Sectional field announced for 2017 Intercollegiate Team Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The sectional assignments for the 2017 Intercollegiate Team Championships have been determined based on results during the United States Bowling Congress Collegiate season.

The sectional qualifiers will take place at four sites on March 11-12 – AMF Parkway Lanes in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Smyrna Bowling Center in Smyrna, Tennessee; Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois; and USA Bowl in Dallas.

The top four men’s and top four women’s teams from each sectional will advance to the ITC, which will be held April 19-22 at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Raising Cane’s River Center will feature 44 specially constructed lanes in a convention-center setting and also will be home to the 2017 USBC Women’s Championships.

Robert Morris-Illinois, which leads the men’s rankings, will head to the Addison Sectional while the top-ranked Wichita State women’s team will be in the Dallas Sectional.

The complete men’s and women’s Intercollegiate Team Championships Sectional Qualifier field (teams listed in alphabetical order):

MEN

Allentown Sectional

Adrian, Emmanuel, Erie CC, Georgian, Indiana Institute of Technology, Kent State, Lawrence Tech, Muskingum, New Jersey, Northwestern Ohio, Notre Dame-Ohio, Penn State, Rochester Institute of Technology, Schenectady County CC, St. John’s, Stony Brook, Toledo, Webber International, William Paterson, Wright State

Smyrna Sectional

Aquinas, Ball State, Calumet, Central Florida, Cumberlands, Florida State, Lincoln Memorial, Lindenwood, Marian, Martin Methodist, McKendree, Ohio State, Pikeville, Savannah Art and Design, Siena Heights, South Florida, Urbana, Vincennes

Addison Sectional

Bowling Green State, Campbellsville, Concordia, Davenport, Grand Valley State, Grand View, Highland CC, Huntington, Illinois State, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota State-Mankato, Morehead State, Morningside, Mount Mercy, North Dakota State, Purdue, Robert Morris-Illinois, Saginaw Valley State, St. Francis-Illinois, Waldorf, William Penn, Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Dallas Sectional

Arizona State, Bethel, California State-Fresno, Central Oklahoma, Grand Canyon, Iowa Central CC, Kansas Wesleyan, Lindenwood-Belleville, Midland, Nebraska-Lincoln, Nevada-Las Vegas, Newman, San Jose State, Spring Hill, St. Ambrose, Texas A&M, West Texas A&M, Wichita State

WOMEN

Allentown Sectional

Adrian, Duquesne, Emmanuel, Franklin Pierce, Indiana Institute of Technology, Lawrence Tech, Maryland Eastern Shore, Molloy, Mount Aloysius, Muskingum, Norfolk State, Notre Dame-Ohio, Schenectady County CC, Ursuline, Webber International, Wright State

Smyrna Sectional

Alma, Aquinas, Ball State, Bellarmine, Calumet, Cumberlands, Florida State, Lindenwood, Marian, Martin Methodist, McKendree, Pikeville, Savannah Art and Design, Siena Heights, Tulane, Urbana

Addison Sectional

Bowling Green State, Campbellsville, Clarke, Concordia, Culver-Stockton, Delaware State, Grand View, Highland CC, Huntington, Minnesota State-Mankato, Mount Mercy, Robert Morris-Illinois, Saginaw Valley State, St. Francis-Illinois, Viterbo, William Penn, Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Dallas Sectional

Alabama-Birmingham, Baker, Central Oklahoma, Grand Canyon, Iowa Central CC, Lindenwood-Belleville, Midland, Newman, Sacred Heart, Spring Hill, St. Ambrose, Stephen F. Austin, West Texas A&M, Wichita State

Sectional assignments are based on the Team Ranking System (TRS) points earned throughout the USBC Collegiate season. USBC Collegiate attempts to place no more than two of the top eight schools and no more than four of the top 16 schools in a sectional based on the final TRS totals. Sectional qualifier fields are determined by taking geographic distance, economics and field size into consideration.

The sectional format consists of 32 Baker games each day for a total of 64 Baker games. Total pinfall for the 64 games will determine which teams advance to the ITC.

In addition, these four centers will host qualifying for the 2017 Intercollegiate Singles Championships on March 10. Student-athletes at each of the four sectional events will bowl six games with 24 men and 24 women – the top four men and top four women at each sectional plus eight additional individuals based on sectional field size – advancing to the national singles tournament on April 18-19 (qualifying and match-play rounds) and April 22 (semifinals and finals) in Baton Rouge.

For more information on USBC Collegiate, visit BOWL.com/Collegiate.