Ryan Ciminelli Leads PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open Field by Nearly 200 Pins

JONESBORO, Ark. – Ryan Ciminelli of Cheektowaga, N.Y., averaged 234.25 for eight games Saturday to take a 195-pin over Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C., in the PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open at Jonesboro Bowling Center.

Ciminelli, a 31-year-old left-hander and seven-time PBA Tour champion, rolled games of 226, 199, 210, 279, 235, 245, 234 and 236 for a 1,874 pinfall total. No one else in the field of 113 bowlers averaged as high as 210 on the challenging lane condition. Allen averaged 209.88 to finish with 1,679 pins and join the group of 37 top qualifiers who advanced to Sunday’s cashers round.

In third place was Wes Malott of Pflugerville, Texas, with 1,670 followed by Xtra Frame Storm Cup points leader Dom Barrett of England with a 1,663 total and Kyle Sherman of O’Fallon, Mo., with 1,661 pins.

The top 37 qualifiers advance to Sunday’s five-game cashers round at 8:30 a.m. The top 16 after 13 games will bowl an eight-game match play round at noon, and the top four after 21 games will compete in the stepladder finals Sunday at 3:45 p.m. All times are Central.

At stake for the winner is a $12,500 first prize, a PBA Tour title and 25 points in the Xtra Frame Storm Cup standings. All PBA members who finish among the top 20 earn Xtra Frame Storm Cup points. The Greater Jonesboro Open is the third event of the seven-tournament Storm Cup series.

All of Sunday’s action will be streamed live on PBA’s Xtra Frame online bowling channel. In addition to monthly and annual subscription packages, a three-day subscription is available for only $3.99 (visit xtraframe.tv to sign up).

PBA XTRA FRAME GREATER JONESBORO OPEN

Jonesboro Bowling Center, Jonesboro, Ark., June 3

Final Qualifying Standings (after 8 games; top 37 advance to cashers round)

1, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,874.

2, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,679.

3, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,670.

4, Dom Barrett, England, 1,663.

5, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,661.

6 (tie), Ryan Lakota, Shorewood, Ill., and Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,642.

8, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,639.

9, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,638.

10, Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn., 1,619.

11, Robert Lawrence, Austin, Texas, 1,615.

12, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 1,613.

13, n-Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 1,612.

14, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,609.

15, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,606.

16, n-David Krol, Branson, Mo., 1,604.

17, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,602.

18 (tie), Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, and, n-Michael Tang, San Francisco, Calif., 1,600.

20, James Watson, Austin, Texas, 1,598.

21 (tie), Jared Wolf, Lowell, Ark., and Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,594.

23 (tie), Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, and AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,590.

25, Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 1,588.

26, Lucas Legnani, Argentina, 1,586.

27, Stuart Williams, England, 1,585.

28, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,583.

29, Curt Dupre IV, Destrehan, La., 1,582.

30 (tie), Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., and Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,581.

32 (tie), David Krol, Nixa, Mo., and Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,580.

34, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,565.

35, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,564.

36, Jeff Evans, Supply, N.C., 1,561.

37, Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 1,558.

Failed to advance:

38 (tie), Sam Cooley, Australia, and James Cantere, Oklahoma City, Okla., 1,555.

40 (tie), Chris Arcaro, Carolina Beach, N.C.; CJ Kirchner, Herrin, Ill., and Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 1,553.

43 (tie), Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., and Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,552.

45, Dwight Adams, Greensboro, N.C., 1,550.

46, Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1,549.

47 (tie), n-Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,547.

49, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,544.

50, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 1,538.

51, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz, 1,535.

52, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,531.

53, n-Massimliano Fridegotto, Aruba, 1,526.

54, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,524.

55, n-Anthony Richmond, Sanford, Fla., 1,523.

56, Kristian Sieradzki, Seminole, Fla., 1,522.

57, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,521.

58, Kristian Rogers, Salisbury, N.C., 1,517.

59, Brad Brooks, Monticello, Ark., 1,513.

59, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 1,513.

61, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,509.

62, Ildemaro Ruiz, Venezuela, 1,508.

63, Mike Bailey, Irving, Texas, 1,496.

64, n-Matt Gasn, Laurel, Md., 1,492.

65, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 1,491.

66, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 1,488.

67, Trevor Roberts, Crystal River, Fla., 1,487.

68, n-Kenneth Corley, Memphis, Tenn., 1,476.

69 (tie), Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn.; Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., and n-Blake Starr, Oklahoma City, 1,474.

72, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,470.

73, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,468.

74 (tie), n-Jordan Malott, Pflugerville, Tex., and Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,466.

76, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,465.

77, Connor Pickford, Plano, Texas, 1,447.

78, n-Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark., 1,446.

79, Roger Petrin, Arlington, Texas, 1,444.

80, n-Matthew Hicks, Cabot, Ark., 1,441.

81, Philip Wong, Houston, 1,429.

82, Mike Williams II, Montgomery, Ala., 1,428.

83, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 1,421.

84, Brett Spangler, Niles, Ohio, 1,419.

85, n-Skylar Glanovsky, Fort Smith, Ark., 1,405.

86 (tie), Aaron Ramsden, Pleasant Valley, Mo., and David Adcox Jr., Shawnee, Kan., 1,398.

88, Warren Blankenship, Ardmore, Okla., 1,394.

89 (tie), Rameses Chambers, Kansas City, Mo., and Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,385.

91, n-Troy White, Carolina Beach, N.C., 1,382.

92, Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 1,381.

93 (tie), Stephen Keblish, Oklahoma City, Okla., and n-Michael Dailey, Memphis, Tenn., 1,378.

95, Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 1,376.

96, Jarek Vincent, Fort Smith, Ark., 1,366.

97, Agustin Aranguren, Argentina, 1,365.

98, Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 1,353.

99, Hunter Brooks IV, Smyrna, Tenn., 1,346.

100, Scott Stofko, Flower Mound, Texas, 1,345.

101, AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan., 1,324.

102, Dalton Gallion, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,310.

103, Christopher Lequerica, Bluford, Ill., 1,296.

104, Jonathan McMahon, Moticello, Ark., 1,268.

105, n-John Rutigliano, Cordova, Tenn, 1,266.

106, Michael Schlabach, Goshen, Ind., 1,253.

107, n-Anthony Turner, Stephens Point, Wis., 1,245.

108, Marcus Hays, Wilmar, Ark., 1,190.

109, n-Robert Adams, Paragould Ark., 1,183.

110, n-Blane Baugh, Jonesboro, Ark., 1,182.

111, n-Doug Mason, Eldorado, Ark., 1,164.

112, n-Matt Glodowski, Stephens Point, Wis., 1,163.

113, n-Lynn Martin, Tupelo, Mis., 1,093.

n-denotes non-member