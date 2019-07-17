Ryan Shafer Leads PBA50 South Shore Open Field into Match Play

HAMMOND, Indiana (July 17, 2019) – In pursuit of his first PBA50 Tour title, five-time Go Bowling! PBA Tour winner Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, New York, averaged 232 for 16 games to top qualifying for the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Ebonite at Olympia Lanes.

Finishing fourth after Tuesday’s first round with an 1,856 eight-game pinfall total, Shafer returned Wednesday to post a nearly identical 1,858 in the second round to top qualifying with a 3,714 16-game pinfall, 32 pins ahead of Paul Fleming of Fort Worth, Texas in second with 3,682.

In his third season bowling on the PBA50 Tour, the 52-year-old Shafer bowled games of 279, 236, 235, 238, 212, 245, 232 and 181 in the second round.

“Both rounds were almost identical,” said Shafer. “I was bowling really well for seven games and then finished with 180 games.

“Today I had the right ball right out of the gate and was able to play outside where I could make small adjustments from there,” Shafer added. “Playing outside enabled me to roll the ball the way I wanted and I never had to force anything.

In 2018 Shafer had five top-10 finishes with a career best of second in the PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship.

“The hard part is that there can be a lot of expectations and you have to remember this isn’t a tour of old people,” said Shafer. “Some of PBA’s all-time greats are out here and still bowling at a very high level. It’s hard to win but I feel that if I continue to execute, good things will happen.”

As a result of finishing in the top eight, Shafer and Fleming advanced directly into Thursday’s second match play round.

The other six players who earned a bye into the second match play round were Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Michigan, 3,655; Dean Billings, Rootstown, Ohio, 3,640; Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pennsylvania, 3,633; Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,626; 2017 PBA50 Player of the Year Brian LeClair, Albany, New York, 3,620, and PBA Hall of Famer Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,584.

Last season’s South Shore Open winner Eugene McCune of Munster, Indiana, surged from 31st after the first round to qualify 10th with a 3,536 pinfall to earn a spot in Thursday’s first match play round.

Thursday’s competition begins with a cashers’ round at 8:30 a.m. CT with match play rounds at noon and 3 p.m. After match play is completed the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. CT.

South Shore Open final day coverage will be streamed live by PBA’s online bowling channel FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information visit www.flobowling.com.

PBA50 SOUTH SHORE OPEN PRESENTED BY EBONITE

Olympia Lanes, Hammond, Ind., Wednesday

SECOND ROUND RESULTS (after 16 games. Top 16 advance to match play. Positions 17-30 plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots)

1, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,714.

2, Paul Fleming, Fort Worth, Texas, 3,682.

3, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,655.

4, Dean Billings, Rootstown, Ohio, 3,640.

5, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,633.

6, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,626.

7, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,620.

8, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,584.

9, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,549.

10, Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 3,536.

11, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,502.

12, Jeff Richgels, Oregon, Wis., 3,498.

13, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,487.

14, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,476.

15, Doug Becker, Clermont, Fla., 3,470.

16, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 3,456.

17, James Campbell, Clearwater, Fla., 3,449.

18, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 3,443.

19, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,433.

20, Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., 3,426.

21, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,424.

22, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,419.

23, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,418.

24, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,410.

25, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,389.

26, (tie) Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., and Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,375.

28, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 3,374.

29, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,363.

30, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,358.

31, Steve Hoskins, New Port Richey, Fla., 3,352.

32, Michael Smith, Centenniel, Colo., 3,351.

33, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 3,334.

34, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,333.

35, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,327.

36, (tie) Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., and ss-Terry Metzner, Kentwood, Mich., 3,326.

38, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,317.

39, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,311.

40, Brian Menini, Brookfield, Mo., 3,305.

41, ss-Dick Gran, Hartville, Ohio, 3,302.

42, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,301.

43, Ricky Schissler, Brighton, Colo., 3,291.

44, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,270.

45, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 3,265.

46, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,264.

47, Rolando Sebelen, Dominican Republican, 3,259.

48, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,251.

49, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,247.

50, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3,238.

51, Rick Woloszyn, Griffith, Ind., 3,218.

52, (tie) Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., and Rick Francis, Linden, Calif., 3,217.

54, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,203.

55, Mike Hastings, Millsboro, Del., 3,196.

56, Al Hardesty, Orland Hills, Ill., 3,190.

56, Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 3,190.

58, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,177.

59, (tie) Tom Baker, King, N.C., and Tracy Teeters, Eugene, Ore., 3,166.

61, Tommy Martin, Millington, Tenn., 3,159.

62, n-Rick Thomas, Willowbrook, Ill., 3,157.

63, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,152.

64, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,150.

65, (tie) Greg Wilson, Warrenton, Va., and Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,137.

67, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,132.

68, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 3,130.

69, Bill Vannoy, Lexington, S.C., 3,127.

70, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,111.

71, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,105.

72, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,104.

73, Carl West, San Jose, Calif., 3,096.

74, Marc Lineberry, Camanche, Iowa, 3,095.

75, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,081.

76, Chris Fedden, Albany, N.Y., 3,076.

77, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 3,072.

78, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,069.

79, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,052.

80, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,051.

81, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,034.

82, n-Robert Drew, O'Fallon, Mo., 3,002.

83, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 2,998.

84, Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 2,939.

85, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,846.

86, Glen Nakagawa, Highland Village, Texas, 2,842.

87, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,763.

88, n-Jeff Zidek, Greensburg, Pa., 2,737.

89, Randy Robertson, Evansville, Ind., 2,731.

90, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,711.

91, Larry Helton, Bolingbrook, Ill., 2,702.

n-non-member

ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over advancing to cashers’ round