PWBA Accepting Membership Applications for 2017, Entries for First Four Events

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Professional Women’s Bowling Association now is accepting memberships for the 2017 season and entries for the first four events in 2017.

Women who have achieved an average of 180 or higher in a United States Bowling Congress certified league can apply for PWBA membership. International bowlers may join if they average 180 or higher and provide proof from their country’s bowling federation.

Bowlers can apply online at PWBA.com. Applicants will be notified of membership status within 30 days of submitting an application.

The benefits of PWBA membership include:

$100 entry fee discount on PWBA Standard events

Priority entry for PWBA Standard events

Discounted practice rates at official PWBA Practice Centers

Free PWBA award ring for first 300 bowled during standard PWBA event

Ability to compete in all PBA events at PBA member entry fees

Right to receive a PWBA champion’s banner for winning a PWBA national tour event

Right to transport equipment on the PWBA Player Services truck (transport fees apply)

Personalized membership card

Right to wear the logo of a pro shop or business they own or operate (subject to PWBA Product Registration rules)

Right to enter the PWBA Players Championship

Name listed on the PWBA website

“Receiving that PWBA membership card with my name on it is always exciting and will never get old,” PWBA spokesperson Kelly Kulick said. “If a bowler plans to compete in just a few events, then the discounts on entries and practice fees alone will more than pay for the cost of a PWBA membership.”

The 2017 PWBA Tour season kicks off April 27-29 with the PWBA Sonoma County Open at Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, California. It will be followed by two more stops in California – the PWBA Storm Sacramento Open (May 4-6) and the PWBA Fountain Valley Open (May 11-13) – before the first major of the season, the USBC Queens in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, set for May 17-23.

The PWBA also has published a revised version of its Official Rules and Regulations.

For complete information about the PWBA, including online membership application, tournament registration and the complete rules, please visit PWBA.com.