Ron Mohr tops PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open Qualifying

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Two-time PBA50 Player of the Year, and defending PBA60 Player of the Year Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, averaged 232.5 to top qualifying in the PBA60 Killer ‘B’ Open at Lane Glo Bowl leading 32 players into Monday’s match play round.

Mohr, who is still trying for his first title in a PBA60 event (for players 60 and over), finished with a 1,401 pinfall total in the first six-game block Sunday and followed it up with 1,390 in the second for a 2,791 overall pinfall to edge four-time PBA50 Player of the Year Tom Baker of King, N.C., in second with 2,785.

“I bowled really well last year but could never finish the deal,” said Mohr, an eight-time PBA50 Tour winner. “That’s why I’ve really been excited about getting back out here and see what I can do about that.

“I don’t know how much I can tell from qualifying today but it’s a good start and a good confidence builder to be sure,” Mohr added. “I had a bad fourth game in the second block mainly because I didn’t have a good read on that pair but overall things were good.”

Last season Mohr had a combined eight top-five finishes in PBA50 and PBA60 events with a best of second in the PBA50 UnitedHealthcare Sun Bowl In The Villages and the PBA60 Dick Weber Classic. His last win on the PBA50 Tour came in the 2012 PBA Senior Decatur (Ill.) Open.

Rounding out the top five were Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 2,778; Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 2,769, and Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,764.

After Monday’s match play round, the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at noon ET.

The PBA50 Pasco County Florida Open, for players 50 and over, begins Tuesday at Lane Glo Bowl with first round qualifying. Qualifying continues on Wednesday which will determine the top 32 players who will advance to match play on Thursday. The top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 4 p.m.

Both tournaments are streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For Xtra Frame subscription and schedule information visit www.xtraframe.tv.

PBA60 KILLER ‘B’ OPEN

Lane Glo Bowl, New Port Richey, Fla., Sunday

Second Round Standings (after 12 games)

Top 32 players advance to match play

1, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2,791.

2, Tom Baker, King, N.C., 2,785.

3, Jeff Bellinger, Columbia, S.C., 2,778.

4, Sam Maccarone, Blackwood, N.J., 2,769.

5, Kevin Croucher, Grants Pass, Ore., 2,764.

6, Ken Gibson, Greenville, S.C., 2,717.

7, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 2,690.

8, Thomas Ream, Tampa, Fla., 2,687.

9, Bill Hewlett, Las Vegas, 2,680.

10, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 2,679.

11, Paul McCordic, Sugar Land, Texas, 2,667.

12, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,666.

13, Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 2,660.

14, n-Tom Milton, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,649.

15, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 2,647.

16, n-John Weltzien, Wellington, Fla., 2,634.

17, Bob Kelly, Dayton, Ohio, 2,630.

18, Mark Scime, Winter Garden, Fla., 2,629.

19, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 2,627.

20, Kenny Parks, Hammond, Ind., 2,619.

21, David Goldenberg, Holtsville, N.Y., 2,616.

22, Bill Henson, Westerville, Ohio, 2,615.

23, Bill Nichols, Bella Vista, Ark., 2,614.

24, Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 2,603.

25, Chuck Richardson, The Villages, Fla., 2,596.

26, Hugh Miller, Mercer Island, Wash., 2,584.

27, Dennis Lane, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,582.

28, Michael Truitt, New Port Richey, Fla., 2,575.

29, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wisc., 2,573.

30, Charlie Tomey, Spartanburg, S.C., 2,572.

31, Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 2,568.

32, n-Widmar Vargas, Sun City Center, Fla., 2,567.

Failed to advance:

33, Mark Everette, Aliquippa, Pa., 2,565.

34, Danny Gould, Palm Bay, Fla., 2,564.

35, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,561.

36, Keith Glasgow, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,559.

37, Nick Morgan, Sacramento, Calif., 2,552.

38, (tie) Tommy Brodowski, New Hyde Park, N.Y., and Ross McDonald, Clarksville, Md., 2,549.

40, John Younger, Winston-Salem, N.C., 2,543.

41, n-Brian Brazeau, Ocala, Fla., 2,522.

42, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 2,517.

43, ss-Larry Williams, St. Augustine, Fla., 2,510.

44, n-Lucy Sandelin, Tampa, Fla., 2,503.

45, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 2,500.

46, n-Steve Kiss, Clackamas, Ore., 2,497.

47, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,494.

48, Greg McMahan, Dandridge, Tenn., 2,490.

49, Dale Eagle, Twin Falls, Idaho, 2,482.

50, William Keenan Jr., Orlando, Fla., 2,467.

51, Pete Bryan, Laurel, Del., 2,465.

52, n-Chuck Ludwig, Treasure Island, Fla., 2,463.

53, Rich Giragosian, Charlotte, N.C., 2,457.

54, Donald MacDonald Jr., Seminole, Fla., 2,453.

55, Jim Lesiuk, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 2,448.

56, Charlie Gadd, Lake Worth, Fla., 2,444.

57, James Knoblauch, Waukesha, Wis., 2,440.

58, (tie) Bob Chamberlain, The Villages, Fla., and Nick Panicaro, Ocala, Fla., 2,435.

60, Mark McNutt, Alpharetta, Ga., 2,427.

61, Edward Roberts, Braintree, Mass., 2,422.

62, Stephen Lippman, Palm Harbor, Fla., 2,419.

63, n-Frank Cascio, Tonawanda, N.Y., 2,411.

64, Frank Gallo Jr., Jacksonville, Fla., 2,410.

65, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,401.

66, n-Kenneth Smith, Spring Hill, Fla., 2,393.

67, Brian Miller, Springfield, Ohio, 2,380.

68, n-Patrick Trudeau, St. Petersburg, Fla., 2,379.

69, Mark Pickford, Charlotte, N.C., 2,372.

70, Ron Glick, Morganville, N.J., 2,366.

71, n-Stan Sprow, Lakeland, Fla., 2,364.

72, Ken Waters, Kingsport, Tenn., 2,362.

73, n-Joe Barna, Stuart, Fla., 2,359.

74, Gary Morgan, Atlanta, 2,347.

75, Lee Rautenberg, Boynton Beach, Fla., 2,339.

76, (tie) William Banks, Laurel Hill, N.C., and Steven Grotowski, Ft Lauderdale, Fla, 2,336.

78, James Souder, Greeneville, Tenn., 2,326.

79, n-Roger Kossert, Lithia, Fla., 2,321.

80, Galen Keas, Alda, Neb., 2,308.

81, Lindell Woolard, Tallahassee, Fla., 2,306.

82, Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 2,296.

83, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,287.

84, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,285.

85, n-Ron Wagner, Cinnaminson, N.J., 2,282.

86, (tie) Richard Felten, Rockville, Md., and n-Joseph Woznicki, Lakeland, Fla., 2,263.

88, Peter Brainard, Tampa, Fla., 2,261.

89, Don Lane, San Francisco, 2,224.

90, n-Chris Patton, Park City, Utah, 2,205.

91, John Thomas, Fort Myers, Fla., 2,194.

92, Lonnie Dyer, Charlotte, N.C., 2,175.

93, Sidney Stafford, Texas City, Texas, 2,148.

94, n-David Titer, Land O’ Lakes, Fla., 2,114.

95, Randy Mitchell, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, 2,101.

n-Denotes non-member