PWBA Hall of Fame to Return in 2019

ARLINGTON, Texas – In 2019, the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Hall of Fame will induct its first class in 16 years, and nominations now are being accepted at PWBA.com.

The induction ceremony for the 2019 PWBA Hall of Fame Class will take place May 15 in Wichita, Kansas, in conjunction with the 2019 United States Bowling Congress Queens, a major event on the PWBA Tour. Details on the induction ceremony will be announced later.

Nomination forms are available at PWBA.com and will be accepted through Jan. 1, 2019. The categories and eligibility criteria for each category are:

* Performance – A minimum of 10 PWBA Tour titles or a minimum of five PWBA Tour titles including two majors. Minimum age is 50.

* Ambassador – At least one PWBA Tour title and made a major impact on the growth of the PWBA Tour. Minimum age is 50.

* Meritorious/Builder – Advanced the PWBA as an organization, promoted the PWBA Tour through media and must show a minimum of five years of support.

The PWBA Hall of Fame committee will be appointed by the PWBA Player Committee, with approval of PWBA stakeholders. The committee will consist of PWBA Hall of Fame members, bowling media members, and appointed board of directors from the USBC and the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

Donna Adamek, Patty Costello, Dorothy Fothergill, Mildred Ignizio, Marion Ladewig, and Betty Morris in the Performance category, LaVerne Carter, Helen Duvall and Shirley Garms in Pioneer, and Georgia Veatch in the Builder category comprised the inaugural PWBA Hall of Fame class in 1995.

The most recent class was in 2003, with Anne Marie Duggan and Virginia Norton inducted in the Performance category.

After a 12-year absence, the PWBA Tour returned in 2015 through a funding agreement from the BPAA and the USBC. The 2019 PWBA Tour season will have 14 events, kicking off with the PWBA Greater Cleveland Open on April 25-27 at Yorktown Lanes.

Through 2018, there are 35 members of the PWBA Hall of Fame – 19 in Performance, 10 in Pioneer and six in Builder.

For more information on the PWBA Hall of Fame and where to send nomination forms, visit PWBA.com/HallofFame.