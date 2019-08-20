Ryan Ciminelli Wins PBA Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic for Eighth PBA Tour Win

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (Aug. 18, 2019) – Ryan Ciminelli of Lancaster, South Carolina, defeated top qualifier Tom Daugherty of Riverview, Florida, 217-209, to win his eighth Go Bowling! Professional Bowlers Association Tour title Sunday in the Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic at Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment Center.

Ciminelli, ending a three-year title slump, took an early lead against Daugherty, starting with three strikes and getting help when Daugherty left the 3-6-7-10 split and opened in the fourth frame. But Ciminelli returned the favor, leaving the 4-6-7-9-10 “Greek church” in his ninth frame to give Daugherty a chance to shut him out. When Daugherty failed to strike out, Ciminelli locked up the title with strikes on his first two shots in the 10th frame.

“I really don’t know what to say,” the 33-year-old left-hander said. “There’s a few different reasons why this one means so much to me. What really matters is all the people here watching me win. There were a lot of people who helped me out. I can’t thank them enough.”

Daugherty, a 44-year-old two-time PBA Tour title winner, took the lead in Sunday’s five-game cashers round and systematically won every match he needed to win in the 12-game match play round to secure the top berth for the stepladder finals. But he fell one match shy of picking up his third PBA Tour title.

“Maybe I’ll get (Ciminelli) next week in Coldwater (Ohio),” Daugherty said.

In the first stepladder match, Ciminelli threw strikes on his first two shots in the 10th frame to lock out Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Michigan, 224-214. Ciminelli, pursuing his first title since winning the 2016 Parkside Lanes Open in Aurora, Illinois, was nearly perfect in eliminating Canadian two-hander Zacharay Wilkins of Barrie, Ontario, 266-223, in the semifinal match. After a spare in the first frame, Ciminelli threw eight consecutive strikes to deny Wilkins’ bid for his first PBA Tour title.

The Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic was the fifth of 10 events that are part of the FloBowling PBA Summer Tour.

The FloBowling PBA Summer Tour now moves west to Coldwater, Ohio, for the PBA Bowlerstore.com Classic presented by Moxy’s Xtra Pair at 16-lane Pla-Mor Lanes where qualifying will take place on Thursday followed by the cashers round, Rounds of 16 and 8, and stepladder finals on Friday. All rounds of the sixth FloBowling Summer Tour event will be livestreamed on FloBowling.com. For additional information, visit FloBowling.com.

PBA GENE CARTER’S PRO SHOP CLASSIC

(A 2019 FloBowling PBA Summer Tour event)

Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment, Middletown, Del., Sunday



Final Standings:

1, Ryan Ciminelli, Lancaster, S.C., $10,000,

2, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., $6,000.

3, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, $3,000.

4, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., $2,400.

Playoff Results:

Match One – Ciminelli def. Smallwood, 224-214.

Semifinal Match – Ciminelli def. Wilkins, 266-223.

Championship – Ciminelli def. Daugherty, 217-209.

Final Match Play Standings (after 24 games, including match play bonus pins; top 4 advanced):

1, Daugherty, 8-4, 5,703.

2, Wilkins, 9-2-1, 5,533.

3, Ciminelli, 8-4, 5,509.

4, Smallwood, 7-5, 5,474.

5, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 7-5, 5,429, $2,000.

6, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 5-7, 5,428, $1,600.

7, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 7-5, 5,379, $1,500.

8, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 5-6-1, 5,291, $1,400.

9, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 6-6, 5,285, $1,350.

10, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 2-10, 5,149, $1,300.

11, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2-8-2, 5,035, $1,250.

12, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 4-8, 4,994, $1,200.

Cashers Round Cashers (after 12 games):

13, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,615, $1,000.

14, Matt O'Grady, Rahway, N.J., 2,613, $900.

15, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,612, $850.

16, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,610, $825.

17, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,602, $800.

18, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,593, $780.

19, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 2,584, $760.

20, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 2,569, $750.

21, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,566, $745.

22, Alex Cavagnaro, Massapequa, N.Y., 2,563, $740.

23 (tie), Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., and Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 2,548, $733.

25, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 2,547, $725.

26, Dom Barrett, England, 2,533, $720.

27, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,531, $715.

28, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, 2,526, $710.

29, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 2,523, $705.

30, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 2,518, $700.

31, Danny Wiseman, Baltimore, 2,511, $695.

32, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,504, $690.

33, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 2,501, $685.

34, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2,497, $680.

35 (tie), Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., and Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,495, $673.

37, Francois Louw, South Africa, 2,492, $665.

38, Scott Denlinger, Lancaster, Pa, 2,491, $660.

39, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 2,490, $655.

40, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,487, $650.

41, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, NJ, 2,476, $645.

42, Gary Haines, West Babylon, N.Y., 2,469, $640.

43, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 2,456, $635.

44, Corey Umbrello, Westminster, Mass., 2,455, $630.

45, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,451, $625.

46, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,426, $620.

47, Adam Chase, North Babylon, N.Y., 2,419, $615.

48 (tie), Stephen Haas, Enola, Pa., and James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 2,403, $608.

50, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,377, $600.

UPCOMING FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER TOUR SCHEDULES

PBA BOWLERSTORE.COM CLASSIC

presented by Moxy’s Xtra Pair

Pla-Mor Lanes, Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 24-26 (all times Eastern)



Wednesday, Aug. 21

2 p.m. - Practice session

5:30 and 8:30 p.m. – Pro-am squads

Thursday, Aug. 22

8 a.m. - A Squad, 8 qualifying games

1:30 p.m. – B Squad, 8 qualifying games

7 p.m. – C Squad, 8 qualifying games

Top on one-third of field players after 8 games advances to cashers round

Friday, Aug. 23

11 a.m. – Cashers round, 4 games (top 16 after 12 games advance to Round of 16)

1:30 p.m. – Round of 16, three games (top 8 after 15 games advance to Round of 8)

3 p.m. – Round of 8, two games (top 4 after17 games advance to stepladder finals)

5 p.m. - Top four stepladder finals

FLOBOWLING PBA SUMMER SWING

presented by the Brands of Ebonite International

(A 2019 Go Bowling! PBA Tour event)

Parkside Lanes, Aurora, Ill., Aug. 24-31 (All times Central)

Saturday, Aug. 24

8 a.m. – Golf outing

1 p.m. – Pre-Tournament Qualifier (PTQ), 8 games

6 p.m. - Pro-am

Sunday, Aug. 25

Noon – Free youth clinic

5 p.m. – Official tournament practice session

Monday, Aug. 26

3:30 p.m. – PBA Wolf Open qualifying, 7 games

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Noon – PBA Wolf Open qualifying, 7 games

Top 18 after 14 games advance to Wolf Open cashers round

5 p.m. – PBA Wolf Open cashers round, 6 games

Top 5 after 20 games advance to Wolf Open stepladder finals

8:30 p.m. – Top 5, PBA Wolf Open stepladder finals

Wednesday, Aug. 28

3:30 p.m. – PBA Bear Open qualifying, 7 games

Thursday, Aug. 29

Noon – PBA Bear Open qualifying, 7 games

Top 18 after 14 games advance to Bear Open cashers round; top 24 after 28 games of combined Wolf and Bear Open qualifying totals advance to Illinois Open match play

5 p.m. – PBA Bear Open cashers round, 6 games

Top 5 after 20 games advance to Bear Open stepladder finals

8:30 p.m. – Top 5, PBA Bear Open stepladder finals

Friday, Aug. 30

11 a.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

5 p.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

Saturday, Aug. 31

11 a.m. – Illinois Open round robin match play, 8 games

Top 5 after 52 games of qualifying and match play advance to stepladder finals

3:30 p.m. – Top 5, Illinois Open stepladder finals

6 p.m. – Champions dinner