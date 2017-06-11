Sean Lavery-Spahr Paces PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open Qualifying

LUBBOCK, Texas (June 10, 2017) – Sean Lavery-Spahr, a 36-year-old three-time PBA Regional title winner from Pasadena, Texas, averaged 243.75 for eight games Saturday to lead the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open field of 160 bowlers through qualifying at South Plains Lanes.

Lavery-Spahr, who is trying for his first PBA Tour title, rolled games of 242, 278, 236, 198, 235, 244, 269 and 248 for a 1,950 pinfall total and a 29-pin lead over reigning PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., who finished with a 1,921 total. Tackett is trying for his third PBA Tour title of the year and the eighth of his young career.

In third place heading into Sunday’s six-game cashers round was Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas, with 1,885 pins followed by Australia’s Sam Cooley with 1,872 pins and Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C., with a 1,862 total.

The top 53 players advancing to the cashers round included the three previous PBA Xtra Frame Tour winners from earlier in the year. Xtra Frame Reality Check Classic winner Josh Blanchard of Tempe, Ariz., advanced in 26th place; Wilmington Open winner Anthony Simonsen was in 22nd place and last week’s Greater Jonesboro Open winner Francois Lavoie was tied for 34th place. After the cashers round, the top 16 will advance to the eight-game modified round-robin match play round leading up to the four-player stepladder finals.

Also advancing to the cashers round was defending Lubbock champion Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., who was in 11th place at the end of qualifying; Xtra Frame Storm Cup points leader Dom Barrett of England was tied for 34th, and Lavery-Spahr’s twin brother, Anthony, in 23rd place.

At stake Sunday is a $12,500 first prize, a PBA Tour title and 25 points in the Storm Cup points race to the winner.

The Lubbock Sports Open is the fourth of seven Storm Cup events which will reward the top five players in points with a total of $50,000 in bonus money at the end of the season, including $20,000 to the points champion. The top 20 in each Storm Cup event earn points. For details about the program, visit: https://www.pba.com/SeasonStats/XtraFrameTourPoints/95

Sunday's cashers round, match play and stepladder finals will be streamed live on PBA's Xtra Frame online bowling channel at 8:30 a.m., 12:15 and 4:15 p.m. CDT, respectively.

PBA XTRA FRAME LUBBOCK SPORTS OPEN presented by Ebonite

South Plains Lanes, Lubbock, Texas, June 10

Final Qualifying Standings (after 8 games; top 53 advance to Sunday’s cashers round):

1, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,950.

2, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,921.

3, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,885.

4, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,872.

5, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,862.

6, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,846.

7 (tie), Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,844.

9, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,822.

10, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,819.

11, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,814.

12 (tie), Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, and n-Peter Hellstrom, Sweden, 1,799.

14, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 1,798.

15, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,795.

16, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,792.

17, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,791.

18 (tie), Kris Koeltzow, Wheat Ridge, Colo., and Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,785.

20 (tie), Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., and Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,783.

22, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,774.

23, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,772.

24, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,769.

25, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,756.

26, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,755.

27, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,748.

28, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,746.

29, Kenneth Harlan, Lubbock, Texas, 1,744.

30, Stuart Williams, England, 1,740.

31 (tie), Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, and n-Kyle Duster, Phoenix, Ariz., 1,737.

33, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,733.

34 (tie), Dom Barrett, England, and Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,729.

36, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 1,725.

37, Humberto Vazquez, Mexico, 1,724.

38, n-Scotty Pope Jr., Odessa, Texas, 1,722.

39, n-Trey Sledge, Amarillo, Texas, 1,721.

40, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,717.

41, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 1,708.

42, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,706.

43, Lucas Legnani, Argentina, 1,704.

44 (tie), n-John Baeten, Topeka, Kan., and Donald Davis, Jr., W. Tawakoni, Texas, 1,694.

46, n-Tyler Albracht, Amarillo, Texas, 1,693.

47, n-Sean Sadat, Houston, Texas, 1,690.

48, Jorge Gutierrez, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,689.

49, Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 1,685.

50, Martin Bedford, Gasport New York, 1,683.

50, n-Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 1,683.

52, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,682.

53, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,677.

Failed to advance:

54, Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,676.

55, Jeremy Fowler, Odessa, Texas, 1,675.

56, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,672.

57 (tie), n-John Pierce, Denton, Texas, and Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,669.

59, George Duke, Vidor, Texas, 1,667.

60, Kevin Andes, Wichita, Kan., 1,666.

61, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 1,663.

62, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,661.

63, Matthew Stephens, Houston, Texas, 1,659.

64, n-Cody Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,652.

65, n-Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 1,651.

66, Aaron Ramsden, Pleasant Valley, Mo., 1,649.

67, Derek Acuff, Glendale, Ariz., 1,647.

68, Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 1,646.

69 (tie), n-Julio Rodriguez, New Braunfels, Texas, and n-Will Hoge, Sand Springs, Okla., 1,645.

71, Lee White, Odessa, Texas, 1,639.

72, Beau Peterson, Newton, Kan., 1,637.

73, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,635.

74, Julio Cesar Blancas, Mexico, 1,630.

75, Brett Cunningham, Clay, N.Y., 1,626.

76 (tie), George Brooks, Loveland, Colo., and n-Dalton Kimzey, Lubbock, Texas, 1,623.

78 (tie), Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C.; n-Blake Starr, Oklahoma City; Colby White, Willis, Texas, and n-Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 1,622.

82, n-Charlie Whittle, Midland, Texas, 1,620.

83, n-Juan Garza, Lubbock, Texas, 1,618.

84 (tie), n-Mike White, Midland, Texas, and n-Levi Fintel, Lubbock, Texas, 1,615.

86, Brett Cooper, Denver, 1,612.

87, n-Jason Tidwell, Odessa, Texas, 1,611.

88 (tie), Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and n-Hunter Inzer, Odessa, Texas, 1,608.

90, n-Russ Oviatt, Tempe, Ariz., 1,606.

91, Andy Patterson, Tyler, Texas, 1,605.

92, Travis Tribolet, San Angelo, Texas, 1,599.

93, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,596.

94 (tie), Michael Duran, Banning, Calif., and n-Kyle Biggs, Sapulpa, Okla., 1,594.

96, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,593.

97, Toby Sambueno, Henderson, Nev., 1,589.

98, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,582.

99, n-Cole Schroyer, Stanton, Texas, 1,581.

100, n-Scott McCleery, Lubbock, Texas, 1,576.

101, Kyle King, Glendale, Ariz., 1,572.

102, n-Sean Hamrock, Littleton, Colo., 1,567.

103, Mark Payne Sr., Amarillo, Texas, 1,565.

104, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,563.

105, David Wilson, Amarillo, Texas, 1,562.

106, Vaughn Cruz, Helotes, Texas, 1,561.

107, Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., 1,559.

108, Scott Stofko, Flower Mound, Texas, 1,556.

109 (tie), Mason Edmondson, Amarillo, Texas, and n-Madeleine McDuff, Katy, Texas, 1,552.

111, Alan Blankenship, Denison, Texas, 1,545.

112, n-Zach Wojciechowski, Lubbock, Texas, 1,543.

113, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,540.

114, Massimliano Fridegotto, Venezuela, 1,536.

115, Scott Crawford, Allen, Texas, 1,533.

116, n-Daniel Hall, Wolfforth, Texas, 1,528.

117, n-Mark Myers, Phoenix, Ariz., 1,526.

118, David Peterson, Plano, Texas, 1,523.

119, Daniel Carabajal, Las Cruces, N.M., 1,519.

120, Eric Wigger, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,515.

121, Kenneth Bland Jr., Jacksonville, Texas, 1,512.

122, Michael Steele, Abilene, Texas, 1,504.

123, Agustin Aranguren, Argentina, 1,503.

124, n-Martin Velasquez, Andrews, Texas, 1,493.

125, n-Edward Thorman, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,492.

126, Carl See, Amarillo, Texas, 1,491.

127, Marshal Morrison, Wills Point, Texas, 1,485.

128, James Watson, Austin, Texas, 1,484.

129, n-Walid Letayf, Mexico, 1,483.

130, n-J.R. Vaughn, Edmond, OK, 1,479.

131, n-Victor De La Garza, Mexico, 1,466.

132, n-Russell Williams, Wolfforth, Texas, 1,465.

133, Cody Copeland, Abilene, Texas, 1,458.

134 (tie), Charles Ganem, Jr., Hutto, Texas; Gabriel Yanes, Shertz, Texas, and n-Edwin Case, Albuquerque, N.M., 1,454.

137, n-Austin Williams, Odessa, Texas, 1,452.

138, n-Matteo Bergonzi, Lubbock, Texas, 1,451.

139, n-Zach Bazyk, Artesia, N.M., 1,446.

140 (tie), Zachary Wright, Roseburg, Ore., and Matthew Calabresi, Liberty Hall, Texas, 1,428.

142, n-Blayne Hurst, Amarillo, Texas, 1,427.

143, n-Stefan Wood, Lubbock, Texas, 1,425.

144, n-Rand Lightsey, Abilene, Texas, 1,420.

145, n-Tyler Wilbanks, Abernathy, Texas, 1,414.

145, Shane Martin, Lubbock, Texas, 1,414.

147, Francis Russo, Richmond, Texas, 1,411.

148, n-Katie Rush, Lubbock, Texas, 1,408.

149, Christopher Hull, Odessa, Texas, 1,401.

150 (tie), n-Don Blankenship, Odessa, Texas, and James Mayer, Richmond, Texas, 1,392.

152, Mathew Grundy, Grand Prairie, Texas, 1,391.

153, n-Jeremy Evans, Houston, 1,388.

154, n-Stephen Bell, Lubbock, Texas, 1,387.

155, n-Nick Hoang, Amarillo, Texas, 1,360.

155, n-John O’Connor, Clovis, N.M., 1,360.

155, n-Darren Olson, Austin, Texas, 1,360.

158, n-Homer B Cook, Abilene, Texas, 1,354.

159, n-Clinton Watkins, Andrews, Texas, 1,349.

160, n-Rikki Meiers, Lubbock, Texas, 1,345.

n-denotes non-member