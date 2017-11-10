Red Sox Star Mookie Betts Earns Respect with Chameleon Championship Performance

It’s unlikely Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts is about to abandon his day job for a bowling career, but in his second World Series of Bowling appearance, he continued to earn the respect of his fellow competitors and a small army of bowling industry advisors who are watching the action in Reno.

A day after he was awarded his second straight Gold Glove as the American League’s top defensive right fielder, Betts bowled his first 10 qualifying games in the PBA Chameleon Championship presented by Reno Tahoe, roaring out of the gate with a 278 game before falling victim to the transition of lane conditions in Wednesday’s first five-game round. He completed his first squad with games of 185, 189, 184 and 172 for a 1,008 total – keeping his head above a 200 average, which is the hallmark in advanced-level bowling.

In the evening five-game round, Betts had games of 209, 235, 213, 192 and 169 to finish with a 2,026 total for his 10 Chameleon games – a 202.67 average.

“I had a couple of good games, so positives are always good,” Betts said. “I did better the second time. I didn’t have a good plan for that first round. All of the good players here can form a plan pretty quickly when they have to, but for me it’s a matter of trying to formulate a plan a little earlier and stick with it.

“The 278 was a nice start and it wasn’t really a surprise,” he added. “I know I can do it, but I have to roll with the transitions in the lane patterns. I have the ability; I just need the mindset.”

