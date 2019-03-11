Ronnie Russell Tops PBA Chameleon Championship Field

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (March 13, 2019) – Four-time Go Bowling! PBA Tour winner Ronnie Russell of Marion, Ind., put together two solid rounds bowling a 2,350 10-game pinfall total to lead PBA Chameleon Championship qualifying Wednesday at Thunderbowl Lanes.

Bowling on the PBA 39-foot Chameleon lane condition in the second event of PBA World Series of Bowling X, Russell bowled games of 246, 236, 235, 248 and 288 in Wednesday’s first round and followed it up with 213, 195, 201, 280 and 208 in the second round.

“I knew I had something special going when it seemed like a lot of the guys around me were struggling,” said Russell, whose last tour win came in the 2016 Fall Classic Team Challenge. “I’m just not sure what it was.

“Pair to pair the lanes were really changing, and how quickly you could adjust depended on who you followed when you moved to a different pair,” Russell added. “It’s great to be the qualifying leader but it’s kind of hard to take a lot of satisfaction out of it because there’s so much more to go.”

Russell led 16 players who advanced to single elimination match play on March 19. After match play, the top four players will advance to the Chameleon Championship live finals on FS1 March 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Rounding out the top four after Chameleon qualifying were four-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte of Australia, 2,318; two-time tour winner Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,288, and Mitch Hupe of Canada with 2,270.

Daugherty leads World Championship qualifying after 20 games from the Chameleon and Tuesday’s Cheetah qualifying rounds with a 4,587 20-game pinfall (229.3 average). The 10 games of qualifying in Thursday’s Scorpion Championship will also count toward World Championship qualifying.

“It’s a grind out there,” said Daugherty. “I’m just trying to put 30 solid games together and be in the best possible position for the World Championship. Making the top 16 in the Chameleon and Cheetah rounds is a bonus but keeping the focus on the big picture is what I’m concentrating on at this point.”

Rounding out the top five in the World Championship standings are Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 4,538; 10-time tour winner Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,516; PBA Hall of Famer and 2010 World Championship winner Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 4,485, and Belmonte, the 2017 World Championship winner, who is trying for a record 11th career major title.

After Thursday’s Scorpion Championship qualifying, the top 45 players advance to two five-game casher’s rounds on Friday at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. ET. After the casher’s rounds, the field will be cut to 16 players for two eight-game round robin match play rounds on Saturday at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. which will determine the top five players for the World Championship finals that will be aired live March 21 on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET.

All qualifying and match play rounds are live-streamed by PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling. For subscription information, visit FloBowling.com. FloBowling also will live-stream all five FS1 telecasts as they air to its international audience.

Fans also can track WSOB scoring as it happens by visiting the Live Scoring link on PBA.com.

PBA CHAMELEON CHAMPIONSHIP

Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 10 games; top 16 advance to Chameleon Championship Round-of-16 single-elimination match play on March 19)

1, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,350.

2, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,318.

3, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,288.

4, Mitch Hupe, Canada, 2,270.

5, Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,259.

6, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,255.

7, Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 2,239.

8, Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 2,237.

9, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,232.

10, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,204.

11, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,203.

12, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,193.

13 (tie), AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, and Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,184.

15, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 2,179.

16, Jimmy Cook, Indianapolis, 2,178.

Did not advance:

17, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 2,177.

18, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,176.

19, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,170.

20, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,168.

21, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,159.

22, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,156.

23, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 2,151.

24, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,150.

25, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,149.

26, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 2,148.

27, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,144.

28, Patrick Girard, Canada, 2,142.

29, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 2,133.

30, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,132.

31, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 2,129.

32, Dom Barrett, England, 2,128.

33, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,117.

34, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 2,107.

35 (tie), Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I.; Stuart Williams, England, and Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,106.

38 (tie), Thomas Larsen, Denmark, and JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 2,104.

40, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 2,103.

41, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 2,099.

42, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 2,098.

43, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 2,097.

44, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2,094.

45, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,093.

46 (tie), Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, and Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 2,092.

48, Marco Moretti, Costa Rica, 2,084.

49 (tie), Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, and Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 2,077.

51 (tie), Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, and Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,076.

53, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,073.

54, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,067.

55, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 2,064.

56, Kurt Pilon, Sterling Heights, Mich., 2,060.

57, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 2,059.

58, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,058.

59 (tie), AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., and Francois Louw, South Africa, 2,057.

61, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 2,056.

62, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,055.

63, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,054.

64, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 2,053.

65, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 2,050.

66, Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 2,046.

67, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,045.

68, Richie Teece, England, 2,041.

69 (tie), Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, and Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,037.

71, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 2,036.

72, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,030.

73, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 2,029.

74, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 2,028.

75, Rhino Page, Orlando, 2,025.

76 (tie), Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., and Jason Sterner, Fayetteville, Ga., 2,024.

78, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,023.

79, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,022.

80, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 2,021.

81, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2,016.

82, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 2,015.

83 (tie), Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, and Kevin Donovan, Painted Post, N.Y., 2,014.

85, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 2,008.

86, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 2,006.

87, Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 2,000.

88, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,997.

89 (tie), Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., and Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 1,995.

91 (tie), Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., and Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,983.

93, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,978.

94, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 1,977.

95, Carsten Hansen, Denmark, 1,974.

96, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 1,971.

97 (tie), Justin Knowles, Okemos, Mich., and Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,964.

99, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 1,963.

100, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 1,962.

101 (tie), Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., and Anthony LaCaze, Hanover Park, Ill., 1,956.

103, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 1,953.

104, Aaron Lorincz, Center Line, Mich., 1,951.

105, Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., 1,949.

106 (tie), Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., and Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,947.

108, Darren Alexander, Canada, 1,943.

109, Mason Brantley, Detroit, 1,942.

110, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 1,939.

111 (tie), David Haynes, Las Vegas; Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., and Richard McCormick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 1,936.

114, Travis Cauley, Canada, 1,933.

115, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 1,915.

116 (tie), Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., and Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 1,913.

118, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,909.

119, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,898.

120, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 1,895.

121, David Williams Jr., Omaha, Neb., 1,894.

122, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 1,891.

123, Mike Eaton Jr., Wyoming, Mich., 1,875.

124, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 1,856.

125, Eduardo Astiazaran, Mexico, 1,846.

126 (tie), Tyler Wilds, Three Rivers, Mich., and Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,843.

128, Brodie Rountree, Australia, 1,821.

129, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,818.

130, Billy Rogers, Mesquite, Texas, 1,814.

131, Alfred Berggren, Sweden, 1,804.

132, Jonathan Hocsman, Argentina, 1,796.

133, Dave Miller, Kalamazoo, Mich., 1,727.

134, Mateo Hernandez, Argentina, 1,470.

300 games – Tom Daugherty

PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Qualifying Standings (after 20 of 30 qualifying games; top 45 after 10-game Cheetah, Chameleon and Scorpion rounds will advance to two five-game cashers’ rounds on Friday at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. ET)

1, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 4,587.

2, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 4,538.

3, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 4,516.

4, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 4,485.

5, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 4,481.

6, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 4,451.

7, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 4,447.

8, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 4,437.

9, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 4,421.

10, Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., 4,416.

11, Dom Barrett, England, 4,396.

12, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 4,384.

13, Mitch Hupe, Canada, 4,380.

14, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 4,373.

15, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 4,369.

16, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 4,368.

17 (tie), Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and Rhino Page, Orlando, 4,366.

19, Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 4,363.

20, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 4,341.

21, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 4,338.

22, Darren Tang, Las Vegas, Nev., 4,319.

23, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 4,318.

24, Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 4,307.

25, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 4,303.

26, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 4,302.

27, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 4,301.

28, Patrick Girard, Canada, 4,300.

29, Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 4,297.

30, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 4,290.

31, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 4,289.

32, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 4,281.

33, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 4,276.

34, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 4,273.

35, (tie) Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., and Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 4,270.

37, Francois Lavoie, Canada, 4,269.

38, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 4,268.

39 (tie), Andrew Cain, Phoenix, and JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 4,264.

41, Sam Cooley, Australia, 4,247.

42, Stuart Williams, England, 4,242.

43, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 4,239.

44, Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 4,231.

45, Richie Teece, England, 4,228.

46, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 4,225.

47, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 4,224.

48 (tie), Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., and Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 4,221.

50 (tie), Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., and Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., 4,214.

52, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 4,213.

53, Kurt Pilon, Sterling Heights, Mich., 4,211.

54, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 4,203.

55, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 4,201.

56, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 4,182.

57, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 4,181.

58, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 4,174.

59, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 4,173.

60, Jimmy Cook, Indianapolis, 4,168.

61, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 4,162.

62, Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 4,157.

63, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 4,142.

64, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 4,141.

65, Jason Sterner, Fayetteville, Ga., 4,137.

66, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 4,135.

67, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 4,134.

68, Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 4,133.

69, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, N.J., 4,130.

70, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 4,127.

71, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 4,125.

72, Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 4,119.

73, Richard McCormick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 4,118.

74, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 4,114.

75, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 4,105.

76, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 4,098.

77 (tie), Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., and Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 4,095.

79, Francois Louw, South Africa, 4,094.

80, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 4,089.

81, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 4,084.

82, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 4,083.

83, Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., 4,073.

84 (tie), Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., and Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 4,070.

86 (tie), Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, and Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 4,068.

88, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 4,055.

89, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 4,054.

90, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 4,053.

91, Darren Alexander, Canada, 4,048.

92, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 4,047.

93, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 4,036.

94, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 4,035.

95, Mason Brantley, Detroit, 4,034.

96, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 4,032.

97, Carsten Hansen, Denmark, 4,031.

98, Mike Eaton Jr., Wyoming, Mich., 4,020.

99, Kevin Donovan, Painted Post, N.Y., 4,018.

100, Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 4,007.

101, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 3,997.

102, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 3,994.

103, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 3,983.

104, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 3,979.

105, Justin Knowles, Okemos, Mich., 3,978.

106, Zacharay Wilkins, Canada, 3,971.

107 (tie), Aaron Lorincz, Center Line, Mich., and David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 3,969.

109, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 3,953.

110, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 3,952.

111, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 3,950.

112, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 3,944.

113, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 3,941.

114, Tyler Wilds, Three Rivers, Mich., 3,938.

115, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 3,931.

116, Marco Moretti, Costa Rica, 3,929.

117, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 3,883.

118, Travis Cauley, Hamilton, Ont., Canada, 3,872.

119, Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,870.

120, Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., 3,846.

121, Billy Rogers, Mesquite, Texas, 3,841.

122, Eduardo Astiazaran, Mexico, 3,813.

123, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 3,794.

124, Alfred Berggren, Sweden, 3,779.

125, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 3,758.

126 (tie), David Williams Jr., Omaha, Neb., and Jonathan Hocsman, Argentina, 3,752.

128, Anthony LaCaze, Hanover Park, Ill., 3,725.

129, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 3,718.

130, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,706.

131, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 3,630.

132, Brodie Rountree, Australia, 3,480.

133, Dave Miller, Kalamazoo, Mich., 3,386.

134, Mateo Hernandez, Argentina, 2,902.

135, Joseph Costanzo, Bethpage, N.Y., 1,891.