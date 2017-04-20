Roth/Holman PBA Doubles Audience Climbs; L.L.Bean PBA League Begins Sunday

CHICAGO (April 19, 2017) – Kyle Troup and Jesper Svensson’s electrifying win Sunday in the MaineQuarterly.com Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship at Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, continued the positive viewership momentum trends of the 2016-17 Professional Bowlers Association on ESPN series.

The live finals average viewership was up 18 percent over last year’s Roth/Holman Doubles. Viewership through 13 PBA on ESPN shows is averaging 642,969 viewers, up 13 percent year-over-year. ESPN’s SportsCenter included highlights from the finals on Sunday night and Troup appeared live via satellite on Tuesday morning’s SportsCenter to talk about the win and his career following in the footsteps of his father Guppy Troup.

L.L.Bean PBA League coverage begins this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN. The first set of Elias Cup quarterfinal matches, also from rowdy Bayside Bowl, continues on three more successive Sundays, all at 1 p.m. ET.

ESPN Senior Vice President of Programming Scott Guglielmino said the upcoming schedule will be a treat for fans. “Our remaining slate promises to be exciting, with the action and drama from the PBA League wrapping up the season,” Guglielmino said.

Guglielmino noted the PBA’s strong February featured six PBA shows including three major championships. The PBA on ESPN averaged an audience of 713,000 viewers, reaching more than 13 million total viewers during the month. During the PBA’s “Big February” run from 2015-17, there have been 15 ESPN telecasts averaging more than 767,000 viewers per show.

Sunday’s PBA League quarterfinals matches will begin with the top-seeded GEICO New York City WTT KingPins (Pete Weber, Marshall Kent, John Szczerbinski, Danielle McEwan, Sam Cooley) vs. the No. 8 Sysco Philadelphia Hitmen (Dom Barrett; Tom Smallwood; Chris Loschetter, Ronnie Russell, Dave Wodka). The second quarterfinal match will feature the No. 4 defending Elias Cup champion Shipyard Dallas Strikers (player-manager Norm Duke, Tommy Jones, Bill O’Neill, Rhino Page, B.J. Moore) meeting the No. 5 Lee Auto Malls L.A. X (Jason Belmonte, Stuart Williams, Martin Larsen, Osku Palermaa, Jakob Butturff).

Teams were seeded into the Elias Cup elimination rounds during an eight-game qualifying event held earlier in the week at Bayside Bowl. Kyle Troup and the hometown favorite L.L.Bean Portland Lumberjacks, the no. 3 seed, will headline the April 30 telecast, bowling against the no. 6 Barbasol Motown Muscle. The final quarterfinal round match will pit No. 2 Live + Work in Maine Silver Lake Atom Splitters taking on no. 7 MaineQuarterly.com Brooklyn Styles.

All quarterfinal and semifinal round matches are best-of-two-game Baker format contests, with a one-ball sudden-death roll-off deciding any match that ends in a tie.