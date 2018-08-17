Ron Mohr Wins Second PBA60 Title with Clutch Turkey in 10th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Aug. 16, 2018) – PBA Hall of Famer and Fort Wayne native Ron Mohr won all four stepladder finals matches and threw three strikes in the 10th frame of the title match to win the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship presented by 900 Global Thursday at Pro Bowl West.

The 62-year-old Mohr, who qualified fifth for the finals, defeated top qualifier Harry Sullins of Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 237-235, for his second tournament win for players 60 and over. His first came in the 2017 Super Senior Classic.

Sullins, who finished the match first, made a late run finishing with five consecutive strikes and a nine-count which forced Mohr to get the first two strikes and at least nine on his fill ball in the 10th to win.

“I felt really confident on the right lane so I wasn’t worried about that,” said Mohr, who bowled his 10th frame on the right lane. “The left lane was the challenge and I found myself having to make a number of adjustments. I just had to read and react, stay in the moment and keep telling myself to stay slow.”

It was Mohr’s second senior win of the season after winning the PBA50 Northern California Classic in May for his 10th PBA50 Tour title. Sullins, a three-time PBA50 Tour winner, was trying for his first national senior win since winning the 2011 Senior Lake County Open.

Mohr found himself dangerously close to elimination more than once in the tournament. He started the tournament 44th after the first qualifying round and scrambled to make the cut to match play finishing second round qualifying in 25th after dropping as low as 31st. He then had to win his position round match in the final game of match play Thursday morning to take the fifth qualifying spot for the finals.

“I’ve made a lot of comebacks in a tournament for a good finish, or to win, but this one ranks right at the top,” said Mohr, who now makes his home in Las Vegas. “I don’t recall ever being on the brink of being eliminated as much as I was in this tournament.

“It’s a spectacular way to wrap up the season where I accomplished way more than I thought I would,” he added. “This is extra special because I grew up here.”

Mohr, who earned his third consecutive PBA60 Player of the Year award, started the finals with a 288-215 win over No. 4 qualifier Christopher Keane of Cape Coral, Fla., who was trying for his first national senior title.

Mohr then went on to beat No. 3 qualifier, PBA Hall of Famer Brian Voss of Centennial, Colo., who turned 60 earlier this month to become eligible for the Dick Weber Championship, 249-212, in the second match.

In the semifinal, Mohr beat PBA50 Tour veteran Sammy Ventura of Syracuse, N.Y., also trying for his first senior title, 224-184, to advance to the title match against Sullins.

PBA60 DICK WEBER CHAMPIONSHIP

Presented by 900 Global

Pro Bowl West, Fort Wayne, Ind., Thursday

Final Standings:

1, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, $7,500.

2, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., $4,000.

3, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., $2,500.

4, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., $2,000.

5, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., $1,750.

Stepladder Results:

Match One – Mohr def. Keane, 288-215

Match Two – Mohr def. Voss, 249-212.

Semifinal Match – Mohr def. Ventura, 224-184.

Championship Match – Mohr def. Sullins, 237-235.

FOURTH ROUND RESULTS (after 26 games. Top five advance to stepladder finals. Includes match play record and total pinfall including bonus pins)

1, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 8-4, 6,500.

2, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 9-3, 6,447.

3, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 9-2-1, 6,327.

4, Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 8-4, 6,226.

5, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 8-4, 6,180.

6, n-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 8-4, 6,167, $1,600.

7, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 6-6, 6,157, $1,500.

8, Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 7-5, 6,089, $1,450.

9, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 7-5, 6,084, $1,400.

10, Ed Silva, Manteca, Calif., 8-4, 6,066, $1,350.

11, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 7-5, 6,003, $1,300.

12, (tie) Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 5-7, 6,001, and Charlie Tapp, Kalamazoo, Mich., 7-5, 6,001, $1,238.

14, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 6-6, 5,985, $1,200.

15, Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 7-5, 5,954, $1,175.

16, William Peters, Dayton, Ohio, 6-6, 5,947, $1,150.

17, n-Julius Mickel, Omaha, Neb., 6-6, 5,922, $1,140.

18, n-Ed Austreng, Wterford, Mich., 9-3, 5,909, $1,130.

19, n-Gary Kinyon, Lockport, N.Y., 7-5, 5,857, $1,120.

20, Sam Maccarone, Williamstown, N.J., 6-6, 5,854, $1,110.

21, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 7-5, 5,823, $1,105.

22, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 4-8, 5,817, $1,100.

23, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 5-7, 5,754, $1,095.

24, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 4-7-1, 5,743, $1,090.

25, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 5-7, 5,721, $1,085.

26, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 4-8, 5,713, $1,080.

27, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3-9, 5,701, $1,075.

28, John DiSantis, Wilmington, Del., 4-8, 5,694, $1,070.

29, n-Gus Yannaras, Greenfield, Wis., 3-9, 5,642, $1,065.

30, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3-9, 5,619, $1,060.

31, Phillip Moros, Lombard, Ill., 4-8, 5,588, $1,055.

32, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 1-11, 5,414, $1,050.

300 games – Gary Kinyon

n-non-member