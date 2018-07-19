Rhino Page Wins ‘Best Bowler’ ESPY

LOS ANGELES (July 18, 2018) – Rhino Page of Orlando, Fla., who ended a six-year singles title draught with two victories including the 2017 U.S. Open, has been selected winner of the 2018 Best Bowler ESPY award in fan voting conducted by ESPN.

Page, a 35-year-old left-hander, received his award Wednesday evening during the 2018 ESPY Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater.

“I think it’s pretty simple to sum up what it means just to be nominated for an ESPY,” Page said. “Five years ago I went through wrist surgery not knowing if I was ever going to be able to throw a ball again, let alone get back to playing at the highest level. To be here at the ESPYs after the long journey back is something I am incredibly honored and humbled by.

“I’m so thankful for God’s grace through it all,” he continued. “I can’t thank my friends, my family, my sponsors and my fans enough. They have been there for me every step of the way. They supported me in the times I needed them the most. To represent the sport I love and have dedicated my life to is truly an honor and a blessing.”

During the voting cycle leading up to the 2018 announcement, Page won his first singles title since 2009 in the 2017 PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic in Coldwater, Ohio, and captured his first major in the U.S. Open, defeating top qualifier Jakob Butturff, 256-222, for his sixth career PBA Tour title. He also finished fifth in the USBC Masters earlier in 2018.

Also nominated by ESPN’s staff in the Best Bowler category were 2017 PBA Player of the Year and three-time major championships winner Jason Belmonte; 2018 Barbasol PBA Players Championship titlist Tom Smallwood and Swedish two-handed sensation Jesper Svensson.

HISTORY OF BEST BOWLER ESPY AWARD WINNERS

2018 – Rhino Page

2017 – Jason Belmonte

2016 – Jason Belmonte

2015 – Jason Belmonte

2014 – Pete Weber

2013 – Pete Weber

2012 – Sean Rash

2011 – Jason Belmonte

2010 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2009 – Norm Duke

2008 – Norm Duke

2007 – Norm Duke

2006 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2005 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2004 – Pete Weber

2003 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2002 – Pete Weber

2001 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

2000 – Parker Bohn III

1999 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

1998 – Walter Ray Williams Jr.

1997 – Bob Learn Jr.

1996 – Mike Aulby

1995 – Norm Duke