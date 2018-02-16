Race to Top Five is On at Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 16, 2018) – Frontrunners Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., and Marshall Kent of Yakima, Wash., are relatively comfortable heading into the final round of match play in the Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic at Woodland Bowl, but there will be an intense battle for the remaining three berths in Sunday’s ESPN finals during the pivotal eight-game round tonight.

The final eight-game match play round begins at 6 p.m. EST today. After 48 games, the top five players will advance to Sunday’s live ESPN stepladder finals at 1 p.m. EST.

Butturff, a 23-year-old left-hander who has hovered in or near the lead throughout the tournament, will be tournament leader after posting a 10-6 match play record and compiling 9,800 pins through the first 40 games. Kent, a 25-year-old right-hander, is second, 170 pins behind Butturff, with an 8-8 match play record and 9,630 total pins.

The chase for the final three five berths in Sunday’s finals will involve five players who are within less than 100 pins of making the show, and two longer-shots who are within a 200-pin range.

Keven Williams, a third-year PBA member who has never finished higher than 34th place, entered Friday night’s round in third place; 2017 PBA Rookie of the Year Matt Sanders of Indianapolis, was fourth; Japanese star Shota Kawazoe was fifth. Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich., trailed Kawazoe by 60 pins and Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., was seventh, 88 pins out of fifth. A bit further off the pace were Kris Prather of Plainfield, Ill., and Ronnie Russell of Marion, Ind., who were 133 and 168 pins out of fifth place, respectively.

The Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic is the second PBA Tour event of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour season and is part of a series of celebratory events including the PBA 60th Anniversary Celebration dinner and hall of fame induction ceremonies Saturday.

All preliminary rounds, plus the annual PBA League Draft on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and the PBA 60th Anniversary Celebration Dinner Saturday at 6:30 p.m., will be live streamed on PBA’s online bowling channel, Xtra Frame. To sign up, visit xtraframe.tv.

GO BOWLING! PBA 60TH ANNIVERSARY CLASSIC

Woodland Bowl, Indianapolis, Feb. 16

ROUND FIVE STANDINGS (after 40 games including match play bonus pins; top five after 48 games advance to ESPN stepladder finals Sunday at 1 p.m. EST)

1, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 10-6, 9,800.

2, Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 8-8, 9,630.

3, Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 9-6-1, 9,579.

4, Matt Sanders, Indianapolis, 8-8, 9,449.

5, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 10-6, 9,443.

6, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 7-9, 9,383.

7, Bill O'Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 11-5, 9,355.

8, Kristopher Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 10-6, 9,310.

9, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 9-7, 9,275.

10, Richie Teece, England, 8-6-2, 9,218.

11, Anthony Pepe, Elmhurst, N.Y., 7-9, 9,212.

12, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 9-7, 9,192.

13, Dom Barrett, England, 9-6-1, 9,185.

14, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 8-7-1, 9,184.

15, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 6-9-1, 9,097.

16, AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 6-10, 9,095.

17, Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 8-8, 9,086.

18, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 8-8, 9,059.

19, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 7-9, 8,985.

20, Graham Fach, Canada, 7-9, 8,976.

21, Arturo Quintero, Mexico, 6-10, 8,872.

22, Charlie Brown Jr, Grandville, Mich., 8-8, 8,847.

23, Richard McCormick, Cincinnati, Ohio, 7-9, 8,703.

24, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 3-13, 8,646.

300 Games: none.