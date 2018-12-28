Shannon Pluhowsky Reclaims Record for Highest Season Average by a Woman

ARLINGTON, Texas – Team USA standout Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, earned the United States Bowling Congress National High Average and High Series Awards for the 2017-2018 season as she reclaimed the record for the highest average for a season by a woman.

Pluhowsky, an 18-time Team USA member, posted a 250.7 average for 71 games during the Inland Owls league at Capri Lanes in Kettering, Ohio. The 36-year-old left-hander held the average mark at 245.1 for the 2013-2014 season, but was surpassed by another Ohio bowler, Jodi Woessner of Oregon, who averaged 245.7 for the 2015-2016 season.

Pluhowsky also retained the top spot in her division for the second consecutive season after winning the award for the 2016-2017 season (241 average). In all, she’s won three USBC National High Average Awards and was the 2008-2009 USBC Sport Bowling National High Average Award winner.

Pluhowsky also earned the 2017-2018 USBC National High Series Award in the women’s division after rolling games of 289, 299 and 280 for an 868 series on Jan. 11, 2018, at the Fairborn Semi Classic league at Bowl 10 in Fairborn, Ohio.

John Delp III of Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania, also returns to the top of the list after claiming the men’s USBC National High Average Award for the 2017-2018 season with a 256.4 average.

Delp, 47, made his run through 68 games at the Thursday 8:00 Petersen Trio league at Sinking Spring’s Colonial-Berks Lanes. Delp also won the award during the 2014-2015 season.

The Youth Male and Youth Female USBC National High Average Award winners for the 2017-2018 season were Andrew Olson of Madison, Wisconsin, and Julia Bocamazo of East Islip, New York.

Olson, 18, rolled in at a 242.7 average for 72 games at the PL Thursday Storm Majors league at Prairie Lanes in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Bocamazo, 18, posted a 226.6 average for 68 games during the Hot Shot Teens league at East Islip Lanes.

East Islip Lanes also was home to the men’s USBC National High Series Award winner for 2017-2018 as Joseph Novara of East Patchogue, New York, connected for a 900 series during the Monday Invitational League on Oct. 16, 2017.

Novara, 27, became the 33rd bowler to roll a perfect series, and the set was the 34th-approved 900 series by USBC.

Blaine Hunt of Saybrook, Illinois, and Mackenzie O’Herien of Oneida, New York, were awarded the Youth Male and Youth Female USBC National High Series Award for the 2017-2018 season.

Hunt, 18, put together games of 269, 300 and 300 for an 869 series to win the Youth Male award during the Summer Go Getters II league at Pheasant Lanes in Bloomington, Illinois, on June 28, 2018.

O’Herien, 17, posted games of 289 and 246 before rolling her first USBC-certified 300 game on the way to an 835 total March 18, 2018. She achieved the feat during the Sunday Youth Doubles league at C A C Club House in Sherrill, New York.

Click here for the list of the National High Series and High Average Awards.

The team awards for National High Game and National High Series also have been determined. Click here to find the top team scores for men, women, mixed and youth teams.