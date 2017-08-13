Ryan Ciminelli Leads Qualifying in PBA Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (Aug. 12, 2017) – Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga, N.Y., averaged 239.25 Saturday to lead the opening qualifying round in the Professional Bowlers Association’s Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open at AMF Western Branch Lanes by 34 pins over Anthony Caso of Spring Hill, Fla.

Ciminelli, a seven-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 258, 248, 249, 202, 240, 230, 219 and 268 for an eight-game total of 1,914 pins on a lane condition that proved to be a test of mental and physical skills for the field of 130 PBA members and regional amateur bowlers. Caso, a third-year PBA member who won his first PBA title in a PBA South Region tournament in his home town late July, averaged 235 to finish with 1,880 pins.

Josh Blanchard of Mesa, Ariz., was third with 1,866 pins followed by Rhino Page of Orlando, Fla., with a 1,826 total and Andres Gomez of Colombia in fifth with a 1,792 total.

The top 43 qualifiers will return for a four-game cashers round Sunday at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 12 games will advance to a three-game Round of 16 at 11:30 a.m. Based on 15-game totals, the top eight will bowl another two games with pinfall totals based on 17 games determining the top four for the 3 p.m. stepladder finals. All times are Eastern.

All rounds Sunday will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. For Xtra Frame subscription information, visit xtraframe.tv.

The Xtra Frame Chesapeake Open is the fifth tournament in the seven-event Xtra Frame Storm Cup series that will award $50,000 in bonus prizes to the five points leaders following the Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic from Mid-County Bowling and Entertainment in Middletown, Del., Aug. 19-20, and the PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, Aug. 26-27.

Among players advancing to the cashers round were the top four players in the PBA Xtra Frame Storm Cup points race: points leader EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., in 15th place; co-holders of second place in points, Dom Barrett of England (16th) and Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash. (13th), and Blanchard, who currently is fourth in points. PBA members who finish among the top 20 in Chesapeake will earn points in the Storm Cup series.

PBA XTRA FRAME CHESAPEAKE OPEN

AMF Western Branch Lanes, Chesapeake, Va. Saturday

First Round Standings (after eight games):

1, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,914.

2, Anthony Caso, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,880.

3, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 1,866.

4, Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,826.

5, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,792.

6, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,791.

7, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,787.

8, Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,771.

9 (tie), Clifford Stanley II, Virginia Beach, Va.; Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, and Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,767.

12, Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,766.

13, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,755.

14, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,749.

15, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,743.

16, Dom Barrett, England, 1,741.

17, n-Josh Garner, Hampton, Va., 1,739.

18, Steven Arehart, Chesapeake, Va., 1,732.

19 (tie), Matt Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., and Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,723.

21, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,718.

22, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,705.

23, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,690.

24, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,685.

25, n-David Schmidtmann, Norfolk, Va., 1,673.

26, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,666.

27, Michael Vitalone, Jr., Lake Worth, Fla., 1,663.

28, Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., 1,660.

29, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,656.

30, Michael Tang, San Francisco, Calif., 1,647.

31, Chris Polizzi, Spring Hill, Fla., 1,645.

32, Kip Roberts, Glen Allen, Va., 1,640.

33, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,636.

34 (tie), Richard Horsley, Morrisville, N.C.; Shota Kawazoe, Japan, and Anthony DeStasio, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., 1,632.

37, David Powers, Newport News, Va., 1,631.

38, Johnnie Payne, Savannah, Ga., 1,629.

39, n-Chris Kruschke, Newport News, Va., 1,625.

40, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,620.

41, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,607.

42 (tie), Jeremy Mooney, West Palm Beach, Fla., and Darrin Casstevens, Winston-Salem, N.C., 1,605.

Failed to advance:

44 (tie), Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., and John Furey, Freehold, N.J., 1,604.

46, Victor Florie Jr, Richmond, Va., 1,597.

47, Gary Faulkner, Norfolk, Va., 1,596.

48, n-Allen Levet, Glen Allen, Va., 1,595.

49, n-Thomas Woodall, Norfolk, Va., 1,594.

50, Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., 1,593.

51, Greg Ostrander, Freehold, N.J., 1,590.

52, n-Ricky Boyters, Newport News, Va., 1,585.

53 (tie), Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa.; n-Shawn Stacy Jr., Hampton, Va., and Mike McDonnell, Chesterfield, Va., 1,583.

56, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,582.

57 (tie), Michael Markis, Tafton, Pa., and Leon Platt, Summerville, S.C., 1,579.

59, Chris Bolosan, Newport News, Va., 1,577.

60, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,573.

61, Shawn Lavender, Waynesboro, Va., 1,570.

62, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,568.

63, Michael Byers, Charleston, S.C., 1,560.

64, Ronnie Horton, Christiansburg, Va., 1,559.

65, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,558.

66, Russell Sawyers, Culpeper, Va., 1,557.

67, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,549.

68, Mark Tarkington, Elizabeth City, N.C., 1,547.

69, Jeremy Davenport, Suffolk, Va., 1,539.

70, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,535.

71, James Grago, Hampstead, N.C., 1,534.

72 (tie), James Matthews, Prattville, Ala., and Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,524.

74, Michael Fontenot, Hampton, Va., 1,523.

75, Troy McKinney, Yorktown, Va., 1,521.

76, n-Willie Shy, Greensboro, N.C., 1,513.

77, n-Ryon Collins, Chester, Va., 1,512.

78, Gilbert Salang, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,510.

79, n-Chris Hans, Rocky Mount, N.C., 1,509.

80, Wendell Barger, Dry Ridge, Ky., 1,499.

81, Darryl Carreon, Woodbridge, Va., 1,497.

82, Maximilian Fishman, Greensboro, N.C., 1,493.

83, Adam Monks, Conway, S.C., 1,491.

84 (tie), n-Nicholas Brown, Montross, Va., and Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,490.

86, n-Carvel Waters, Ft. Washington, Md., 1,489.

87, w-Rebecca Glazier, Hampton, Va., 1,486.

88, Fabian Castaneda, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,482.

89, Fran Luzzi, Geneva, N.Y., 1,471.

90, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 1,470.

91, Robert Riggle, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,467.

92, Thad Rand, Rapidan, Va., 1,465.

93, Chris Spoo, Boynton Beach, Fla., 1,463.

94 (tie), David Martin, Chesapeake, Va., and n-Brett Miller, Morehead, Ky., 1,460.

96, Randy Weiss, Columbia, S.C., 1,455.

97, Robert Gardner III, Carrollton, Va., 1,454.

98, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,453.

99, n-Jeffrey Roberts, Clermont, Fla., 1,452.

100 (tie), n-Calvin Clark, Newport News, Va., and n-Jeffrey Campbell, Newport News, Va., 1,445.

102, Anthony Petrello, Chesapeake, Va., 1,443.

103 (tie), n-Jarrell Pretlow, Williamsburg, Va., and Wayne Bolin, Lumberton, N.C., 1,438.

105, w-n-Tiffany Taylor, Youngsville, N.C., 1,421.

106, Christopher Glaz, Elmwood Park, Ill, 1,415.

107, n-Adam Meads, Harbinger, N.C., 1,407.

108 (tie), Scott Schnur, Jr., Churchville, Md., and Jeffrey Voght, Canojaharie, N.Y., 1,391.

110, John Mertz III, Lancaster, Pa., 1,389.

111, n-Jamal Strayhorn Sr., Virginia Beach, Va., 1,379.

112, Tim Davidson Jr., Clifton, Va., 1,375.

113, Bryan Gallahan, Fredericksburg, Va., 1,374.

114, Gordon Hope III, Chesapeake, Va., 1,370.

115, Aaron Finley, New Bern, Conn., 1,368.

116 (tie), n-Jonathon Bush, Clermont, Fla., and Brian Bradley, Fredericksburg, Va., 1,362.

118 (tie), Tommy Gollick, Oberlin, Pa., and Maurice Frazier, Suffolk, Va., 1,358.

120, w-Crystal Hall, St. Pauls, N.C., 1,352.

121, n-Jacob Hatfield, Spotsylvania, Va., 1,345.

122, Joey Dineen, Williamsburg, Va., 1,343.

123, n-Chuck Richey, Charlotte, N.C., 1,341.

124 (tie), Gerald Strohl, Virginia Beach, Va., and n-John Zilk, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,337.

126, Andrew Felmeten, Newport News, Va., 1,293.

127, Joseph Gomez, Norfolk, Va., 1,281.

128, n-Danny Williams, South Hill, Va., 1,256.

129, w-Beverly Blanchard, Virginia Beach, Va., 1,249.

130, n-Brad Cook, Woodbridge, Va., 1,187.

n-denotes non-member; w-denotes woman.