PWBA Announces 10-Event Regional Schedule to Begin in January

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Professional Women’s Bowling Association Regional program will hold a minimum of 10 events during the 2020 season, highlighted by six regionals conducted in conjunction with 2020 PWBA Tour stops, and the top 10 regional players will earn a season-end bonus as part of the BowlTV PWBA Regional Cup.

The PWBA Sarasota Regional, set for Jan. 18, 2020, at Sarasota Lanes in Sarasota, Florida, is the first of four PWBA Regional tournaments that will be held prior to the start of the 2020 PWBA Tour.

“The addition of PWBA Regional events to the offseason calendar was a high priority to encourage more athletes to experience PWBA competition,” said PWBA Director of Operations Tennelle Milligan. “It is important to provide high-level competitions to women bowlers throughout the year and to offer a starting point for those who want to compete on the PWBA Tour.”

The BowlTV PWBA Regional Cup will award season-ending bonuses to the top 10 players, based on points earned in all regional events. The highest points-earner will receive a $3,500 bonus, while 10th place in points will earn $500. The total prize fund for the Regional Cup is $13,000.

All PWBA Regionals are one-day events. The off-season tournaments will take place on either Saturday or Sunday, while the tournaments held alongside a PWBA Tour national event will take place on the Sunday following the event.

Entry into a PWBA Regional event will be $100 for PWBA members and $150 for non-members. Each event has a minimum guaranteed prize fund of $4,000, with a 1:3 payout ratio. Competitors must average at least 180 to enter and the field is determined by the number of lanes available at each center.

The 2020 PWBA Regional schedule:

* Saturday, Jan. 18 Sarasota Lanes Sarasota, Fla.

* Saturday, Feb. 22 East Providence Lanes Rumford, R.I.

* Sunday, March 1 Plaza Bowl Clinton, Iowa

* Saturday, March 28 Highland Park Lanes Greeley, Colo.

* Sunday, April 26 Cactus Bowl Tucson, Ariz.

* Sunday, May 10 Steve Cook’s Fireside Lanes Citrus Heights, Calif.

* Sunday, May 31 Yorktown Lanes Parma Heights, Ohio

* Sunday, June 14 Oil Bowl Longview, Texas

* Sunday, Aug. 9 Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl Columbus, Ohio

* Sunday, Aug. 16 The Pinnacle FEC Clarksville, Tenn.

PWBA Regional events will have eight games of qualifying before the field is cut to the top four competitors for a stepladder final.

PWBA national champions and PWBA Elite members are not eligible for regional competition. PWBA Elite is designated as any PWBA athlete in the top 24 in points at the end of the previous PWBA season, or in the Elite field for the current season, once that field is set.

All PWBA Regional events will be streamed live on BowlTV.

Visit PWBA.com/Regionals for more information and to register for PWBA Regional events.