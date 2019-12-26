Shannon Pluhowsky Bags Third Straight USBC National High Average Award

ARLINGTON, Texas – For the third consecutive season, Team USA member Shannon Pluhowsky has earned a United States Bowling Congress National High Average and High Series Award after posting the highest women’s average for the 2018-2019 season.

Pluhowsky, an Ohio native who is in her first season as an assistant coach for the University of Nebraska women’s bowling team, posted a 247 average over 78 games during the Inland Owls league at Capri Lanes in Columbus, Ohio.

Competing in USBC-certified leagues, she has claimed the high average award four times and also owns a national high series award.

The 19-time Team USA member, who competes on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour, set a record with a 250.7 average in taking the National High Average Award in 2017-2018 and also led the nation for the 2016-2017 season with a 241 average. She earned her first high average award in the 2013-2014 season and was the Sport high average winner in 2008-2009.

Greg McDaniel, 52, of Kimball, Nebraska, took the men’s USBC National High Average Award with a 253 average in the Kim-Bowl Scratch Trio league at Kim Bowl. McDaniel, who has competed on the Professional Bowlers Association and PBA50 tours, has owned the eight-lane Kim Bowl in Kimball since 2015.

Kevin McCune and Kiearra Saldi earned the Youth Male and Youth Female USBC National High Average Award winners, respectively, for the 2018-2019 season.

McCune, 20, of Munster, Indiana, posted a 248 average in the Juniors league at Lynwood Bowl in Lynwood, Illinois. He is a junior on the Calumet College of St. Joseph men’s team.

Saldi, 19, of Taylor, Pennsylvania, had a 221 average in the All Stars league at Idle Hours North in Scranton, Pennsylvania. A freshman on the Duquesne women’s bowling team, she recently was selected as the Northeast Conference Bowler and Rookie of the Week.

Stephanie Zavala, 23, of Downey, California, is the women’s USBC National High Series Award winner. The 2017 Junior Team USA member put together games of 279, 300 and 280 for an 859 series during the Mexican American Bowling Association league at Del Rio Lanes in Downey on July 7.

Jonathan Wilbur and Jeremy Milito are the men’s high series winners as each posted a 900 series during the 2018-2019 season.

Wilbur, 37, of North Clarendon, Vermont, had the first perfect set of the 2018-2019 season during the Commercial men’s league at Rutland Bowlerama in Rutland, Vermont, on Jan. 14.

Milito, 26, of Patchogue, New York, became the 35th bowler to roll a 900 series, connecting for 36 consecutive strikes during the Epic Edge Trios league on April 25 at Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, New York.

Ashley Cicciarelli, 17, of Endicott, New York, earned the Youth Female USBC National High Series Award with an 854 series on Feb. 9. She had a games of 258, 296 and 300 at Midway Lanes in Vestal, New York, to lead Union-Endicott High School to the Section IV Class A title.

The youth male high series award goes to Anthony Hurlburt, 19, of Hoosick Falls, New York, who rolled games of 287, 300 and 299 for an 886 series on Feb. 23 in the BBQ Seniors and Juniors league at the Bar-B-Q Recreation Center in Hoosick Falls.

