Semifinalists Determined at 2018 Intercollegiate Singles Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. – The eight semifinalists who will compete for the 2018 Intercollegiate Singles Championships (ISC) titles were determined Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.

The women’s semifinal matchups will be an all-NCAA field, which includes Haley Richard of Arkansas State taking on Vanderbilt’s Kristin Quah and Nebraska’s Kelly Belzeski against Stephen F. Austin’s Stephanie Schwartz.

The men’s semifinal will feature top seed Kenny Ryan of Robert Morris-Illinois squaring off against Joseph Grondin of Wichita State, and a pair of Calumet teammates, Tyler James and Jeffrey Holden, will meet in the other semifinal.

The semifinal and final matches will take place at Sun Valley Lanes on Saturday, starting with the men’s championship round at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. The women’s finals will start at 4:15 p.m. Eastern. Both shows will be taped for broadcast and will air on CBS Sports Network in May.

The women’s show will be televised April 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and the men’s final will air May 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Schwartz will make her third consecutive ISC show after advancing to the semifinals in 2016 and 2017. She’s looking forward to representing Stephen F. Austin again and putting her previous experience to use in hopes of making her third time the charm.

“It means a lot to me to be able to represent my school on TV again,” said Schwartz, who defeated Arkansas State’s Taylor Davis, 690-640, to advance to the semifinals. “Being a senior, it would mean a lot to finally win, especially after coming up short the last two years. I’m really going to try and just take it one shot at a time. I think I got ahead of myself during the last two years, and that’s what brought me down.”

Ryan is looking to join teammate Daniel Hanson in the winner’s circle at the ISC. Hanson captured the 2016 title in Wichita, Kansas. Ryan also was a semifinalist in 2016, and he looks forward to making a return trip to the bright lights of television.

“Any title that you can win, especially for your school, is special,” said Ryan, who bested McKendree’s Charlie Reid, 693-581, to earn his spot in the semifinals. “Daniel and I were hoping that we’d bowl each other in the title match to guarantee a RMU title, but I was glad he was able to come away with the win. It was a fun experience, but it goes by really fast. Everyone told me to make sure to stay slow and take your time, but I didn’t realize how fast the show would go by. I’m really going to focus on taking it one frame at a time, take an extra breath and second on the approach to make sure everything is right and live with the results.”

The 2018 ISC featured 24 men and 24 women who earned their spots in the field by qualifying through one of four sectional events held throughout the country in March.

Competition at Sun Valley Lanes this week consisted of six qualifying games to determine seeding for the single-elimination match-play bracket. Bracket matches featured three games with total pinfall determining the winner.

The Intercollegiate Team Championships now will take place at Sun Valley Lanes beginning Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern as the top 16 men’s and top 16 women’s teams vie for national titles and the Helmer Cup.

BOWL.com’s BowlTV will provide live coverage of the ITC leading up to the televised finals.

For more information on the Intercollegiate Singles Championships, visit BOWL.com/ISC.

2018 INTERCOLLEGIATE SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Sun Valley Lanes, Lincoln, Neb.

Wednesday's results

MATCH PLAY

Single elimination; three-game matches decided by total pinfall

ROUND 2

(1) Kenny Ryan, Robert Morris-Ill., def. (16) Jordan Shepard, Marian, 672-560.

(9) Charlie Reid, McKendree, def. (8) Tommy Tkacz, Vincennes, 680-467.

(13) Michael Coffey, Lindenwood, def. (4) Matt Russo, Webber International, 639-620.

(5) Joseph Grondin, Wichita State, def. (12) Christopher Wiley, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 573-565.

(15) Adam Glickman, Webber International, def. (2) Wesley Low, Wichita State, 587-563.

(23) Tyler James, Calumet, def. (7) Andrew Dekowski, William Paterson, 676-622.

(14) Jeffrey Holden, Calumet, def. (3) Hunter Kempton, Lincoln Memorial, 599-530.

(11) Bryan Bourget, Robert Morris-Ill., def. (6) Evan Baranecky, Webber International, 687-661.

ROUND 3

Ryan def. Reid, 693-581.

Grondin def. Coffey, 675-616.

James def. Glickman, 638-620.

Holden def. Bourget, 654-530.

SEMIFINALS

(Matches take place Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Central; winners meet for title)

Ryan vs. Grondin

James vs. Holden

WOMEN

ROUND 2

(1) Julia Bond, Nebraska, def. (17) Makayla Lancioni, Concordia, 708-580.

(9) Kelly Belzeski, Nebraska, def. (8) Alexis Neuer, Delaware State, 576-564.

(13) Taylor Davis, Arkansas State, def. (4) Emma Catone, St. Francis-Brooklyn, 669-615.

(12) Stephanie Schwartz, Stephen F. Austin, def. (5) Veronica Cepeda, Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah, 611-536.

(2) Haley Richard, Arkansas State, def. (18) Crystal Land, Campbellsville, 612-540.

(7) Jenna Harrington, Franklin Pierce, def. (10) Amanda Garavet, Lindenwood, 636-582.

(14) Ashton Anderson, Newman, def. (3) Amanda Chrzanowski, 682-622.

(11) Kristin Quah, Vanderbilt, def. (6) Kristen Machacek, Newman, 659-549.

ROUND 3

Belzeski def. Bond, 621-605.

Schwartz def. Davis, 690-640.

Richard def. Harrington, 615-587.

Quah def. Anderson, 637-597.

SEMIFINALS

(Matches take place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Central; winners meet for title)

Belzeski vs. Schwartz

Richard vs. Quah