of the season but winning the tournament you’re bowling in.”

Former Wichita State standout and Team USA member A.J. Chapman retained his position in second just six pins behind Belmonte finishing with a 3,733 pinfall. Four-time Tour winner Ronnie Russell of Marion, Ind., who led after the first round, dropped to third with a 3,709 pinfall after finishing with games of 189 and 169 in the second round.

Defending champion Graham Fach moved from 10th to seventh after the second round finishing with a 3,623 pinfall with the help of a 300 game in his second round. Fach became the first Canadian to win a PBA Tour title when he won last year’s Players Championship.

Competition continues with another eight-game qualifying round Thursday. After Thursday’s round the field will be cut to 24 players who will bowl another eight-game round Friday morning that will determine the top 16 players who will advance to the final eight-game round Friday afternoon. After Friday’s final round, the top five players will advance to the live stepladder finals Sunday on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET.

All qualifying rounds are covered live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online video streaming service. For subscription information, visit pba.com and click on the Xtra Frame link.

BARBASOL PBA PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday

Second Round Standings (after 16 games)

1, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,739.

2, A.J. Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 3,733.

3, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 3,709.

4, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights,, Mo., 3,698.

5, D.J. Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 3,672.

6, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 3,666.

7, Graham Fach, Canada, 3,623.

8, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 3,616.

9, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 3,605.

10, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 3,597.

11, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,593.

12, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,580.

13, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 3,577.

14, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 3,573.

15, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,566.

16, Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 3,555.

17, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 3,554.

18, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,550.

19, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 3,544.

20, Patrick Dombrowski, Parma, Ohio, 3,543.

21, (tie) Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., and Darren Tang, San Francisco, 3,529.

23, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 3,523.

24, Cameron Weier, Tacoma, Wash., 3,522.

25, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 3,521.

26, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 3,513.

27, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 3,512.

28, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,508.

29, (tie) B.J. Moore III, Greensburg, Pa., and Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J., 3,505.

31, Ronnie Sparks Jr., Redford, Mich., 3,495.

32, Richie Teece, England, 3,493.

33, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,488.

34, Zacharary Wilkins, Canada, 3,483.

35, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 3,479.

36, J.R. Raymond, Bay City, Mich., 3,478.

37, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y., 3,477.

38, Francois Louw, South Africa, 3,473.

39, Dave Wodka, Beavercreek, Ohio, 3,469.

40, A.J. Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,468.

41, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 3,461.

42, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 3,460.

43, Joe Bailey, Wooster, Ohio, 3,458.

44, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 3,451.

45, Kyle Bigelow, Troy, Ohio, 3,450.

46, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,439.

47, (tie) Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., and Aaron Lorincz, Belleville, Mich., 3,431.

49, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 3,425.

50, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,424.

51, Wayne Webb, Columbus, Ohio, 3,412.

52, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 3,410.

53, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 3,408.

54, (tie) Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., and Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 3,406.

57, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 3,401.

58, (tie) Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 3,398.

60, Matthew O’Grady, Rahway, N.J., 3,394.

61, (tie) Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., and John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 3,387.

63, Cristian Azcona, Lake Wales, Fla., 3,382.

64, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 3,373.

65, Stuart Williams, England, 3,372.

66, (tie) Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., and Josh Conner, Columbus, Ohio, 3,370.

68, Sam Cooley, Australia, 3,369.

69, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 3,368.

70, Dom Barrett, England, 3,366.

71, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 3,364.

72, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 3,329.

73, (tie) Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, and Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 3,327.

75, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 3,325.

76, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 3,324.

77, Daniel Hochstein, Farmington Hills, Mich., 3,323.

78, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 3,322.

79, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 3,318.

80, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 3,297.

81, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 3,294.

82, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 3,289.

83, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 3,288.

84, Carleton Chambers, Detroit, 3,285.

85, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 3,280.

86, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 3,275.

87, Andrew Graff, Las Vegas, 3,269.

88, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 3,246.

89, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia, 3,239.

90, (tie) Jesper Svensson, Sweden, and Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 3,223.

92, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,213.

93, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 3,211.

94, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,194.

95, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio, 3,193.

96, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 3,178.

97, Kyle Mayberry, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, 3,175.

98, Matthew Rubright, Pittsburg, Pa., 3,162.

99, (tie) Anthony LaCaze, Melrose Park, Ill., and Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 3,160.

101, Jason Lundquist, Columbus, Ohio, 3,157.

102, Kelly Jordon, Marion, Ohio, 3,132.

103, Lonnie Waliczek, Wichita, Kan., 3,109.

104, Anggie Ramirez, Colombia, 3,104.

105, Joshua Weiner, Hilliard, Ohio, 3,080.

106, Matthew Wozney, Clayton, Del., 3,069.

107, Christopher Barger, Dry Ridge, Ky., 3,065.

108, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,063.

109, Warren Burr, Wilmington, Del., 3,049.

110, Jeremiah Bryant, Taylor, Mich., 3,048.

111, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,043.

112, David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 2,905.

113, Chad Cygnarowicz, Robinson Township, Pa., 2,848.

114, C.L. Smith, Rynoldsburg, Ohio, 2,748.

115, Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,510.

300 games (2) – Graham Fach, Marshall Kent