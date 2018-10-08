Simonsen Becomes 2018 PBA Tour’s Latest Two-Time Titlist with Wolf Open Win

OWASSO, Okla. (Oct. 16, 2018) – Anthony Simonsen of Austin, Texas, won the FloBowling PBA Wolf Open Tuesday to become the fifth two-time winner this season and adding his name as a candidate for PBA Player of the Year honors with only three Go Bowling! PBA Tour tournaments left in the season.

In the first tournament of the FloBowling PBA Fall Swing, Simonsen, the top qualifier for the finals, beat another two-time winner, Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich., 239-226, in the title match at The Lanes at Coffee Creek to also win his fifth career title.

Simonsen opened in the eighth frame of the title match but still had a five-pin lead over Anderson heading into the ninth frame. He got back on track with a strike in the ninth and the first shot of the 10th frame which was enough for the victory.

“I didn’t throw a good shot in the seventh frame so when I left the 2-4-8 in the eighth frame, that was the result of an over correction,” Simonsen said. “I didn’t panic because with the five-pin lead heading into the ninth I felt the match was still in my hands. I had confidence in my ball reaction and that I could buckle down and throw the good shots I needed to make.”

Simonsen joined Anderson, and other player of the year candidates 2016 player of the year EJ Tackett, four-time and reigning player of the year Jason Belmonte and Jakob Butturff as the season’s other two-time winners.

“Overall it’s been a good season for me but I think there’s a couple guys, including Andrew, who have the edge on the player of the year race, said the 21-year-old Simonsen. “We’ve got two more tournaments here and we wrap up the season with the U.S. Open so there’s a lot of bowling left to determine that.

The 2018 season concludes with the U.S. Open Oct. 24-31 at Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kan.

In the semifinal match, Anderson, the 2018 USBC Masters winner, beat Kris Prather of Plainfield, Ill., who was trying for his first tour win, 297-227. Anderson was denied a 300 game when his final shot in the 10th frame went high and he left the 3-6-10.

In the opening stepladder match, 18-time tour winner Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., beat Darren Tang of San Francisco, who was also trying for his first tour win, 227-216. Jones then advanced to the second match where he lost to Anderson 230-191.

The FloBowling PBA Fall Swing continues with the first round of qualifying for the Bear Open Wednesday which will be followed by the second round Thursday to determine the top five players for the Bear Open stepladder finals Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CT.

After the combined 24-game qualifying totals from the Wolf and Bear events, the top 18 players will advance to Tulsa Open match play, consisting of two six-game round robin match play rounds on Friday and the final six-game round on Saturday morning. The top five after 42 games, including match play bonus pins will advance to the Tulsa Open finals at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The entire Fall Swing is streamed live on Xtra Frame on FloBowling which is providing multi-stream coverage of every lane of competition. For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com. Lanetalk is providing Fall Swing tournament statistics which can be accessed by visiting the Lanetalk link on the pba.com homepage.

FLOBOWLING PBA WOLF OPEN

The Lanes at Coffee Creek, Owasso, Okla., Tuesday

Final Standings

1, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, $10,000

2, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich. $6,000

3, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., $4,000

4, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., $3,500.

5, Darren Tang, San Francisco, $3,000.

Stepladder Results

Match One – Jones def. Tang, 227-216.

Match Two – Anderson def. Jones, 230-191.

Semifinal – Anderson def. Prather, 297-227.

Final – Simonsen def. Anderson, 239-226.

SECOND ROUND RESULTS

(after 12 games. Top five advance to stepladder finals)

1, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,803.

2, (tie) Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., and Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,763.

(Prather defeated Anderson in one-game roll-off, 255-232, to earn No. 2 qualifying

position for finals)

4, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,740.

5, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 2,739.

6, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 2,730, $2,000.

7, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,729, $1,500.

8, (tie) Graham Fach, Canada, and EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 2,721, $975.

10, (tie) Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., and Rhino Page, Orlando, 2,710, $925.

12, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,687, $800.

13, Dom Barrett, England, 2,674, $790.

14, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,671, $780.

15, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 2,663, $770.

16, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,662, $760.

17, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2,659, $750.

18, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,658.

19, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 2,655.

20, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,645.

21, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,644.

22, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 2,637.

23, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,635.

24, (tie) Arturo Quintero, Mexico, Martin Larsen, Sweden, and Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,633.

27, Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,619.

28, (tie) JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., and Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,618.

30, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,614.

31, (tie) Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., and Stuart Williams, England, 2,605.

33, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,601.

34, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,598.

35, AJ Chapman, St Paul, Minn., 2,589.

36, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 2,582.

37, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 2,575.

38, Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 2,574.

39, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,562.

40, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,560.

41, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 2,558.

42, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,554.

43, Richie Teece, England, 2,548.

44, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,546.

45, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,543.

46, Francois Louw, South Africa, 2,538.

47, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 2,536.

48, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 2,531.

49, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 2,527.

50, Charlie Brown Jr., Grandville, Mich., 2,524.

51, (tie) Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., and Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,521.

53, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 2,519.

54, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 2,518.

55, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,512.

56, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,503.

57, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 2,497.

58, Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,494.

59, Zachery Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,490.

60, (tie) Jason Sterner, Covington, Ga., Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., and Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,481.

63, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 2,478.

64, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,464.

65, (tie) Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, and John Furey, Howell, N.J., 2,459.

67, Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 2,457.

68, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 2,449.

69, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 2,436.

70, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 2,427.

71, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 2,426.

72, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 2,420.

73, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2,419.

74, Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 2,416.

75, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 2,410.

76, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 2,395.

77, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,390.

78, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,389.

79, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,387.

80, Connor Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,377.

81, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,375.

82, (tie) Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,349.

84, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 2,348.

85, Rocio Restrepo, Colombia, 2,346.

86, Dakota Vostry, Chicago, Ill., 2,344.

87, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 2,340.

88, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 2,318.

89, Stephen Pavlinko Jr., Sewell, N.J., 2,314.

90, Kenneth Ryan, Morganville, N.J., 2,271.

91, George Duke, Vidor, Texas, 2,258.

92, Russ Oviatt, Chandler, Ariz., 2,244.

93, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,233.

94, Matt Wozney, Clayton, Del., 2,205.

95, Kenneth Bland Jr., San Antonio, Texas, 2,185.

96, Stephen Hahn, Sterling, Va., 2,171.

97, Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., 2,128.

98, Andrew Silverman, Akron, Ohio, 2,014.

99, Steve Britton, Grand Prairie, Texas, 1,992.

100, James Sitters, Australia, 1,795.

101, Michael Foster, Tulsa, Okla., 1,605.

102, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 1,259.

300 games: Marshall Kent