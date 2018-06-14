Shafer Tops Senior U.S. Open Qualifying

LAS VEGAS (June 14, 2018) – Despite bowling 154 in his final game of qualifying in the fourth round, Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, N.Y., earned top qualifier honors in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open presented by Storm Thursday to lead 40 players who advanced to Friday’s match play rounds.

Shafer finished the qualifying portion of the third PBA50 Tour major of the season with a 5,340 24-game pinfall total (222.5 average) to lead 14-time PBA Tour winner Mika Koivuniemi who surged into second from 10th in the third round, with 5,256.

“You have to put that experience in your memory bank for the future,” said a frustrated Shafer. “I used four different balls on the right lane alone and just couldn’t get anything going.”

While he ended the round poorly, Shafer, a five-time winner on the PBA Tour who is trying for his first PBA50 Tour title, did bowl well the rest of the round with games of 279, 221, 210, 227 and 212 before the 154 game.

“I felt good about all the decisions I made for playing the lanes and my equipment choices for the whole round,” he continued. “Even in the last game I don’t think there’s any decision I would change — I just got to a pair (of lanes) where I couldn’t figure it out.”

Trailing by 164 pins heading into the final round of qualifying, Koivuniemi bowled a 1,383 six-game pinfall in the fourth round with games of 268, 186, 279, 236, 218 and 196.

Koivuniemi, a native of Finland, is currently the head coach of the United Arab Emirates national bowling team and has been retired from PBA Tour competition for three years, but still manages to bowl an occasional professional event.

“Of course, you can find places where you could have scored higher but I’m really happy with the way I’m bowling,” said the 51-year-old Koivuniemi who owns three PBA Tour majors. “Today was a little better because I could play further inside and loft the ball more which is more the game I like to play.”

PBA50 Tour rookie Rolando Sebelen of the Dominican Republic finished qualifying in third with a 5,210. He bowled 1,246 in Thursday’s round with games of 212, 211, 244, 161, 185 and 233.

Sebelen, a member of the Dominican Republic national bowling team for more than 30 years, is a multi-medalist in international competition, most notably winning a doubles bronze medal in the 2007 Pan Am Games and a team gold medal in the 1989 World Bowling Championships.

Qualifying fourth was defending champion Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix with a 5,205 pinfall, followed by three-time PBA50 Tour winner Harry Sullins of Chesterfield Twp., Mich., who bowled the tournament’s first 300 game, in fifth with 5,204.

The top 40 players will bowl two six-game match play rounds Friday beginning at 8 a.m. PT. At the end of match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals schedule for 4:15 p.m.

PBA Hall of Famer and 2014 Senior U.S. Open winner Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., finished qualifying in sixth with 5,188, followed by fellow hall of famer Parker Bohn III of Jackson, N.J., in seventh with 5,167.

Two-time Senior U.S. Open winners hall of famers Amleto Monacelli of Venezuela, who finished 10th with 5,149, and Pete Weber of St. Ann, Mo., who finished 31st with 4,942, will be trying to become the tournament’s first three-time winner. Monacelli won back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 and Weber won consecutively in 2015 and 2016.

PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame will provide start to finish final day coverage of the Senior U.S. Open. For subscription and schedule information click on www.xtraframe.tv.

SUNCOAST PBA SENIOR U.S. OPEN

Presented by Storm

Suncoast Bowling Center, Las Vegas, Thursday

FOURTH ROUND (after 24 games. Field cut to top 40 players for Friday’s match play rounds)

1, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 5,340.

2, Mika Koivuniemi, Hartland, Mich., 5,256.

3, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republic, 5,210.

4, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 5,205.

5, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 5,204.

6, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 5,188.

7, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 5,167.

8, n-Paul Fleming, Bedford, Texas, 5,161.

9, n-Steven Smith, San Diego, 5,153.

10, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 5,149.

11, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 5,131.

12, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 5,104.

13, Rick Minier, Houston, 5,096.

14, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 5,095.

15, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 5,094.

16, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 5,083.

16, Allan Sennevall, Sweden, 5,083.

18, Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 5,081.

19, Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland, 5,077.

20, n-Steven Badovinac, Parker, Colo., 5,072.

21, Eric Forkel, Henderson, Nev., 5,067.

22, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 5,054.

23, n-Ben Hoefs, Mobile, Ala., 5,003.

24, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 4,997.

25, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 4,976.

26, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4,974.

27, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 4,961.

28, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 4,955.

29, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 4,954.

30, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 4,953.

31, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 4,942.

32, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 4,937.

33, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 4,933.

34, Andrew Frawley, Australia, 4,930.

35, n-David Bolles, Stockton, Calif., 4,922.

36, Jan Larsen, Sweden, 4,918.

37, Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., 4,915.

38, Wayne Garber, Modesto, Calif., 4,913.

39, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 4,908.

40, Mark Mazzulla, Brentwood, Calif., 4,906.

Failed to advance:

41, Pat Nolan, Japan, 4,901.

42, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 4,894.

43, Noel Vazquez, Sacramento, Calif., 4,893.

44, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 4,882, $1,100.

45, Dennis Horan Jr., Oakley, Calif., 4,872.

46, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 4,864, $1,100.

47, ss-Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 4,859, $1,100.

48, ss-David Axon, Bellevue, Neb., 4,853, $1,100.

49, Peter Knopp, Germany, 4,850.

50, (tie) ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., and ss-Darwin Wimer, Mesquite, Nev., 4,845, $1,100.

52, ss-Michael Lucente, Warren, Mich., 4,842, $1,100.

53, Mike Kanada, Camarillo, Calif., 4,839.

54, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 4,836.

55, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 4,835.

56, n-Marv Sargent, Temecula, Calif., 4,826.

57, ss-Junichi Yajima, Japan, 4,824, $1,100.

58, Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 4,817.

59, Andrew Warren, Austin, Tex., 4,812.

60, n-Paul Renteria, Henderson, Nev., 4,809.

61, Joseph Petrovich, Tracy, Calif, 4,804.

62, n-Bob Baer, Henderson, Nev., 4,802.

63, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 4,798.

64, Christer Petersson, Gothenburg, Sweden, 4,787.

65, n-Dave Cirigliano, Phoenix, 4,785.

66, Hakan Fast, Sweden, 4,756.

67, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 4,755.

68, Marty Deh, San Jose, Calif., 4,751.

69, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 4,749.

70, (tie) Brian Cooper, Henderson, Nev., and Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 4,747.

72, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 4,743.

73, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 4,740.

74, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 4,737.

75, (tie) Daniel Miyamoto, Mililani, Hawaii, and Toby Contreras, Lee's Summit, Mo., 4,735.

77, David Allen, Las Vegas, 4,729.

78, n-Barry Zimmerman, Grand Forks, N.D., 4,727.

79, Olle Svenson, Lerum, Sweden, 4,721.

80, Mike Mineman, St Louis, 4,720.

81, n-John Hricsina Jr., Las Vegas, 4,719.

82, n-Klaus Lischka, Germany, 4,713.

83, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 4,711.

84, Troy Kendrick, Las Vegas, Nev., 4,707.

85, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 4,704.

86, Darron Peters, Temecula, Calif., 4,702.

87, n-Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo., 4,695.

88, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 4,689.

89, Rob Rice, Sunnyside, Wash., 4,685.

90, Lennart Nyman, Sweden, 4,682.

91, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 4,677.

92, Skip Pavone, San Jose, Calif., 4,672.

93, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 4,667.

94, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 4,666.

95, n-Jimmie Pritts Jr., Mathuen, Mass., 4,660.

96, Lew Elting, Carlsbad, Calif., 4,658.

97, Crister Danielsson, Sweden, 4,654.

98, Kerry Fulford, Ft. Worth, Texas, 4,653.

99, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 4,651.

100, n-Anthony Figuiera, Gardena, Calif., 4,643.

101, Doug O'Bryant, Ball Ground, Ga., 4,639.

102, (tie) n-John Marsala, St. Louis, and Klas Thunberg, Sweden, 4,635.

104, (tie) n-Paul Appling, Camarillo, Calif., and Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 4,628.

106, n-Bill Oakes, Lawton, Okla, 4,625.

107, n-Joe Baca, Brentwood, Calif., 4,623.

108, Stan Winters, Simi Valley, Calif., 4,621.

109, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 4,618.

110, Randy Turner, Shallowater, Texas, 4,614.

111, n-David Graber, Las Vegas, 4,584.

112, Warren Eales, Chandler, Ariz., 4,573.

113, Jonny Hall, Sweden, 4,565.

114, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 4,553.

115, n-Dennis Klein, Phoenix, 4,532.

116, Russ Simmons, Fontana, Calif., 4,531.

117, n-Jeff Row, Humbolt, Ariz., 4,505.

118, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 4,494.

119, Jon DeLaney, McKinney, Texas, 4,488.

120, Ray Valdovino, Sacramento, Calif., 4,459.

121, n-Ron Hosler, Englewood, Colo., 4,447.

122, Don Lane, San Francisco, 4,412.

123, n-Nelson Sand, Maple Valley. Wash., 4,400.

124, n-Robert Callari, Cordova, Tenn.., 4,389.

125, Norm Spurlock, Kenner, La., 4,388.

126, Raymond Scrivens, Jr., Athens, Pa., 4,387.

127, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 4,384.

128, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 4,378.

129, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 4,365.

130, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 4,360.

131, Doug Kempt, Arcadia, Calif., 4,342.

132, Robert Donovan, Prattsville, N.Y., 4,317.

133, Daniel Knafo, Valencia, Calif., 4,316.

134, Ron Anderson, Canyon Country, Calif., 4,309.

135, Jon J.J. Jensen, Olympia, Wash., 4,302.

136, n-Marty Hinton, Henderson, Nev., 4,299.

137, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 4,274.

138, Rodney Garrick, San Francisco, 4,273.

139, Richard McNeill, Yorktown, Va., 4,263.

140, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 4,245.

141, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 4,211.

142, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 4,202.

143, Frank Paganelli, Las Vegas, Nev., 4,195.

144, Charles Allen Jr., Pell City, Ala., 4,178.

145, Ross McDonald, Las Vegas, Nev., 4,170.

146, n-Jay Gneiting, Aberdeen, Idaho, 4,155.

147, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 4,128.

148, Joe Beck, Montgomery, Ala., 4,120.

149, n-William Mcgee, Great Falls, Mont., 4,080.

150, Tim Pierce, Portland, Ore., 4,020.

151, John Austin Jr., League City, Texas, 3,996.

152, n-Dale Knight, Las Vegas, 3,805.

153, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 3,762.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over out of the regular prize fund who cashed for $1,100.