PWBA Tour Championship Returning to Richmond Raceway in 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas – For the second consecutive year, Richmond Raceway will be the site of the season-ending Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour Championship.

The PWBA Tour Championship will take place Sept. 16-19 with the season’s top players battling for the year’s final major title on special-built lanes in the Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex in Richmond, Virginia.

CBS Sports Network will have live coverage of the semifinals and title match on Sept. 19.

“Richmond provided a tremendous setting for the players, bowling fans and racing fans last year,” said Shannon O’Keefe, who won the 2017 PWBA Tour Championship for her first major title. “We had the opportunity to take part in an exciting week of bowling and racing, and I know all of the players will be focused on earning a trip to the PWBA Tour Championship to compete as part of another fantastic week for sports fans.”

The 16-player field for the PWBA Tour Championship will be comprised of PWBA members who win an event in 2018 and will be completed by point earners for the season.

Bowling will have a major presence during Richmond Raceway’s fall race week as Go Bowling will be the entitlement sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race. The Go Bowling 250, set for Sept. 21, marks the start of the 2018 NXS Playoffs and will be the first playoff race in Richmond track history.

“We worked with Go Bowling to host the PWBA Tour Championship during last fall’s race week and our partnership grew through that experience,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to continuing to work together to unite the community of bowling and motorsports fans in Richmond.”

Tickets for the PWBA Tour Championship will be available at a later date through Richmond Raceway.

The 2018 PWBA Tour season kicks off April 26 with the PWBA Las Vegas Open at South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas. The 14-event season concludes with the PWBA Tour Championship.

Go to PWBA.com for the complete PWBA Tour schedule and for news, player information and much more.