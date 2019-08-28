Sean Rash Takes Lead in FloBowling PBA Summer Tour Points Race

AURORA, Ill. (Aug. 28, 2019) – Sean Rash’s victory Tuesday in the PBA Wolf Open, the first of three events in the FloBowling PBA Summer Swing presented by the Brands of Ebonite International, vaulted him into the lead in the race for significant incentives based on FloBowling PBA Summer Tour competition points.

Rash, the hottest player on the Go Bowling! PBA Tour over the past four events, collected his 14th career PBA Tour title and 2,500 points at Parkside Lanes in Aurora. The 37-year-old PBA Tour veteran from Aurora suburb Montgomery, Illinois, was in 27th place on the Summer Tour points list after the Harry O’Neale Chesapeake Open – the third event in the nine-tournament points series – but runner-up finishes in both the Wilmington Open and the BowlerStore.com Classic in Coldwater, Ohio, move him steadily up the ladder.

AJ Johnson from nearby Oswego, Illinois, is in second place after an outstanding strong Summer Tour series. Rounding out the top five after the Wolf Open are Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pennsylvania; previous points leader Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Missouri, in fourth place and BowlerStore.com winner Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, South Carolina.

With 2,500 points at stake for the winner of the PBA Wolf PBA Bear Open and 5,000 points for the Illinois Open titlist to conclude the Summer Swing and the FloBowling PBA Fall Tour – plus points of descending value at stake for all other players – a lot of movement is possible.

The incentives at stake include:

● The top five will share in a $40,000 USBC Cup prize fund, with $20,000 to the points leader;

● The top eight will be invited to compete for bonus prize money in the inaugural FloBowling ATX Invite at Dart Bowl in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 21, where the winner will receive $25,000;

● The top eight will win expenses-paid trips to Shanghai, China for the inaugural PBA China Tiger Cup. A $20,000 first prize will be paid to the winner of the singles event and all players will compete in a special team challenge against a team of Chinese players.

Fans can follow the summer points races at the conclusion of the final two events in Aurora by clicking on this link: https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/PointsList/132?list=10.

The 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour earnings race also is ongoing. The top eight money-winners for the full year will earn berths in the second PBA Clash that will take place at the Kegel Training Center in Lake Wales, Florida, on October 21 for airing on FOX on Nov. 3. Australia’s Jason Belmonte holds the earnings lead with $264,790. Fans can follow the 2019 earnings race at this link: https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/TourWinnings/132.

The entire FloBowling PBA Summer Tour will be livestreamed exclusively on FloBowling. For start-to-finish coverage of all events, visit FloBowling.com and sign up for a subscription. Fans also can follow the action in Aurora as it happens at Live Scoring on pba.com.

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR POINT LEADERS

(Top 20 after seven of nine events; previous ranking in parenthesis)

1, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 6,700 (5).

2, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4,785 (1).

3, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,735 (3).

4, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 4,668 (2).

5, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 4,615 (6).

6, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 4,375 (4).

7, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 4,170 (7).

8, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 3,645 (14).

9, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 3,590 (8).

10, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 3,460 (24).

11, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 3,445 (9).

12, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 3,335 (10).

13, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 3,315 (11).

14, Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 3,225 (12).

15, Stuart Williams, England, 3,070 (13).

16, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,965 (17).

17, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,860 (16).

18, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,855 (20).

19, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,760 (21).

20, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., 2,605 (15).

2019 GO BOWLING! PBA TOUR EARNINGS LEADERS

(Top 10 as of Aug. 28; number of tournaments bowled in parenthesis)

1, Jason Belmonte, $264,790 (16).

2, Jakob Butturff, $184,180 (21).

3, Kris Prather, $173,990 (21).

4, Bill O'Neill, $148,048 (21).

5, EJ Tackett, $140,695 (23).

6, Anthony Simonsen, $135,490 (22).

7, Norm Duke, $95,015 (17).

8, Sean Rash, $92,430 (22).

9, Dick Allen, $73,080 (19).

10, Kyle Sherman, $72,693 (18).