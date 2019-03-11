Rhino Page Will Lead the PBA Cheetah Championship Field into Match Play

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (March 12, 2019) – Rhino Page of Orlando finished with a 2,341 10-game pinfall total after the second round Tuesday to lead PBA Cheetah Championship qualifying and 16 players who advanced to match play in the first event of PBA World Series of Bowling X at Thunderbowl Lanes.

Bowling on PBA’s 33-foot Cheetah lane condition, the six-time Go Bowling! PBA Tour winner bowled games of 259, 235, 187, 258 and 209 in Tuesday’s first round and 257, 268, 194, 217 and 257 in the second round.

“Right now, everything is where it needs to be physically,” said the 35-year-old Page, who has three fifth-place finishes this season. “Every day is a new tournament so, in addition to the physical game, I really need to concentrate on my focus as the tournament progresses.

“I’m a little surprised to do this well on this condition because it’s been difficult for me lately,” Page added. “Earlier in my career it was always one of my best so maybe things have turned around for me on this condition.”

The top 16 players will advance to single elimination match play on March 18. After match play, the top four players will advance to the Cheetah Championship live finals on FS1 March 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The Cheetah Championship finals will be the first of five prime-time WSOB X telecasts on consecutive nights (March 18-22).

Rounding out the top four after qualifying were 10-time tour winner Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,323; three-time tour winner Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,310, and Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 2,306.

The total pinfall from the qualifying rounds of the Cheetah, Chameleon (Wednesday) and Scorpion Championships (Thursday) also serve as qualifying totals for the PBA World Championship – the season’s third major – which will culminate with the live FS1 finals on Thursday, March 21 on FS1 at 8 p.m.

WSOB X competition continues Wednesday with Chameleon Championship qualifying rounds at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m. ET.

All qualifying and match play rounds are live-streamed by PBA’s online streaming partner, FloBowling. For subscription information, visit FloBowling.com. FloBowling also will live-stream all five FS1 telecasts as they air to its international audience.

Fans also can track WSOB scoring as it happens by visiting the Live Scoring link on PBA.com.

PBA CHEETAH CHAMPIONSHIP

Thunderbowl Lanes, Allen Park, Mich., Tuesday

Final Qualifying Standings (after 10 games; top 16 advance to Cheetah Championship Round-of-16 single-elimination match play on March 18)

1, Rhino Page, Orlando, 2,341.

2, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 2,323.

3, Josh Blanchard, Mesa, Ariz., 2,310.

4, Kyle Sherman, O'Fallon, Mo., 2,306.

5, David Haynes, Las Vegas, 2,303.

6, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,299.

7, BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,288.

8, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,282.

9, Mykel Holliman, Collierville, Tenn., 2,275.

10, Matthew McNiel, Minneapolis, Minn., 2,272.

11, (tie) Dick Allen, Lexington, S.C., and Dom Barrett, England, 2,268.

13, Brad Miller, Lees Summit, Mo., 2,251.

14, (tie) Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., and Darren Tang, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,246.

16, EJ Tackett, Bluffton, Ind., 2,244.

Did not advance:

17, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,241.

18, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 2,232.

19, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,229.

20, (tie) Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., and Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 2,226.

22, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 2,221.

23, Kenneth Ryan, Farmingdale, NJ, 2,217.

24, (tie) Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., and Brian Robinson, Morgantown, W.Va., 2,214.

26, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 2,206.

27, Greg Ostrander, Brick, N.J., 2,205.

28, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,200.

29, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,199.

30, Kamron Doyle, Brentwood, Tenn., 2,198.

31, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,191.

32, Richie Teece, England, 2,187.

33, Richard McCormick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 2,182.

34, Sam Cooley, Australia, 2,171.

35, Graham Fach, Urbana, Ohio, 2,170.

36, Nicholas Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,164.

37, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 2,163.

38, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 2,162.

39, (tie) Patrick Hanrahan, Wichita, Kan., and JR Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 2,160.

41, Patrick Girard, Canada, 2,158.

42, Tobias Boerding, Germany, 2,157.

43, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 2,156.

44, Kurt Pilon, Sterling Heights, Mich., 2,151.

45, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,148.

46, Mike Eaton Jr., Wyoming, Mich., 2,145.

47, DJ Archer, Spring, Texas, 2,140.

48, Jim Pratt, Avondale, Ariz., 2,139.

49, Michael Davidson, Versailles, Ohio, 2,137.

50, (tie) Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, Stuart Williams, England, and Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2,136.

53, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 2,131.

54, (tie) Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, and Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,125.

56, (tie) Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, and Mike Wolfe, New Albany, Ind., 2,121.

58, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,119.

59, Andres Gomez, Colombia, 2,118.

60, Anthony Simonsen, Little Elm, Texas, 2,114.

61, Jason Sterner, Fayetteville, Ga., 2,113.

62, Mitch Hupe, Canada, 2,110.

63, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,108.

64, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 2,107.

65, Darren Alexander, Canada, 2,105.

66, Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,104.

67, (tie) Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, and Francois Lavoie, Canada, 2,101.

69, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,097.

70, (tie) Martin Larsen, Sweden, and Tyler Wilds, Three Rivers, Mich., 2,095.

72, Mason Brantley, Detroit, 2,092.

73, Ryan Ciminelli, Clarence, N.Y., 2,084.

74, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill., 2,082.

75, Markus Jansson, Sweden, 2,077.

76, David Krol, Nixa, Mo., 2,074.

77, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 2,073.

78, Ryan Graywacz, Canastota, N.Y., 2,070.

79, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 2,063.

80, (tie) Carsten Hansen, Denmark, and Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,057.

82, Michael Tang, Johnstown, Ohio, 2,048.

83, Kim Bolleby, Sweden, 2,043.

84, Francois Louw, South Africa, 2,037.

85, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo.,, 2,034.

86, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 2,031.

87, Mike Coffey, Melbourne, Fla., 2,028.

88, (tie) Billy Rogers, Mesquite, Texas, and Nathan Bohr, Austin, Texas, 2,027.

90, (tie) Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., Arturo Quintero, Mexico, and Matthew Ogle, Louisville, Ky., 2,026.

93, Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 2,022.

94, Cristian Azcona, Puerto Rico, 2,021.

95, (tie) Zachary Wilkins, Canada, and Aaron Lorincz, Center Line, Mich., 2,018.

97, Justin Knowles, Okemos, Mich., 2,014.

98, Jake Rollins, Glen Rock, N.J., 2,012.

99, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 2,010.

100, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 2,005.

101, Kevin Donovan, Painted Post, N.Y., 2,004.

102, Greg Young, Viera, Fla., 2,002.

103, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,000.

104, Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,997.

105, Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 1,994.

106, (tie)Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 1,992.

106, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,992.

108, Jimmy Cook, Indianapolis, 1,990.

109, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 1,983.

110, (tie) Alfred Berggren, Sweden, and Tim Pfeifer, Oakdale, Pa., 1,975.

112, John Furey, Howell, N.J., 1,968.

113, Eduardo Astiazaran, Mexico, 1,967.

114, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,964.

115, Jonathan Hocsman, Argentina, 1,956.

116, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 1,944.

117, Travis Cauley, Canada, 1,939.

118, Matt Kuba, Chicago Ridge, Ill., 1,930.

119, Jean Perez, Puerto Rico, 1,921.

120, Andrew Suscreba, Clifton, N.J., 1,902.

121, Blake Demore, Springfield, Mo., 1,897.

122, Andrew Klingler, Grand Rapids, Mich., 1,896.

123, Joseph Costanzo, Bethpage, N.Y., 1,891.

124, Tim Foy Jr., Seaford, Del., 1,882.

125, Zac Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,863.

126, David Williams Jr., Omaha, Neb., 1,858.

127, Marco Moretti, Costa Rica, 1,845.

128, Joe Paluszek, Bensalem, Pa., 1,827.

129, Johnathan Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,824.

130, Zach Doty, Campbellsville, Ky., 1,820.

131, Tristan Butler, Fort Wayne, Ind., 1,812.

132, Anthony LaCaze, Hanover Park, Ill., 1,769.

133, (tie) Dave Miller, Kalamazoo, Mich., and Brodie Rountree, Australia, 1,659.

135, Mateo Hernandez, Argentina, 1,432.

300 games – Andrew Cain, Dom Barrett, Matt McNiel